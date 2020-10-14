Early voting opens Friday and ends Oct. 27 for the Nov. 3 primary and general election. The ballot includes races for U.S. president, members of Congress, the Public Service Commission, mayors, city councils, state justices, local judges and a number of state constitutional amendments.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail ballot is Oct. 30. The local Registrar of Voters must receive the completed ballot no later than Nov. 2.

More information on voting and the full list of candidates are available at the Secretary of State's web site at geauxvote.com.

Party abbreviations: Dem-Democrat, GOP-Republican, Ind-Independent; Lib-Libertarian

All voters statewide will consider races for president, the U.S. Senate, seven proposed constitutional amendments and a local question on expanded sports gambling.

Early voting set to open Friday; here's a parish-by-parish list of locations Early voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning Friday. Ballots may be cast through Oct. 27, excluding Sundays, at these locations:

All voters

President

Joseph R. Biden, Kamala Harris, Democratic

Jo Jorgensen, Jeremy Cohen, Libertarian

Donald J. Trump, Michael Pence, Republican

Brian Carroll, Amar Patel, American Solidarity Party

Jade Simmons, Claudeliah Roze, Becoming One Nation

President Boddie,Eric Stoneham, C.U.P.

Don Blankenship, William Mohr, Constitution Party

Brock Pierce, Karla Ballard, Freedom and Prosperity

Tom Hoefling, Andy Prior, Life, Liberty, Constitution

Gloria La Riva, Sunil Freeman, Socialism and Liberation

Alyson Kennedy,Malcolm Jarrett, Socialist Workers Party

Kanye West, Michelle Tidball, The Birthday Party

Bill Hammons, Eric Bodenstab, Unity Party America

U.S. Senate

Beryl Billiot, No Party

John Paul Bourgeois, No Party

"Bill" Cassidy, GOP

Reno Jean Daret III, No Party

Derrick "Champ" Edwards, Dem

"Xan" John, Other

David Drew Knight, Dem

M.V. "Vinny" Mendoza, Ind

Jamar Montgomery, No Party

Dustin Murphy, GOP

Adrian Perkins, Dem

Antoine Pierce, Dem

Melinda Mary Price, Other

Aaron C. Sigler, Lib

Peter Wenstrup, Dem

Constitutional Amendments/Local Question

CA-1 Do you support an amendment declaring that, to protect human life, a right to abortion and the funding of abortion shall not be found in the Louisiana Constitution?

CA-2 Do you support an amendment to permit the presence or production of oil or gas to be included in the methodology used to determine the fair market value of an oil or gas well for the purpose of property assessment?

CA-3 Do you support an amendment to allow for the use of the Budget Stabilization Fund, also known as the Rainy Day Fund, for state costs associated with a disaster declared by the federal government?

CA-4 Do you support an amendment to limit the growth of the expenditure limit for the state general fund and dedicated funds and to remove the calculation of its growth factor from the Constitution?

CA-5 Do you support an amendment to authorize local governments to enter into cooperative endeavor ad valorem tax exemption agreements with new or expanding manufacturing establishments for payments in lieu of taxes?

CA-6 Do you support an amendment to increase the maximum amount of income a person may receive and still qualify for the special assessment level for residential property receiving the homestead exemption?

CA-7 Do you support an amendment to create the Louisiana Unclaimed Property Permanent Trust Fund to preserve the money that remains unclaimed by its owner or owners?

Local Question - Shall sports wagering activities and operations be permitted in your parish?

