The Oct. 12 primaries in the Baton Rouge area and across Louisiana are chock-full of major issues and races.
Below are some of the races and links to The Advocate's election preview coverage. Visit geauxvote.com for the full list of candidates and propositions.
The letter next to each candidate's name stands for their party. R for Republican, D for Democrat, I for Independent, L for Libertarian or N for no party.
CLICK HERE to get a personalized ballot and voting location information.
CLICK HERE to register to vote (The deadline for this election is September 21).
MORE VOTING INFORMATION from the Secretary of State's office.
CLICK HERE for an overview of what's on the ballot.
Statewide elections
Governor
- Ralph Abraham, R
- Oscar "Omar" Dantzler, D
- John Bel Edwards, D
- Gary Landrieu, I
- Patrick "Live Wire" Landry, R
- "Eddie" Rispone, R
Read about the governor's race below:
- See what the newest polls show here.
- Where do the candidates stand on climate change?
- Abraham vs. Rispone
Lieutenant Governor
- Willie Jones, D
- William "Billy" Nungesser, R
Secretary of State
- Kyle Ardoin, R
- "Gwen" Collins-Greenup, D
- Thomas J. Kennedy III, R
- Amanda "Jennings" Smith, R
Attorney General
- "Ike" Jackson Jr., D
- "Jeff" Landry, R
Treasurer
- Derrick Edwards, D
- Teresa Kenny, N
- John M. Schroder, R
Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry
- Marguerite Green, D
- "Charlie" Greer, D
- Michael G. "Mike" Strain, R
- Peter Williams, D
- Bradley Zaunbrecher, R
Commissioner of Insurance
- James J. "Jim" Donelon, R
- "Tim" Temple, R
Multi-Parish Races
Constitutional Amendments
AMENDMENT NO. 1
To exempt raw materials, goods, commodities, personal property, and other articles stored in public and private warehouses and destined for the Outer Continental Shelf from property taxes.
AMENDMENT NO. 2
To provide for appropriations from the Education Excellence Fund for the Louisiana Educational Television Authority, Thrive Academy and lab schools operated by public post-secondary education institutions.
AMENDMENT NO. 3
To require prompt recovery of any unconstitutional tax paid and to allow the Board of Tax Appeals jurisdiction on matters related to the constitutionality of taxes.
AMENDMENT NO. 4
To allow the City of New Orleans to exempt property within Orleans Parish from all or part of ad valorem taxes that would otherwise be due for promoting affordable housing.
Board of Elementary Education (BESE)
DISTRICT 2
(includes Assumption and St. James parishes)
- Shawon Bernard, D-New Orleans
- Kira Orange Jones, D-New Orleans
- Ashonta Wyatt, D-New Orleans
DISTRICT 3
(includes Ascension, Assumption, Iberville and Pointe Coupee parishes)
- "Sandy" LeBlanc Holloway, R-Thibodaux
- Janice Perea, R-Houma
DISTRICT 6
(includes Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes)
- Ciara Hart, D-Baton Rouge
- "Ronnie" Morris, R-Baton Rouge
- Gregory Spiers, R-Springfield
- Vickie Tolliver Auguste, I-Prairieville
DISTRICT 8
(includes Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, Tangipahoa and West Baton Rouge parishes)
- Preston Castille, D-Baton Rouge
- Vereta Tanner Lee, D-Baton Rouge
- Jonathan Loveall, D-Clinton
- Chakesha Webb Scott, D-Zachary
READ: Majority of Louisiana school board seats up for grabs in October; will shape direction of public schools
State Senator
DISTRICT 2
(includes Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, St. James and West Baton Rouge parishes)
- Troy E. Brown, D-Paincourtville
