Early voting opens Saturday and ends April 17 for the April 24 municipal general election and a special election for a seat in the U.S. House. Polling places will be closed Sunday.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail ballot is April 20. The local Registrar of Voters must receive the completed ballot no later than April 23. Military, overseas and hospital ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on April 24.
Polling places will be open from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. In East Baton Rouge Parish, they will be located at:
Baker Motor Vehicle Building, 2250 Main St., Baker
Central Branch Library, 11260 Joor Road
City Hall, 222 St. Louis St., Room 607
Fire Station, 11010 Coursey Blvd.
Louisiana State Archives, 3851 Essen Lane
The Archives, Central and City Hall locations could be open fewer days. A list of early voting locations statewide is at https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/earlyvoting and visit geauxvote.com for more information on candidates and issues.
Party abbreviations: D-Democrat, R-Republican, I-Independent; L-Libertarian; NP-No Party.
MULTI-PARISH RACE
U.S. Representative, 2nd Congressional District
(Portions of Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, St. James and West Baton Rouge parishes, plus the New Orleans area)
Troy A. Carter, D
Karen Carter Peterson, D
Ascension
Parishwide: Sale of East-bank Wastewater Utility System (except Gonzales and Sorrento) and grant franchise to National Water Infrastructure.
Assumption
Recreation District 2: 6-mill renewal for 10 years.
East Baton Rouge
Central Fire Protection District 4: 5-mill renewal for 10 years.
Central Fire Protection District 4: $32 service charge renewal for 10 years.
Iberville
Parishwide: 3-mill renewal for maintenance, operations and capital expenditures of recreation program, for 10 years.
Livingston
School District No. 1: $13 million bond authority for 20 years, with rate not to exceed 8 percent.
St. James
Parishwide: Consolidated School District, $64 million bond authority for 25 years, with rate not to exceed 6 percent per year.
Parishwide: Consolidated School District, special tax of 3.4 mills for 10 years
St. Helena
Parishwide: School District 5-mill renewal for 10 years.
South Second Ward Fire Protection District: 10.16-mill renewal for 10 years.
Sub-Road District 1 of Road District 2: 10.69-mill renewal for 10 years.
Road District 6: 15-mill renewal for 10 years.
Tangipahoa
Parishwide: Half-cent sales and use tax for Educational Facilities Improvement District for 15 years.
Hammond: Downtown Development District 14.16-mill renewal for 10 years.