Ascension Parish

U. S. Representative, 2nd Congressional District

Belden "Noonie Man" Batiste, Ind

Glenn Adrain Harris, Dem

Colby James, Ind

Cedric L. Richmond, Dem

David M. Schilling, GOP

Sheldon C. Vincent, Sr., GOP

U. S. Representative, 6th Congressional District

Garret Graves, GOP

Shannon Sloan, Lib

Richard "RPT" Torregano, No Party

Dartanyon "DAW" Williams, Dem

PSC, District 1

William Boartfield, Jr., Green

Allen H. Borne, Jr., Dem

"Big John" Mason, GOP

Kevin Pearson, GOP

Richard "Richie" Sanderson II, GOP

John F. Schwegmann, No Party

Eric Skrmetta, GOP

District Judge, 23rd Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. B

Aaron Chaisson, Jr., GOP

Cody M. Martin, GOP

District Judge, 23rd Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. D

Christopher J. Bridges, GOP

Steven Tureau, GOP

Justice of the Peace, 1st Justice Court

Dwayne Bailey, Dem

Andrew Falcon, Dem

Tamiko Francis Garrison, Dem

Charles Sanders, Dem

Justice of the Peace, 2nd Justice Court

James Landry, GOP

Christie Mayeux, GOP

Justice of the Peace, 3rd Justice Court

John C. Hebert, Ind

Lynelle Johnson, GOP

Constable, 1st Justice Court

Robert Gibson, No Party

Jeffery Henry, Sr., Dem

Murray Henry Walker, Dem

Constable, 2nd Justice Court

Thomas Mayeux, GOP

Danny Thibodeaux, GOP

Mayor, City of Donaldsonville

Travis London, No Party

Glenn Price, Dem

Leroy Sullivan, Dem

Council Member, District 1, City of Donaldsonville

Lauthaught Delaney, Sr., Dem

Russell Gray, Dem

Council Member, District 2, City of Donaldsonville

Raymond Aucoin, Dem

David Hambrick, GOP

Kurt Mitchell, No Party

Jessica Wade Washington, Dem

Council Member, District 4, City of Donaldsonville

Charles Brown, Dem

Trevis Fernandez, Dem

David Joseph, Jr., Dem

Council Member, District 5, City of Donaldsonville

Thomas "Moose" Pearce, Ind

Michael Sullivan, Sr., Dem

Council Member, Division A, City of Gonzales

David J. Guitreau, Dem

Timothy "Tim" Riley, Dem

Council Member, Division C, City of Gonzales

Terri Lynn Lambert, GOP

Willie Robinson, Dem

Harold Stewart, Dem

Assumption Parish

U. S. Representative, 2nd Congressional District

Belden "Noonie Man" Batiste, Ind

Glenn Adrain Harris, Dem

Colby James, Ind

Cedric L. Richmond, Dem

David M. Schilling, GOP

Sheldon C. Vincent, Sr., GOP

U. S. Representative, 6th Congressional District

Garret Graves, GOP

Shannon Sloan, Lib

Richard "RPT" Torregano, No Party

Dartanyon "DAW" Williams, Dem

District Judge, 23rd Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. B

Aaron Chaisson, Jr., GOP

Cody M. Martin, GOP

District Judge, 23rd Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. D

Christopher J. Bridges, GOP

Steven Tureau, GOP

Justice of the Peace, 1st Justice of the Peace Ward

Donna B. Booty, Dem

Daryl Ovide, Dem

Constable, 2nd Justice of the Peace Ward

Andre Arcement, Dem

Quinn Gauthe, No Party

Don Michael LeBlanc, No Party

Constable, 3rd Justice of the Peace Ward

Don Breaux, GOP

Glen P. Comeaux, Ind

East Baton Rouge Parish

U. S. Representative, 2nd Congressional District

Belden "Noonie Man" Batiste, Ind

Glenn Adrain Harris, Dem

Colby James, Ind

Cedric L. Richmond, Dem

David M. Schilling, GOP

Sheldon C. Vincent, Sr., GOP

U. S. Representative, 6th Congressional District

Garret Graves, GOP

Shannon Sloan, Lib

Richard "RPT" Torregano, No Party

Dartanyon "DAW" Williams, Dem

Judge, Court of Appeal, 1st Circuit, 2nd Dist., Subdist. 1, Div. A

Christopher Hester, GOP

Melanie Newkome Jones, Dem

Johanna R. Landreneau, GOP

District Judge, 19th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. D

Dele Adebamiji, Dem

William "Will" Jorden, Dem

District Judge, 19th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. K

Eboni Johnson-Rose, Dem

Quintillis K. Lawrence, Dem

Joel Porter, Dem

District Judge, 19th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. G

Richard Anderson, GOP

Christopher Dassau, Dem

District Judge, 19th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. M

Yvette Alexander, Dem

Tiffany Foxworth, Dem

Judge, Family Court, Election Section 3, Division D

Hunter Greene, GOP

"Kathy" Reznik Benoit, GOP

Mayor-President, Metro Council, City of Baton Rouge

