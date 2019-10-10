An once-obscure program that has given manufacturers billions of dollars in tax breaks over the years has become a prominent issue in the governor’s race, with Gov. John Bel Edwards defending his overhaul of the incentive and his two Republican challengers arguing the changes drove businesses out of the state.

The Industrial Tax Exemption Program, or ITEP, has drawn distinctions between Edwards, a Democrat, and GOP rivals Eddie Rispone and Congressman Ralph Abraham. The three have offered up their positions on the program repeatedly at forums, debates and in interviews with reporters.

The state program for decades exempted virtually all manufacturers who applied from 100% of their local property taxes on new capital spending at their facilities. These included oil refineries, chemical plants and other manufacturing plants. While the program flew under the radar, and still remains lesser-known to voters than many hot-button issues, it has attracted the attention of powerful business groups and the scrutiny of local activists.

In 2017, an Advocate investigation found the program saved those companies billions in taxes — even as they cut jobs.

Edwards overhauled the program in 2016, requiring companies to create or retain jobs to win the exemptions, and giving local school boards, sheriffs and governing authorities the ability to decide whether to exempt local property taxes, which would otherwise fund things like schools and sheriff department budgets. After multiple revisions to the reforms, ITEP currently gives most manufacturers an up to 80% exemption for 10 years, if they win approval from those local officials.

All three candidates for governor have different ideas on what to do with the program.

Edwards, who is running for reelection as the only Democratic governor in the Deep South, has repeatedly touted the changes as common-sense moves for a program that was more generous than it needed to be, and has vowed to keep them intact.

“This idea that it's broken and it's not working is just belied totally by the facts,” Edwards said at a forum hosted by the Press Club of Baton Rouge.

In an effort to prove the program is working better now, Edwards cites figures from Louisiana Economic Development that show $50.1 billion in capital expenditures were approved through ITEP in Jindal’s second term, a number that more than doubled to $103.6 billion in Edwards’ first term. The total number of applications dropped dramatically from 2,933 in Jindal’s second term to 1,056 in Edwards’ first term, likely because the reforms ended the practice of getting tax exemptions for routine spending on things like maintenance and required environmental upgrades.

However, much of the capital investment touted by Edwards was made through the old version of the program, as a significant number of projects were grandfathered into the old rules. In fact, a host of companies rushed to get their paperwork into the state just days before Edwards issued an executive order overhauling the program.

Edwards said he would not go back to allowing 100% exemptions because the program is plenty generous at 80%. If reelected, he vowed to continue to let locals vote on the exemptions and to keep the job creation component.

Companies can get 93% exemptions through ITEP in cases where the project is large enough, and they can also win exemptions without creating new jobs in some cases, if they retain existing jobs.

Abraham said he would scrap the governor’s changes entirely on “day one” of his administration. He would revert the program back to how ITEP was handled under previous governors – something that could be done with the stroke of a pen because Edwards’ change was an executive order.

The process Abraham wants to return to involves the Board of Commerce and Industry, a state-level board composed of appointees of the governor, lawmakers and other state officials, voting on each exemption. For decades, the board approved virtually all exemptions that came across its agenda.

“To a point we understand locals have got to have that revenue and they've got to survive,” Abraham said in an editorial board meeting with the Advocate. “But on the ITEP issue specifically, what we know is when the governor changed it from (the Board of Commerce and Industry) to what it is now, businesses left.”

Abraham said “money is there” in the state budget and could be redirected to locals, without offering up specifics. He said he would return ITEP to a 100% exemption without a local vote.

Rispone is co-founder of ISC Constructors, an industrial contracting firm that has indirectly benefited from ITEP by working as a contractor on projects that received the exemption. He said he too would revoke locals’ ability to give an up or down vote on the exemptions, but he would not revert back to the previous iteration of the program.

Instead, he said he would bring together local officials and manufacturers to devise a new overhaul of the program. While he has not offered a specific plan for what that would look like, he indicated he would develop guidelines for when companies would qualify for ITEP then let the state handle the program from there.

“We can come up with some very good guidelines where we protect the locals, their investment, what's coming for there, then we have to turn it over to economic development,” Rispone said. “Because we don't want parishes bidding on jobs and cutting deals and all that.”

Since Edwards gave local sheriffs, school boards and other officials the ability to approve or reject the exemptions, LED said it is aware of 35 applications that were rejected by locals.

That includes two applications by ExxonMobil, which withdrew its request for exemptions on projects--which were already completed--after the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board rejected the applications.

That set off a backlash among some in the business community in Baton Rouge, who claimed the rejection would have a chilling effect on investment. Shortly thereafter, Exxon announced its largest capital investment in nearly 10 years, a more than half-billion-dollar expansion of its polyolefins plant.

Business groups have angled for yet another round of changes to make it easier for companies to win the exemptions. The Legislature killed multiple bills that would have done so during this year’s legislative session. Earlier this summer, Edwards said his administration was working on another round of “process changes,” though they won’t require a new formal set of rules.

It is unclear what exactly those will look like, but LED spokesman Gary Perilloux said the changes will “improve clarity.”

“We will be advancing our work with local governments to ensure there are no discrepancies between local guidelines and state rules for participating in the Industrial Tax Exemption Program,” he said.

New Orleans has adopted the most stringent rules for companies looking to win the tax breaks, requiring them to pay workers at least $18 an hour, be located in struggling neighborhoods and have not already begun construction on their facilities yet. Other local officials have likewise adopted their own set of guidelines for approving ITEP exemptions.

