Longtime criminal defense attorney Carson Marcantel, who also is a former local prosecutor, won a seat on the Baton Rouge City Court on Saturday, defeating lawyer Terrel "TK" Kent in a special election.

Complete but unofficial returns show Marcantel receiving about 61% of the vote.

Marcantel will replace Judge Chris Hester, who last year won election to the Baton Rouge-based state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal. The term expires at the end of 2024.

The 59-year-old Republican had received 44% of the vote in last month's primary, and Kent, 36 and a Democrat, received 34%. Also in the race was lawyer Whitney Higginbotham Greene, who ran as a "no party" candidate.

Marcantel formerly worked at the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office, where Kent is now employed. He said his experience made him more qualified.

Kent said before the election that her experience, including 6½ years as a prosecutor, worked to her advantage and the court would benefit from a fresh face.