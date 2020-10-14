Early voting opens Friday and ends Oct. 27 for the Nov. 3 primary and general election. The ballot includes races for U.S. president, members of Congress, the Public Service Commission, mayors, city councils, state justices, local judges and a number of state constitutional amendments.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail ballot is Oct. 30. The local Registrar of Voters must receive the completed ballot no later than Nov. 2.
More information on voting and the full list of candidates are available at the Secretary of State's web site at geauxvote.com.
Party abbreviations: Dem-Democrat, GOP-Republican, Ind-Independent; Lib-Libertarian
All voters statewide will consider races for president, the U.S. Senate, seven proposed constitutional amendments and a local question on expanded sports gambling.
Early voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning Friday. Ballots may be cast through Oct. 27, excluding Sundays, at these locations:
All voters
President
- Joseph R. Biden, Kamala Harris, Democratic
- Jo Jorgensen, Jeremy Cohen, Libertarian
- Donald J. Trump, Michael Pence, Republican
- Brian Carroll, Amar Patel, American Solidarity Party
- Jade Simmons, Claudeliah Roze, Becoming One Nation
- President Boddie,Eric Stoneham, C.U.P.
- Don Blankenship, William Mohr, Constitution Party
- Brock Pierce, Karla Ballard, Freedom and Prosperity
- Tom Hoefling, Andy Prior, Life, Liberty, Constitution
- Gloria La Riva, Sunil Freeman, Socialism and Liberation
- Alyson Kennedy,Malcolm Jarrett, Socialist Workers Party
- Kanye West, Michelle Tidball, The Birthday Party
- Bill Hammons, Eric Bodenstab, Unity Party America
- Beryl Billiot, No Party
- John Paul Bourgeois, No Party
- "Bill" Cassidy, GOP
- Reno Jean Daret III, No Party
- Derrick "Champ" Edwards, Dem
- "Xan" John, Other
- David Drew Knight, Dem
- M.V. "Vinny" Mendoza, Ind
- Jamar Montgomery, No Party
- Dustin Murphy, GOP
- Adrian Perkins, Dem
- Antoine Pierce, Dem
- Melinda Mary Price, Other
- Aaron C. Sigler, Lib
- Peter Wenstrup, Dem
Constitutional Amendments/Local Question
- CA-1 Do you support an amendment declaring that, to protect human life, a right to abortion and the funding of abortion shall not be found in the Louisiana Constitution?
- CA-2 Do you support an amendment to permit the presence or production of oil or gas to be included in the methodology used to determine the fair market value of an oil or gas well for the purpose of property assessment?
- CA-3 Do you support an amendment to allow for the use of the Budget Stabilization Fund, also known as the Rainy Day Fund, for state costs associated with a disaster declared by the federal government?
- CA-4 Do you support an amendment to limit the growth of the expenditure limit for the state general fund and dedicated funds and to remove the calculation of its growth factor from the Constitution?
- CA-5 Do you support an amendment to authorize local governments to enter into cooperative endeavor ad valorem tax exemption agreements with new or expanding manufacturing establishments for payments in lieu of taxes?
- CA-6 Do you support an amendment to increase the maximum amount of income a person may receive and still qualify for the special assessment level for residential property receiving the homestead exemption?
- CA-7 Do you support an amendment to create the Louisiana Unclaimed Property Permanent Trust Fund to preserve the money that remains unclaimed by its owner or owners?
- Local Question - Shall sports wagering activities and operations be permitted in your parish?