- Edward "Ed" Price, D-Gonzales
DISTRICT 6
(includes East Baton Rouge, Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes)
- Rufus H. Craig, L-Baton Rouge,
- Mack "Bodi" White, R-Baton Rouge
DISTRICT 11
(includes Tangipahoa Parish)
- Daniel Ducote, R-Madisonville
- Reid Falconer, R-Madisonville
- Patrick McMath, R-Covington
DISTRICT 12
(includes Tangipahoa Parish)
- Darrell Fairburn, D-Kentwood
- "Beth" Mizell, R-Franklinton
DISTRICT 13
(includes East Baton Rouge, Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes)
- Edith Carlin, R-Denham Springs
- Deven W. Cavalier, R-Denham Springs
- J. Rogers Pope, R-Denham Springs
DISTRICT 14
(includes East Baton Rouge Parish)
- Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge
- Patricia "Pat" Smith, D-Baton Rouge
DISTRICT 15
(includes East Baton Rouge Parish)
- Regina A. Barrow, D-Baton Rouge
- Gary Chambers, D-Baton Rouge
READ: North Baton Rouge Sen. Regina Barrow faces Gary Chambers in reelection bid
DISTRICT 16
(includes East Baton Rouge Parish)
- Everett Baudean, L-Baton Rouge
- "Bob" Bell, R-Baton Rouge
- Beverly Brooks Thompson, D-Baton Rouge
- "Steve" Carter, R-Baton Rouge
- Franklin Foil, R-Baton Rouge
READ: Baton Rouge Senate race features two GOP House members and Democrat newcomer
State Representative
DISTRICT 18
(includes Iberville, Pointe Coupee and West Baton Rouge parishes)
- Brandon Bergeron, R-Fordoche
- Jeremy S. LaCombe, D-New Roads
DISTRICT 51
(includes Assumption Parish)
- Beryl Amedee, R-Gray
- Clayton Voisin, R-Houma
DISTRICT 58
(includes Ascension, Iberville and St. James parishes)
- "Ken" Brass, D-Vacherie
- "Chris" Delpit, D-Gonzales
DISTRICT 61
(includes East Baton Rouge Parish)
- C. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge
- Amy Pollard, D-Baton Rouge
DISTRICT 62
(includes East Baton Rouge and East Feliciana parishes)
- Roy Daryl Adams, I-Jackson
- "Johnny" Arceneaux, R-St. Francisville
- Bradley Behrnes, R-Slaughter
- Derald Spears Sr., N-Ethel
DISTRICT 63
(includes East Baton Rouge Parish)
- Barbara West Carpenter, D-Baker
- Dalton Honore, D-Baton Rouge
DISTRICT 66
(includes East Baton Rouge Parish)
- "Rick" Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge
- Morgan Lamandre, D-Baton Rouge
- David Smith, L-Baton Rouge
DISTRICT 67
(includes East Baton Rouge Parish)
- Leah Cullins, D-Baton Rouge
- Sonya E. Hall, D-Baton Rouge
- Larry Selders, D-Baton Rouge
- Jocita Williams, R-Baton Rouge
DISTRICT 68
(includes East Baton Rouge Parish)
- Laura White "Laurie" Adams, R-Baton Rouge
- Taryn C. Branson, D-Baton Rouge
- "Tommy" Dewey, R-Baton Rouge
- Joshua "Fini" Hajiakbarifini, D-Baton Rouge
- Scott McKnight, R-Baton Rouge
DISTRICT 69
(includes East Baton Rouge Parish)
- Paula Davis, R-Baton Rouge
- Ryan Chase Lee, L-Baton Rouge
DISTRICT 70
(includes East Baton Rouge Parish)
- Belinda Davis, D-Baton Rouge
- Michael DiResto, R-Baton Rouge
- Mallory Mayeux, L-Baton Rouge
- Barbara Reich Freiberg, R-Baton Rouge
- "Ricky" Sheldon, R-Baton Rouge
DISTRICT 71
(includes Livingston Parish)
- Lori Callais, D-Denham Springs
- Jonathan Davis, R-Walker
- Ivy Graham, R-Denham Springs
- "Buddy" Mincey Jr., R-Denham Springs
- Robert Poole, R-Denham Springs
DISTRICT 72
(includes East Feliciana, St. Helena and Tangipahoa parishes)
- Marylee Bellau, N-Kentwood
- "Robby" Carter, D-Greensburg
DISTRICT 73
(includes Tangipahoa Parish)
- Michael Chatellier, R-Ponchatoula
- William "Bill" Wheat Jr., R-Ponchatoula
DISTRICT 74
(includes Tangipahoa Parish)
