A district court judge has ordered another election to be held for the Maringouin's mayor's race after the current mayor claimed her re-election bid was thwarted by a mere 4 votes because 11 people were allowed to vote illegally in last week’s election.

Judge Alvin Batiste ordered a new election on Dec. 8 after finding for incumbent Demi Lynn Vorise, who in her lawsuit alleged “substantial irregularities and errors” in the voting.

Vorise's opponent, Maurice Harris, pulled in 351 votes to Harris’ 347. Vorise and Harris are both Democrats.

Port Allen attorney Shannon Batiste filed the petition on Vorise’s behalf a few days later, asserting that "unqualified voters who resided outside of the town limits of Maringouin were allowed to vote by election officials."

Shannon Batiste said Tuesday the judge determined at least 11 people with homestead exemptions filed outside the town limits had, in fact, voted in the town’s municipal elections, and since he couldn’t determine who they had voted for, he was ordering a new election.

“I think it’s fair and just considering the circumstances,” Shannon Batiste said. “We argued that all 11 people were either church members or relatives of Mr. Harris.”

Harris responded Tuesday by claiming Vorise’s background as a lawyer afforded her friends in “high places” like Judge Batiste, whom Harris said should have recused himself from the case because of that friendship.

Looking toward the Dec. 8 revote, Harris said, “Just like I did the first time, I’m going to run a clean race this second time around and the winning party will prevail.”