Ascension Parish
U. S. Representative, 2nd Congressional District
- Belden "Noonie Man" Batiste, Ind
- Glenn Adrain Harris, Dem
- Colby James, Ind
- Cedric L. Richmond, Dem
- David M. Schilling, GOP
- Sheldon C. Vincent, Sr., GOP
U. S. Representative, 6th Congressional District
- Garret Graves, GOP
- Shannon Sloan, Lib
- Richard "RPT" Torregano, No Party
- Dartanyon "DAW" Williams, Dem
PSC, District 1
- William Boartfield, Jr., Green
- Allen H. Borne, Jr., Dem
- "Big John" Mason, GOP
- Kevin Pearson, GOP
- Richard "Richie" Sanderson II, GOP
- John F. Schwegmann, No Party
- Eric Skrmetta, GOP
District Judge, 23rd Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. B
- Aaron Chaisson, Jr., GOP
- Cody M. Martin, GOP
District Judge, 23rd Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. D
- Christopher J. Bridges, GOP
- Steven Tureau, GOP
Justice of the Peace, 1st Justice Court
- Dwayne Bailey, Dem
- Andrew Falcon, Dem
- Tamiko Francis Garrison, Dem
- Charles Sanders, Dem
Justice of the Peace, 2nd Justice Court
- James Landry, GOP
- Christie Mayeux, GOP
Justice of the Peace, 3rd Justice Court
- John C. Hebert, Ind
- Lynelle Johnson, GOP
Constable, 1st Justice Court
- Robert Gibson, No Party
- Jeffery Henry, Sr., Dem
- Murray Henry Walker, Dem
Constable, 2nd Justice Court
- Thomas Mayeux, GOP
- Danny Thibodeaux, GOP
Mayor, City of Donaldsonville
- Travis London, No Party
- Glenn Price, Dem
- Leroy Sullivan, Dem
Council Member, District 1, City of Donaldsonville
- Lauthaught Delaney, Sr., Dem
- Russell Gray, Dem
Council Member, District 2, City of Donaldsonville
- Raymond Aucoin, Dem
- David Hambrick, GOP
- Kurt Mitchell, No Party
- Jessica Wade Washington, Dem
Council Member, District 4, City of Donaldsonville
- Charles Brown, Dem
- Trevis Fernandez, Dem
- David Joseph, Jr., Dem
Council Member, District 5, City of Donaldsonville
- Thomas "Moose" Pearce, Ind
- Michael Sullivan, Sr., Dem
Council Member, Division A, City of Gonzales
- David J. Guitreau, Dem
- Timothy "Tim" Riley, Dem
Council Member, Division C, City of Gonzales
- Terri Lynn Lambert, GOP
- Willie Robinson, Dem
- Harold Stewart, Dem
Assumption Parish
U. S. Representative, 2nd Congressional District
- Belden "Noonie Man" Batiste, Ind
- Glenn Adrain Harris, Dem
- Colby James, Ind
- Cedric L. Richmond, Dem
- David M. Schilling, GOP
- Sheldon C. Vincent, Sr., GOP
U. S. Representative, 6th Congressional District
- Garret Graves, GOP
- Shannon Sloan, Lib
- Richard "RPT" Torregano, No Party
- Dartanyon "DAW" Williams, Dem
District Judge, 23rd Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. B
- Aaron Chaisson, Jr., GOP
- Cody M. Martin, GOP
District Judge, 23rd Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. D
- Christopher J. Bridges, GOP
- Steven Tureau, GOP
Justice of the Peace, 1st Justice of the Peace Ward
- Donna B. Booty, Dem
- Daryl Ovide, Dem
Constable, 2nd Justice of the Peace Ward
- Andre Arcement, Dem
- Quinn Gauthe, No Party
- Don Michael LeBlanc, No Party
Constable, 3rd Justice of the Peace Ward
- Don Breaux, GOP
- Glen P. Comeaux, Ind
East Baton Rouge Parish
U. S. Representative, 2nd Congressional District
- Belden "Noonie Man" Batiste, Ind
- Glenn Adrain Harris, Dem
- Colby James, Ind
- Cedric L. Richmond, Dem
- David M. Schilling, GOP
- Sheldon C. Vincent, Sr., GOP
U. S. Representative, 6th Congressional District
- Garret Graves, GOP
