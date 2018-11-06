Central's longtime top administrator will now serve as the city's elected leader as David Barrow carried Tuesday's election for mayor.

He defeated fellow Republicans Marc Michelli and Jr. Shelton, the incumbent mayor who once fired Barrow, in a race with much focus on which man could best continue flood recovery efforts and protect Central from the next storm.

Shelton conceded the race around 10 p.m. with one precinct left uncounted from unofficial election returns.

Flooding and drainage issues took center stage in the mayoral race.

Now 13 years removed from incorporation, Central is transitioning from implementing a new government to maintaining the existing structure.

Barrow, for example, helped set up the Central government in his decade as top administrator. However, he said at a candidate forum last month that since the flood, it’s important to re-examine subdivision planning to make sure new developments don’t displace water onto others.

He also promised to seek more funding for drainage projects.

In the lead-up to the election, Shelton reminded voters that after the 2016 flood, he was the one representing Central in Washington, D.C., to FEMA and Congress, developing relationships with federal leaders who hold the purse strings to aid dollars. He urged residents to allow him to continue the work he’s started, such as forming the drainage master plan and working to clear local canals.

Michelli, by contrast, took a more grass-roots approach, pushing videos on social media showing specific waterways that need to be improved — not after endless studies, but right now, he said. After talking with engineers, he concluded that Central needs to codify drainage measures, such as the size of culverts.

Tuesday’s ballot in Central was packed. In addition to state and federal races, residents saw competitive races for police chief, five council district seats and a pair of at-large council seats. Full results of those races are available on the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website, voterportal.sos.la.gov/graphical.