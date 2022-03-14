A Metro Council member, a former federal prosecutor and an ex-LSU baseball player are vying to replace retired 19th Judicial District Judge William Morvant on the Baton Rouge-based state court.
The Republican lawyers — Councilwoman Jen Racca; Kean Miller senior counsel Brad Myers; and Taylor, Wellons, Politz & Duhe attorney Jordan Faircloth — are touting their experience and the traits they believe will serve them well if elected to the bench.
Early voting for the March 26 special election runs through Saturday. Any runoff election would be held April 30.
Racca, 41, a former East Baton Rouge Parish public defender and an ex-assistant parish attorney, has been practicing law locally since 2010 and currently works as a compliance attorney for U.S.-based insurance and consulting company Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
She has served on the Metro Council since January 2020.
"What sets me apart is my experience on the council and the coalitions I've built" to get things done, the District 12 councilwoman said in a recent interview.
Myers, 65, has been practicing law since 1982 and served as an assistant U.S. attorney in Baton Rouge from 1983-87 before joining Kean Miller in 1987. He was a partner in the firm for 31 years before transitioning to a senior counsel position to run for judge.
He continues to serve as general counsel for the Louisiana Municipal Association.
"The quality of what I've done and what I'm doing now far outweighs what the other candidates have done," Myers said in an interview. "I've got more experience than both of the other candidates combined. You can't replace over 30 years of trying cases. You just can't."
Before becoming a lawyer, Faircloth, 40, pitched on the LSU baseball team that won the SEC regular season title in 2003 and made it to the College World Series that same year and in 2004.
He has practiced law in town since 2008, and his litigation practice at Taylor, Wellons, Politz & Duhe includes premises liability claims, insurance and contractual disputes, personal injury defense, collection matters and construction disputes.
Faircloth described himself as a conservative Republican and said he understands the importance of a "competent judiciary"
"I won't play favorites. The law is the law. The facts are the facts," he said in an interview.
Racca said her passion has always been criminal law, and she believes her "relevant experience" in that arena is critical as courts face rising crime rates.
"My experience with the Parish Attorney's office and the public defender's office has given me the needed criminal court experience our next judge must have," she said. "With crime continuing to rise in our parish, there won't be any time for on-the-job training."
Racca pointed to a domestic violence court at Baton Rouge City Court and said if such a program was instituted in the 19th Judicial District Court it could have a "huge impact" on crime in the parish because 20% of the homicides in East Baton Rouge are domestic violence-related.
Myers said the retirement of Morvant and several other 19th JDC judges since 2019 has cost the court more than 125 years of combined judicial experience, something that concerns him.
"We need more lawyers who have the experience and a little bit of gray hair, maybe a lot of gray hair," he said with a smile.
Myers said he considers experience to be "probably the most important factor" in the judicial election.
"I'm not a politician," he added. "I'm not jumping from one position to another."
Faircloth said the skyrocketing violent crime in the parish concerns him and motivated him to run for the Division E seat on the 19th JDC.
"I'm concerned and I care about Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish and the direction its going to want to do something about it," he said. "Running for judge is that avenue."
This is Faircloth's first run for public office.
"I want to do something about the issues we have in East Baton Rouge. I'm not trying to check a box," he said.
Morvant, 65, also a Republican, had served on the 19th JDC since 1997. He was elected without opposition to another six-year term in the fall of 2020, then retired at the end of 2021.
The special election is to fill the unexpired portion of his term, which doesn't end until the close of 2026. Division E includes south Baton Rouge and southeast East Baton Rouge Parish.