- Shannon Sloan, Lib
- Richard "RPT" Torregano, No Party
- Dartanyon "DAW" Williams, Dem
Judge, Court of Appeal, 1st Circuit, 2nd Dist., Subdist. 1, Div. A
- Christopher Hester, GOP
- Melanie Newkome Jones, Dem
- Johanna R. Landreneau, GOP
District Judge, 19th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. D
- Dele Adebamiji, Dem
- William "Will" Jorden, Dem
District Judge, 19th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. K
- Eboni Johnson-Rose, Dem
- Quintillis K. Lawrence, Dem
- Joel Porter, Dem
District Judge, 19th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. G
- Richard Anderson, GOP
- Christopher Dassau, Dem
District Judge, 19th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. M
- Yvette Alexander, Dem
- Tiffany Foxworth, Dem
Judge, Family Court, Election Section 3, Division D
- Hunter Greene, GOP
- "Kathy" Reznik Benoit, GOP
Mayor-President, Metro Council, City of Baton Rouge
- Sharon Weston Broome, Dem
- Steve Carter, GOP
- "E Eric" Guirard, Ind
- C. Denise Marcelle, Dem
- Jordan Piazza, GOP
- Frank Smith III, GOP
- Matthew "Matt" Watson, GOP
Councilman, Metro District 1
- "Bones" Addison, GOP
- Eric Lewis, Dem
- Brandon Noel, GOP
Councilman, Metro District 2
- Chauna Banks, Dem
- Vincent Jemison, Dem
- Dina Johnson, Dem
- Eugene Rico Williams III, Dem
Councilman, Metro District 4
- Tenika James, Dem
- Matthew McCoy, GOP
- Aaron Moak, GOP
- Lon Vicknair, GOP
Councilman, Metro District 5
- Erika L. Green, Dem
- Darryl Hurst, Dem
Councilman, Metro District 6
- Dawn Chanet Collins, Dem
- Cleve Dunn, Jr., Dem
- Susan Kaufman, Ind
- Reginald Pitcher, Dem
- Corey Smith, Dem
- Pamela Smith, Dem
Councilman, Metro District 7
- Everett Baudean, Lib
- Alfred Bell, Dem
- Lamont Cole, Dem
- Brandon Robertson, Dem
- Jamie R. Robinson, Dem
- Tyjuana Smith, Dem
Councilman, Metro District 8
- Denise Amoroso, GOP
- Wendell Piper, Dem
Councilman, Metro District 9
- Dwight Hudson, GOP
- "Jim" Mora, GOP
Councilman, Metro District 10
- Quentin Anthony Anderson, Dem
- Carolyn Coleman, Dem
- Eugene Collins, Dem
- Andrea Cosey, Dem
- Markeda Cottonham, Dem
- "Jay" Gaudet, Dem
- Davante Lewis, Dem
Councilman, Metro District 11
- Laura White "Laurie" Adams, GOP
- Gordon "Trey" Bargas, GOP
- Jonathan M. Snyder, GOP
Councilman, Metro District 12
- Steve Myers, No Party
- Tania Nyman, Dem
- "Jen" Racca, GOP
Justice of the Peace, Justice of the Peace Ward 3, District 2
- J. Andrew Murrell, GOP
- Steven Sanders, GOP
Justice of the Peace, Justice of the Peace Ward 3, District 3
- Dajuana LeDuff W. Moore, Ind
- Larry Spencer, GOP
Constable, Justice of the Peace Ward 2, District 3
- Andrea D. Hamilton, Dem
- Vereta Tanner Lee, Dem
Constable, Justice of the Peace Ward 3, District 1
- Gordon Hutchinson, GOP
- James Salsbury, GOP
Constable, Justice of the Peace Ward 3, District 2
- Norman Browning, GOP
- Carey Jenkins, GOP
Councilman, District 2, City of Zachary
- "Beetle" Boudreaux Fisher, GOP
- April Hawthorne, No Party
- John LeBlanc, GOP
Fire Protection District No. 1, 9 Mills Renewal - MC - 5 Yrs.
Brownsfield Fire Protection District No. 3, $32.00 Service Charge Renewal - MC - 10 Yrs.
Pride Fire Protection District No. 8, $32.00 Service Charge Renewal - MC - 10 Yrs.
Alsen/St. Irma Lee Fire Protection District No. 9, $32.00 Service Charge Renewal - MC - 10 Yrs.
Downtown Development District, 10 Mills Renewal - MC - 5 Yrs.
