Steve Carter has conceded the race for East Baton Rouge Parish mayor-president, giving incumbent Sharon Weston Broome an apparent second term.
Carter called Broome shortly after 9:40 p.m. to concede.
With 293 of 329 precincts reporting so far, Broome, a Democrat, has won 57% of the vote, Steve Carter, a Republican, has won 43%, according to complete but unofficial results.
Broome and Carter made it into Saturday's run-off election after winning the most votes in a November general election.