- "Larry" Frieman, R-Covington
- Cindy Renee Winch, D-Covington
DISTRICT 88
(includes Ascension Parish)
- Ryan Beissinger, R-Prairieville
- Kathy Edmonston, R-Gonzales
- Brandon Trosclair, R-Gonzales
DISTRICT 95
(includes Livingston Parish)
- Sherman Mack, R-Albany
- Robin Parrott, D-Walker
READ: Louisiana GOP hopes to turn state Legislature more conservative by targeting these Baton Rouge races
Ascension Parish
Sheriff
for Regular and Unexpired Term
- Moses Black Jr., D
- Byron Hill, R
- "Bobby" Webre, R
Parish President
- Clint Cointment, R
- Ricky Diggs, D
- Murphy J. Painter Sr., R
- Richard "Rick" Webre, R
Parish Council
DISTRICT 1
- Oliver Joseph, D
- Alvin Thomas Jr., D
DISTRICT 2
- William "Bill" Dawson, R
- Joel Robert, R
DISTRICT 4
- Corey Orgeron, R
- Daniel Satterlee, R
DISTRICT 5
- Dempsey Lambert, R
- Cheryl Malbrough, I
DISTRICT 7
- "Kim" Christy, D
- Devin Graham, R
- Aaron J. Lawler, R
DISTRICT 9
- Todd Lambert, D
- Dal Waguespack, R
DISTRICT 10
- John Cagnolatti, R
- "Jeff" Pettit, N
DISTRICT 11
- Benny Johnson, N
- Michael Mason, R
TOWN OF SORRENTO
- Robert J. DeBate Jr., D
- Christopher "Chris" Guidry, R
East Baton Rouge Parish
District Judge 19th Judicial District Court
ELECTION SECTION 2, DIVISION A
- Beau Brock, R
- Tarvald Smith, D
ELECTION SECTION 2, DIVISION L
- Ronald "Ron" Johnson, D
- William "Will" Jorden, D
- "Trae" Welch, R
ELECTION SECTION 3, DIVISION C
- Beau Higginbotham, R
- "Joe" Prokop, R
READ: State Judge Beau Higginbotham, lawyer Joe Prokop competing for 19th JDC seat in south EBR
READ: Vacant 19th JDC seat sought by councilman, defense lawyer, assistant district attorney
Judge Juvenile Court
- Gail Grover, D
- Niles Haymer, D
- Rica Harris Kwentua, D
Sheriff
- "Sid" J. Gautreaux III, R
- Charles "Carlos" Jean Jr., D
- Mark Milligan, D
Clerk of Court
- Donna Collins Lewis, D
- "Doug" Welborn, R
Assessor
- Jonathon Holloway Sr., D
- Brian Wilson, R
Coroner
- "Beau" Clark, R
- Rani Whitfield, D
St. George proposition
Shall the City of St. George be incorporated? Click here to read more about the topics surround this issue.
Goodwood Homesites crime prevention proposition
To allow the Goodwood Homesites Crime Prevention and Neighborhood Improvement District to continue to levy a 10-year parcel fee of up to $150 a year for residential parcels, $450 a year for commercial parcels and $70 a year for special assessment parcels, with the option to adjust the fee annually to no more than $200 a year for residential parcels, $500 a year for commercial parcels and $90 a year for special assessment parcels. The fees are expected to generate $56,200 a year from the initial levy for crime prevention, security and beautification and other improvements.
Iberville Parish
Sheriff
- Darren "D-Man" Bourgeois Sr., D
- Brett M. Stassi, D
Assessor
- "Randy" Sexton, D
- Demi Lynn Vorise, D
Parish President
- Oneal "Elmo" Bosley, N
- Percy E. Butler Jr., D
- John "Mud-Bone" Lasseigne, D
- Jessel "Mitchell" Ourso Jr., D
READ: New bridge on minds of Iberville Parish president candidates ahead of October Election.
Parish Council
DISTRICT 1
- Ernest J. "Bayboy" Allen Sr., D
- Shalanda Lewis Allen, D
- Kipp V. Knight, D
DISTRICT 2
- Chasity Berthelot Easley, D
- Mitchel J. Ourso, D
DISTRICT 3
- Thomas E. Dominique Sr., D
- Joseph "Mr. Me" Oliver Jr., D
DISTRICT 4
- Leonard "Buck" Jackson, D
- Lloyd "Toot" Videau, D
- Alphonse Williams Jr., D
DISTRICT 6
- Marvin "Tucka" Miles, D
- Raheem T. Pierce, D
- Wilbert Pryer Jr.