East Feliciana Parish
U. S. Representative, 5th Congressional District
- Sandra "Candy" Christophe, Dem
- Allen Guillory, Sr., GOP
- Lance Harris, GOP
- "Matt" Hasty, GOP
- Jesse P. Lagarde, Dem
- Martin Lemelle, Jr., Dem
- Luke J. Letlow, GOP
- "Scotty" Robinson, GOP
U. S. Representative, 6th Congressional District
- Garret Graves, GOP
- Shannon Sloan, Lib
- Richard "RPT" Torregano, No Party
- Dartanyon "DAW" Williams, Dem
Police Juror, District 2
- Dexter Armstead, Dem
- Catherine Davis, GOP
- Ronald Johnson, Dem
- Willie "BJ" Sims, Jr., Dem
Mayor, Town of Clinton
- Mark L. Kemp, Dem
- DeQuincey Matthews, Dem
Aldermen, Town of Clinton
(5 to be elected)
- "Johnny" Beauchamp, Dem
- Janice Betrece, Dem
- Bart Blackledge, GOP
- Bradley Chaney, Dem
- Mary Dunaway, GOP
- Robert Flowers, Dem
- Dayshawn Harris, Dem
- Tommie J. King, Dem
- Darren Matthews, Dem
- Lisa Davis Washington, Dem
- Kim Young, Dem
Iberville Parish
U. S. Representative, 2nd Congressional District
- Belden "Noonie Man" Batiste, Ind
- Glenn Adrain Harris, Dem
- Colby James, Ind
- Cedric L. Richmond, Dem
- David M. Schilling, GOP
- Sheldon C. Vincent, Sr., GOP
U. S. Representative, 6th Congressional District
- Garret Graves, GOP
- Shannon Sloan, Lib
- Richard "RPT" Torregano, No Party
- Dartanyon "DAW" Williams, Dem
Justice of the Peace, Justice of the Peace Ward 1
- Eric "Moon Baby" Jackson, Dem
- Janelle Poche, Ind
Justice of the Peace, Justice of the Peace Ward 5
- Justin Kane Mendoza, Dem
- Danielle Pugh, Dem
Justice of the Peace, Justice of the Peace Ward 6
- Eugene Simpson, Ind
- Sahajda "Wesley" Willis, No Party
Constable, Justice of the Peace Ward 1
- Harold Brooks, Jr., Dem
- Joseph "Joe" Richard, Dem
Constable, Justice of the Peace Ward 2
- Randell Johnson, Dem
- Lloyd Dwayne "Big Red" Snowten, Dem
Constable, Justice of the Peace Ward 6
- Larry Johnson, Dem
- Thomas Jones, No Party
- Guy Thomas, Jr., Dem
- Mayor, City of Plaquemine
- Timothy L. "Timmy" Martinez, Dem
- Edwin M. "Ed" Reeves, Jr., Dem
Mayor, Village of Rosedale
- Riley J. Blanchet, No Party
- Kevin Gantt, No Party
Aldermen, Village of Grosse Tete
(3 to be elected)
- Kyle Booksh, GOP
- Deisha Chaney, Dem
- Barbara "Jeanie" David, GOP
- Marcus D. Hill, Sr., Dem
- Clint Seneca, Dem
Aldermen, Village of Rosedale
(3 to be elected)
- Dana Nereaux Alexander, Ind
- Carroll Devillier, Dem
- "Tim" Doiron, Dem
- Catrinia Hawkins Northern, Dem
Selectman, District I, City of Plaquemine
- Ryan Comeaux, GOP
- Lin Rivet, Jr., Dem
Selectman, District II, City of Plaquemine
- Luke D. Avants, No Party
- Oscar S. Mellion, Dem
- Travis Purnell, No Party
Selectman, District III, City of Plaquemine
- Herbert Jefferson, Sr., Dem
- Wanda B. Jones, Dem
Selectman, District IV, City of Plaquemine
- "Tommy" Leblanc, Dem
- James Macdonald, GOP
- Ray Toups III, No Party
Selectman, District V, City of Plaquemine
- Shannon Courtade, Dem
- Thomas "Tom Cat" Gaudet, GOP
- "Rudy" Ourso, Dem
Livingston Parish
U. S. Representative, 6th Congressional District
- Garret Graves, GOP
