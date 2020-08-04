An attempt to have Metro Councilwoman Tara Wicker disqualified from this fall's mayoral race in East Baton Rouge Parish has failed.
Judge Tim Kelly ruled Tuesday that Wicker could stay in the race because he saw no grounds to disqualify her based on allegations she did not file her state income tax returns for at least two years, as required for qualifying for the mayor-president race in November's municipal elections.
Three parish residents claimed in the lawsuit that Wicker did not file taxes for 2016 and 2018. All candidates running for mayor must acknowledge they have filed appropriate tax returns or requested extensions in the last five years prior to their candidacy.
The plaintiffs are Millard F. Cranch Jr., Richard J. Brazan Jr. and Glenn R. Ducote.
The lawsuit cited public records requests from the Louisiana Department of Revenue which stated the office couldn't confirm filings for tax years 2016 and 2018 for Wicker.
The plaintiffs had claimed that, when Wicker filed for an extension in 2016, it was never resolved, according to a public records request.
But Wicker testified Tuesday that she when she submitted her Notice of Candidacy forms on July 22, she was under no impression of being delinquent on her taxes.
After being served the lawsuit, Wicker said she visited the state's Department of Revenue and spoke with several officials who said the department "has a history" of misplacing tax returns and that their system is "broken" which is why they might not have found the years indicated in the lawsuit.
She even submitted to the court a letter dated Aug. 3 from the Department of Revenue claiming she was in good standing.
"Mrs. Wicker's testimony is credible and very matter of fact," Judge Kelly ruled during Tuesday's hearing, which took place via Zoom.
This story will be updated.