DISTRICT 9
- Ida "Seadee" Anderson, D
- Terry J. Bradford, D
DISTRICT 11
- Charles "Stormy" Dardenne, D
- "Tim" Vallet, D
DISTRICT 12
- Matthew "Matt" Jewell, D
- Clarence "D-Dot" Wiley, D
Livingston Parish
District Judge 21st Judicial District Court
DIVISION D
(Livingston, St. Helena and Tangipahoa parishes)
- Brian Abels, R-Denham Springs
- "Ernie" Drake, R-Springfield
- William Scott Dykes, R-Hammond
Sheriff
- Jason Ard, R
- Walter Ray "Beau 22" Wesley, I
Assessor
- Brandon Browning, R
- Jeffrey "Jeff" Taylor, R
Parish Council
DISTRICT 1
- "Jeff" Ard, R
- Julius Craig, R
DISTRICT 2
- Kyle "Hoot" Parker, R
- "Garry Frog" Talbert, R
DISTRICT 3
- Maurice "Scooter" Keen, R
- Brian Ross, R
- Shannon Sloan, L
DISTRICT 6
- Derek Babcock, R
- Muriel Laws, D
- "Steve" McDaniel, R
- Gerald McMorris, R
DISTRICT 8
- "Randy" Delatte, R
- Barry Hardy, R
Constable
WARD 8
- Gerald Butch Mack, R
- Leesha Robert, R
- Troy Wagner, D
Livingston Board of Aldermen
(1 to be elected)
- James "Jimmy" Nesom, I
- Robert Stewart, R
Gravity Drainage District 1 Proposition
To renew the 10-year, 5-mill property tax, generating $839,750 a year, beginning in 2021.
Fire Protection District 7 Proposition 1 of 2
To renew the 10-year, 10-mill property tax, generating $86,000 a year, beginning in 2023.
Fire Protection District 7 Proposition 2 of 2
To renew a service charge not to exceed $32 per year for each residential or commercial structure for up to 10 years, beginning Jan. 1, 2020, and generating $36,500 a year.
Pointe Coupee Parish
Sheriff
- René Thibodeaux, D
- Beauregard "Bud" Torres III, D
Clerk of Court
- Sherri LaGrone, N
- Lanell Swindler Landry, D
Coroner
- Joe M. Gannon, N
- Harry J. Kellerman, N
Fire Protection District 1 Proposition
(Tax Renewal)
To continue the levy of a special 10-year, 2.99-mill property tax generating $287,849 a year, beginning in 2021.
Fire Protection District 2 Proposition 1 of 2
(Tax Continuation)
To continue the levy of a special 10-year, 3.81-mill property tax generating $114,834 a year, beginning in 2021. The tax is a 0.12-mill increase over the 3.69-mill property tax to be levied through the 2020, due to reappraisal.
Fire Protection District 2 Proposition 2 of 2
(Tax Continuation)
To continue the levy of a 10-year, 1.35-mill property tax generating $40,689 a year, beginning in 2020. The tax is a 0.04-mill increase over the 1.31-mill property tax authorized through 2019.
Fire Protection District 3 Proposition 1 of 2
(Tax Renewal)
To continue the levy of a 10-year, 2.97-mill property tax generating $213,155, beginning in 2020.
Fire Protection District 3 Proposition 2 of 2
(Tax Renewal)
To continue the levy the 10-year, 3-mill property tax generating $215,300 a year, beginning in 2020.
Fire Protection District 4 Proposition
(Tax Renewal)
To continue the levy of the 10-year, 10.91-mill property tax generating $865,970 a year, beginning in 2020.
Fire Protection District 5 Proposition
(Tax Renewal)
To continue the levy of the 10-year, 5-mill property tax generating $1,055,445 a year, beginning in 2021.