- Shannon Sloan, Lib
- Richard "RPT" Torregano, No Party
- Dartanyon "DAW" Williams, Dem
PSC, District 1
- William Boartfield, Jr., Green
- Allen H. Borne, Jr., Dem
- "Big John" Mason, GOP
- Kevin Pearson, GOP
- Richard "Richie" Sanderson II, GOP
- John F. Schwegmann, No Party
- Eric Skrmetta, GOP
District Judge, 21st Judicial District Court, Division F
- William Scott Dykes, GOP
- Colt Fore, GOP
Justice of the Peace, Justice of the Peace Ward 1
- Decky Pritchard, GOP
- Jeff Sachse, GOP
Justice of the Peace, Justice of the Peace Ward 5
- Clara Day, GOP
- Tanya Moran, No Party
Justice of the Peace, Justice of the Peace Ward 7
- Sandra Allen Causey, GOP
- Lisa McCoy, No Party
Constable, Justice of the Peace Ward 4
- Terry Glascock, GOP
- Sidney "Sid" Woods, Jr., GOP
Constable, Justice of the Peace Ward 5
- Troy Guitreau, Dem
- Keith "Hawkeye" Landry, Dem
- Travis Vernon, GOP
Constable, Justice of the Peace Ward 7
- Mark Duncan, No Party
- Kareena McCoy, No Party
Constable, Justice of the Peace Ward 9
- "Nick" Dimattia, GOP
- LeRoy Owens, GOP
Mayor, Town of Livingston
- Rodney Erdey, GOP
- Rodney Miller, No Party
- Jonathan "J.T." Taylor, GOP
Mayor, Village of French Settlement
- Rhonda Lobell, GOP
- Christopher Saucier, GOP
- Haley Unbehagen, GOP
Mayor, Village of Port Vincent
- Monya H. Crowell, GOP
- Angela Elmore, No Party
- Kolby Frederick, GOP
Chief of Police, City of Walker
- David Addison, GOP
- "Jim" Brown, GOP
Chief of Police, Town of Livingston
- Randy Dufrene, Sr., Dem
- David McCreary, GOP
Chief of Police, Village of French Settlement
- Cary Mosby, No Party
- Wesley Murphy, GOP
Aldermen, Town of Livingston
(5 to be elected)
- Percy Edler, GOP
- Jessie "Dusty" Glascock, GOP
- Duane May, GOP
- James "Jimmy" Nesom, GOP
- Joey Sibley, GOP
- Joshua Smith, GOP
- "Tray" Smith, GOP
- Kacie Stewart, GOP
- Robert Stewart, GOP
- "Zach" Thomason, GOP
Aldermen, Village of French Settlement
(3 to be elected)
- Sandy Ackerman, GOP
- Angela Eastridge, GOP
- "Gene" Eleazar, GOP
- George Matherne, No Party
- Catherine Moran, GOP
- Chad Porche, Dem
Parishwide Proposition, 1% S&U Tax Renewal - PC - 15 Yrs.
Pointe Coupee Parish
U. S. Representative, 6th Congressional District
- Garret Graves, GOP
- Shannon Sloan, Lib
- Richard "RPT" Torregano, No Party
- Dartanyon "DAW" Williams, Dem
Justice of the Peace, Justice of the Peace District 5
- Brett Aguillard, Ind
- Crystal Guillory, No Party
Justice of the Peace, Justice of the Peace District 8
- Claiborne Ashford, Dem
- Gloria M. Harris, Dem
Justice of the Peace, Justice of the Peace District 12
- Justin Deville, Ind
- Kevin "Gismo" St. Cyr, No Party
Council Members, Town of Livonia
(5 to be elected)
- "Greg" Jarreau, GOP
- John "Terry" Jarreau, Dem
- Ron LeBlanc, Ind
- Warren Pourciau, Dem
- Ronald "TB" Scallan, Ind
- Henry "Itsawatson" Watson, Dem
St. Helena Parish
U. S. Representative, 5th Congressional District
- Sandra "Candy" Christophe, Dem
- Allen Guillory, Sr., GOP
- Lance Harris, GOP
- "Matt" Hasty, GOP
- Jesse P. Lagarde, Dem
- Martin Lemelle, Jr., Dem
