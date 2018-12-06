U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham has made it official: He will be challenging Gov. John Bel Edwards in the 2019 election.

Abraham, a Republican who has represented Louisiana's 5th Congressional district in the northeastern corner of the state since 2015, announced his gubernatorial campaign Thursday morning.

"I’m running for governor, and I intend to win,” he said in a brief statement.

Abraham's campaign said he will have an official campaign launch after the start of the new year.

Meanwhile, Democrat Edwards quickly struck back at Abraham's campaign.

"For the sake of the people of Louisiana, it is my hope that he seriously considers whether or not he is capable of running for governor while fulfilling his duties in Washington, D.C.," Edwards said in a campaign news release just minutes after Abraham's announcement.

Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone, 69, is the only other Republican to make a formal leap into the 2019 gubernatorial race so far, with more high-profile elected officials eschewing the opportunity to take on the only Democratic governor in the Deep South. State Attorney General Jeff Landry, U.S. House GOP Whip Steve Scalise, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, U.S. Rep. Garret Graves and others have said they aren't going to run for governor.

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, after toying with a potential run for several months, announced Monday that he also won't be on the ballot next year, setting off a wave of public statements and private speculation about what the future holds for the GOP in the coming year.

"I love being in the United States Senate," Kennedy, a senator since 2017, said Monday in explaining his decision not to run.

Republicans on the national level have deemed Louisiana's election next year as a priority, so the race already is drawing wide-spread attention.

Edwards, a West Point graduate who previously served in the state House but was not widely known outside of the State Capitol before his gubernatorial run, has remained popular in most polls since taking office in January 2016. He is the only Democrat state-wide office holder in Louisiana, though, and recent state-wide races have gone heavily toward Republican candidates.

The 2019 election will be Oct. 12, with a Nov. 16 runoff if no candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote in the primary. The qualifying period will be Aug. 6-8.

Even as Kennedy was thought by many to be the favorite to challenge Edwards, Abraham had been hinting for months that he also was seriously considering a run.

A military veteran, Abraham is a doctor, veterinarian and pilot who still runs occasional missions for the U.S. Coast Guard. He was overwhelmingly re-elected to Congress earlier this year, after a campaign that had him running introductory ads throughout the state. He would not have to give up his seat in Congress to run for governor.