St. James Parish
Clerk of Court
- Kristina Collins Harrison, D
- Shane M. LeBlanc, D
Parish President
- Peter "Pete" Dufresne, D
- Brandon Keller, D
- Wanda Dumas Pierre, D
Parish Council
DISTRICT 1
- Alvin "Shark" St. Pierre Jr., D
- Shelly M. Warren, N
DISTRICT 2
- Jason Amato, R
- Nathaniel "Nat" Jones, D
DISTRICT 4
- Mason Bland, R
- Michael Green, D
- Roderick "Smooth" Williams, D
- Ryan Zeringue, R
DISTRICT 5
- Donta D. Braxton, D
- Larry "Toot" Clarke Jr., D
- Clyde Cooper, D
- Deidra Geason, D
- Charles "Ispy" Ketchens, D
- Yvette Cantrelle Malancon, D
DISTRICT 7
- "Eddie" Kraemer, N
- Donald Nash, D
Tangipahoa Parish
21st Judicial District Judge
DIVISION D
(Tangipahoa, St. Helena and Livingston parishes)
- Brian Abels, R-Denham Springs
- "Ernie" Drake, R-Springfield
- William Scott Dykes, R-Hammond
Sheriff
- Cameron P. Crockett, R
- Daniel H. Edwards, D
- Arden Wells, R
Parish Council
DISTRICT 1
- Trenton Craig "Trent" Forrest, D
- Sheilah Varnado Stewart, R
DISTRICT 2
- James D. Bailey, R
- John Gary Ingraffia, R
- "Don" Marshall, R
- "Greg" Varnado, R
DISTRICT 3
- Louis "Nick" Joseph, D
- Eve Wilson, D
DISTRICT 4
- Carlo S. Bruno, R
- Phillip David Ridder Jr., R
DISTRICT 8
- "Ben" Husser, N
- David P. Vial, R
DISTRICT 9
- Glenn Dale Bridges, R
- Brigette Delatte Hyde, R
- Kyle Mitchell, R
- "Joey" Richard, R
DISTRICT 10
- Kimberly Landry Coates, R
- "Bobby" Cortez, R
- Independence Mayor
- Angelo Mannino, D
- Jim P. Paine, R
Independence Board of Aldermen
(5 to be elected)
- Calvin Batiste, D
- Larry Cardaronella, D
- Ogdon Carter, D
- Eric Costa, R
- Jimmy W. Gregory II, N
- Paul J. Liuzza Sr., R
- "Mike" Muscarello, D
- Luciano "Luke" Suarez IV, R
Ponchatoula Mayor
- Guy Huffine, R
- "Steve" Pugh, R
- Bub Tucker II, N
- Robert F. "Bob" Zabbia, D
Ponchatoula Chief of Police
- Bry Layrisson, R
- Jesse Wilson, I
Ponchatoula City Council
DISTRICT A
- Melissa Gueldner, R
- Braville J. LeBlanc, R
DISTRICT B
- Roslind McKay Batiste, D
- Veronica Palmer, D
DISTRICT C
- "Jeff" Daniels, R
- Thomas J. Kuhn, R
DISTRICT D
- Melvin "Mussyboy" Austin, N
- Morris Mashon, R
- Melvin Toomer, D
City of Ponchatoula Proposition
(Millage Renewal)
To renew the 10-year, 10-mill property tax generating $580,000 a year, beginning in 2020 and to be allocated as follows: (i) 60% for police department salaries; (ii) 20% for fire department salaries; and (iii) 20% for purchasing equipment for the police and fire departments.
West Baton Rouge Parish
Sheriff
- Michael "Mike" Cazes, D
- J. Robin Free, D
- Barnell L. Williams, D
- "Mike" Zito, D
Parish President
- Riley "Pee Wee" Berthelot, D
- Clayton Hebert, D
Parish Council
DISTRICT 2
- Jason Gill, R
- Christopher "Fish" Kershaw, N
DISTRICT 3
- "Tammy" Clayton-Jones, D
- Jeannetta Bynum Franklin, D
- Atley Walker Jr., D
DISTRICT 4
- Jeffrey "Petit" Kershaw, I
- Caleb Kleinpeter, R
DISTRICT 5
- Reynard Douglas III, I
- Kenneth Gordon, D
DISTRICT 7
- Natahia Carter Benoit, D
- Alan Crowe, R
- Scott Roe, R
- Ross Rumfola, N
DISTRICT 8
- Craig "Moonie" Bergeron, D
- Barry Hugghins, N
DISTRICT 9
- Elliot Dogan Jr., N
- Antionette Jackson, D
- Gary "Shaq" Joseph, D
West Feliciana Parish
Sheriff
- "Stan" Branton Jr., I
- Michael Roberts, D
- Brian Spillman, R
Assessor
- Richard Kendrick, D
- "Jerry" Tanner, D
Parish Council
DISTRICT A
- Jerry Landrum, I
- Melvin Young, D
DISTRICT D
- "Bill" May, N
- Justin Metz, R