- Luke J. Letlow, GOP
- "Scotty" Robinson, GOP
U. S. Representative, 6th Congressional District
- Garret Graves, GOP
- Shannon Sloan, Lib
- Richard "RPT" Torregano, No Party
- Dartanyon "DAW" Williams, Dem
PSC, District 1
- William Boartfield, Jr., Green
- Allen H. Borne, Jr., Dem
- "Big John" Mason, GOP
- Kevin Pearson, GOP
- Richard "Richie" Sanderson II, GOP
- John F. Schwegmann, No Party
- Eric Skrmetta, GOP
District Judge, 21st Judicial District Court, Division F
- William Scott Dykes, GOP
- Colt Fore, GOP
Justice of the Peace, Justice of the Peace Ward 5
- Gary Paul Cannon, Jr., Dem
- Larry Charles Freeman, Dem
St. James Parish
U. S. Representative, 2nd Congressional District
- Belden "Noonie Man" Batiste, Ind
- Glenn Adrain Harris, Dem
- Colby James, Ind
- Cedric L. Richmond, Dem
- David M. Schilling, GOP
- Sheldon C. Vincent, Sr., GOP
Judge, Court of Appeal, 5th Circuit, 2nd Dist., Division A
- Jude G. Gravois, Dem
- Sharrolyn Jackson Miles, Dem
- Robert Snyder, Jr., Dem
District Judge, 23rd Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. B
- Aaron Chaisson, Jr., GOP
- Cody M. Martin, GOP
District Judge, 23rd Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. D
- Christopher J. Bridges, GOP
- Steven Tureau, GOP
Justice of the Peace, Justice of the Peace District 5
- Trina Moll, Dem
- Adrianne Jasmin Octave, Dem
- Lisa Braud Weber, Dem
Justice of the Peace, Justice of the Peace District 6
- Trinette M. Jasmin, Dem
- Sylvia "Sue" Williams, Dem
Justice of the Peace, Justice of the Peace District 7
- Beverly S. Dumas, Dem
- Michael "Mike" Guillot, Jr., Dem
Alderman, District 1, Town of Gramercy
- Timothy Pittman, Dem
- Barbara C. Woods, Dem
Tangipahoa Parish
U. S. Representative, 1st Congressional District
- Lee Ann Dugas, Dem
- Howard Kearney, Lib
- Steve Scalise, GOP
U. S. Representative, 5th Congressional District
- Sandra "Candy" Christophe, Dem
- Allen Guillory, Sr., GOP
- Lance Harris, GOP
- "Matt" Hasty, GOP
- Jesse P. Lagarde, Dem
- Martin Lemelle, Jr., Dem
- Luke J. Letlow, GOP
- "Scotty" Robinson, GOP
PSC, District 1
- William Boartfield, Jr., Green
- Allen H. Borne, Jr., Dem
- "Big John" Mason, GOP
- Kevin Pearson, GOP
- Richard "Richie" Sanderson II, GOP
- John F. Schwegmann, No Party
- Eric Skrmetta, GOP
District Judge, 21st Judicial District Court, Division F
- William Scott Dykes, GOP
- Colt Fore, GOP
City Judge, City Court, City of Hammond
- Grace Bennett Gasaway, Dem
- John Watts, GOP
City Marshal, City Court, City of Hammond
- Charles "Bert" Deliberto, GOP
- "Pat" Farris, GOP
- Arden Wells, GOP
Constable, Justice of the Peace Ward 8
- "J.R." Bardwell, GOP
- "Don" Marshall, GOP
Mayor, Town of Amite City
- Richard "Ricky" Ardillo, Dem
- Walter Daniels, Dem
- Jerry Trabona, Dem
Mayor, Town of Roseland
- Wanda "Yodie" McCoy, Dem
- Gloria Steptoe, Dem
Mayor, Village of Tangipahoa
- Dawn D. Gray, Dem
- Sheila Martin, Dem
- Brenda V. Nevels, Dem
Chief of Police, Town of Amite City
- Lendrick "Len" Francois, Dem
- Patrick M. Murphy, GOP
