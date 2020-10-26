U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond and state Sen. Cleo Fields, two of the state’s most powerful Democratic lawmakers, have endorsed a little-known candidate in the Senate election rather than Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, the party’s favorite.
Richmond is supporting Derrick Edwards, a Jefferson Parish-based attorney who has raised no money for the campaign. Richmond said he has friends with Edwards and his family since they were all teenagers in New Orleans. Richmond said he attended the high school football game where a severe injury turned Edwards into a quadriplegic.
Edwards, Perkins, Richmond and Fields are all Black.
The failure to endorse Perkins has prompted private grumbling by Democratic insiders.
Edwards and Perkins are among the candidates trying to unseat U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, a doctor and Republican from Baton Rouge.
Richmond said his support for Edwards doesn’t mean he is knocking Perkins, a West Point grad, one-time Army Ranger and Harvard Law School grad who has been endorsed by former President Barack Obama, Gov. John Bel Edwards, the Louisiana Democratic Party and Sen. Kamala Harris of California, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, among others.
Perkins has raised $2 million during the campaign and is the only Democratic candidate advertising on commercial television.
Fields did not respond to requests for a comment.
Perkins also doesn’t have the endorsement of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s super PAC, Action New Orleans. Her ballot did not support any candidate in the Senate race.
The mayor “is working with our congressional delegation to sustain the use of millions in recovery dollars and benefits that our city and residents desperately need right now,” Maggie Carroll, the chairperson of Action New Orleans, said in a statement. “It’s not the right time to let politics get in the way of those relationships.”