Chief of Police, Town of Roseland
- Ray Francois, Dem
- Darcey Neal Garrett, Sr., Dem
- Andrew Henderson, No Party
- Lawrence Jones, Jr., Dem
- Decarlos Trice, Dem
Chief of Police, Village of Tangipahoa
- Darrell Martin, Dem
- Jermey Robinson, Dem
Aldermen, Town of Roseland
(5 to be elected)
- Tracy E. Johnson, Dem
- Shavanna McCoy, Dem
- Kevin Robinson, Dem
- Van Showers, Dem
- Sandra W. Turner, Dem
- Ruthie L. Vernon, Dem
Aldermen, Village of Tangipahoa
(3 to be elected)
- "Pam" Bean, Dem
- Reginald D. Johnson, Dem
- Shanita McKnight, Dem
- Margaret P. Morris, Dem
- Willis Smith, Dem
Council Member, District 1, Town of Amite City
- Raymond Brown, Jr., Dem
- "Kris" Hart, Dem
- Andrew "Kabaka" Johnson, Dem
Council Member, District 3, Town of Amite City
- Claire Bel, No Party
- Mark Vining, Dem
- Emanuel Zanders III, Dem
Council Member, District 4, Town of Amite City
- "Neil" Currier, GOP
- Damon S. Ellzey, GOP
Council Member, District 5, Town of Amite City
- Heather Damitio Howell, No Party
- Rose Sumrall, GOP
West Baton Rouge Parish
U. S. Representative, 2nd Congressional District
- Belden "Noonie Man" Batiste, Ind
- Glenn Adrain Harris, Dem
- Colby James, Ind
- Cedric L. Richmond, Dem
- David M. Schilling, GOP
- Sheldon C. Vincent, Sr., GOP
U. S. Representative, 6th Congressional District
- Garret Graves, GOP
- Shannon Sloan, Lib
- Richard "RPT" Torregano, No Party
- Dartanyon "DAW" Williams, Dem
City Marshal, City Court, City of Port Allen
- Dwayne E. Lee, Sr., No Party
- Michael A. Zito, Dem
Mayor, City of Port Allen
- Jason Hammack, Ind
- Richard N. Lee III, Dem
Chief of Police, City of Port Allen
- Esdron Brown, Dem
- Corey Hicks, Dem
- Bryan Simmons, GOP
- John Summers, Ind
Council Member at Large, City of Port Allen
- Clerice "Clo" Lacy, Dem
- Bart J. Saia, No Party
- Carey S. Williams, Dem
Council Member, District I, City of Port Allen
- Charlene Gordon, Dem
- Ray Helen Lawrence, Dem
Council Members, Town of Addis
(5 to be elected)
- Bliss Kelley Bernard, GOP
- Rhonda LeBlanc Kelley, Dem
- Allen J. Kirkland, GOP
- Kevin J. LeBlanc, Ind
- Ray LeJeune, Sr., No Party
- Russell "Rusty" Parrish, Dem
- Donald Thomas, Jr., Dem
Council Members, Town of Brusly
(5 to be elected)
- Shane Andre, No Party
- Joanne C. Bourgeois, No Party
- "Rusty" Daigle, GOP
- "Don" Neisler, Ind
- Kenneth "Pop" Popleon II, Dem
- Blake Tassin, GOP
West Feliciana Parish
U. S. Representative, 5th Congressional District
- Sandra "Candy" Christophe, Dem
- Allen Guillory, Sr., GOP
- Lance Harris, GOP
- "Matt" Hasty, GOP
- Jesse P. Lagarde, Dem
- Martin Lemelle, Jr., Dem
- Luke J. Letlow, GOP
- "Scotty" Robinson, GOP
Constable, Justice of the Peace Parishwide
- "Ronnie" Bourgeois, Ind
- Michael Dedon, Dem
Mayor, Town of St. Francisville
- Robert "Bobee" Leake, GOP
- Susanne "Susie" Tully, Ind
Aldermen, Election Section 2, Town of St. Francisville
(4 to be elected)
- Abby Temple Cochran, No Party
- Andrew "Andy" D'Aquilla, Dem
- "Andy" Green, No Party
- Elbert "Butch" Jones, Jr., No Party
- Rucker Leake, GOP
- "Al" Lemoine, Dem