Sharon Weston Broome, Dem

Steve Carter, GOP

"E Eric" Guirard, Ind

C. Denise Marcelle, Dem

Jordan Piazza, GOP

Frank Smith III, GOP

Matthew "Matt" Watson, GOP

Councilman, Metro District 1

"Bones" Addison, GOP

Eric Lewis, Dem

Brandon Noel, GOP

Councilman, Metro District 2

Chauna Banks, Dem

Vincent Jemison, Dem

Dina Johnson, Dem

Eugene Rico Williams III, Dem

Councilman, Metro District 4

Tenika James, Dem

Matthew McCoy, GOP

Aaron Moak, GOP

Lon Vicknair, GOP

Councilman, Metro District 5

Erika L. Green, Dem

Darryl Hurst, Dem

Councilman, Metro District 6

Dawn Chanet Collins, Dem

Cleve Dunn, Jr., Dem

Susan Kaufman, Ind

Reginald Pitcher, Dem

Corey Smith, Dem

Pamela Smith, Dem

Councilman, Metro District 7

Everett Baudean, Lib

Alfred Bell, Dem

Lamont Cole, Dem

Brandon Robertson, Dem

Jamie R. Robinson, Dem

Tyjuana Smith, Dem

Councilman, Metro District 8

Denise Amoroso, GOP

Wendell Piper, Dem

Councilman, Metro District 9

Dwight Hudson, GOP

"Jim" Mora, GOP

Councilman, Metro District 10

Quentin Anthony Anderson, Dem

Carolyn Coleman, Dem

Eugene Collins, Dem

Andrea Cosey, Dem

Markeda Cottonham, Dem

"Jay" Gaudet, Dem

Davante Lewis, Dem

Councilman, Metro District 11

Laura White "Laurie" Adams, GOP

Gordon "Trey" Bargas, GOP

Jonathan M. Snyder, GOP

Councilman, Metro District 12

Steve Myers, No Party

Tania Nyman, Dem

"Jen" Racca, GOP

Justice of the Peace, Justice of the Peace Ward 3, District 2

J. Andrew Murrell, GOP

Steven Sanders, GOP

Justice of the Peace, Justice of the Peace Ward 3, District 3

Dajuana LeDuff W. Moore, Ind

Larry Spencer, GOP

Constable, Justice of the Peace Ward 2, District 3

Andrea D. Hamilton, Dem

Vereta Tanner Lee, Dem

Constable, Justice of the Peace Ward 3, District 1

Gordon Hutchinson, GOP

James Salsbury, GOP

Constable, Justice of the Peace Ward 3, District 2

Norman Browning, GOP

Carey Jenkins, GOP

Councilman, District 2, City of Zachary

"Beetle" Boudreaux Fisher, GOP

April Hawthorne, No Party

John LeBlanc, GOP

Fire Protection District No. 1, 9 Mills Renewal - MC - 5 Yrs.

Brownsfield Fire Protection District No. 3, $32.00 Service Charge Renewal - MC - 10 Yrs.

Pride Fire Protection District No. 8, $32.00 Service Charge Renewal - MC - 10 Yrs.

Alsen/St. Irma Lee Fire Protection District No. 9, $32.00 Service Charge Renewal - MC - 10 Yrs.

Downtown Development District, 10 Mills Renewal - MC - 5 Yrs.

East Feliciana Parish

U. S. Representative, 5th Congressional District

Sandra "Candy" Christophe, Dem

Allen Guillory, Sr., GOP

Lance Harris, GOP

"Matt" Hasty, GOP

Jesse P. Lagarde, Dem

Martin Lemelle, Jr., Dem

Luke J. Letlow, GOP

"Scotty" Robinson, GOP

U. S. Representative, 6th Congressional District

Garret Graves, GOP

Shannon Sloan, Lib

Richard "RPT" Torregano, No Party

Dartanyon "DAW" Williams, Dem

Police Juror, District 2

Dexter Armstead, Dem

Catherine Davis, GOP

Ronald Johnson, Dem

Willie "BJ" Sims, Jr., Dem

Mayor, Town of Clinton

Mark L. Kemp, Dem

DeQuincey Matthews, Dem

Aldermen, Town of Clinton

(5 to be elected)

"Johnny" Beauchamp, Dem

Janice Betrece, Dem

Bart Blackledge, GOP

Bradley Chaney, Dem

Mary Dunaway, GOP

Robert Flowers, Dem

Dayshawn Harris, Dem

Tommie J. King, Dem

Darren Matthews, Dem

Lisa Davis Washington, Dem

Kim Young, Dem

Iberville Parish

U. S. Representative, 2nd Congressional District

Belden "Noonie Man" Batiste, Ind

Glenn Adrain Harris, Dem

Colby James, Ind

Cedric L. Richmond, Dem

David M. Schilling, GOP

Sheldon C. Vincent, Sr., GOP

U. S. Representative, 6th Congressional District

Garret Graves, GOP

Shannon Sloan, Lib

Richard "RPT" Torregano, No Party

Dartanyon "DAW" Williams, Dem

Justice of the Peace, Justice of the Peace Ward 1

Eric "Moon Baby" Jackson, Dem

Janelle Poche, Ind

Justice of the Peace, Justice of the Peace Ward 5

Justin Kane Mendoza, Dem

Danielle Pugh, Dem

Justice of the Peace, Justice of the Peace Ward 6

Eugene Simpson, Ind

Sahajda "Wesley" Willis, No Party

Constable, Justice of the Peace Ward 1

Harold Brooks, Jr., Dem

Joseph "Joe" Richard, Dem

Constable, Justice of the Peace Ward 2

Randell Johnson, Dem

Lloyd Dwayne "Big Red" Snowten, Dem

Constable, Justice of the Peace Ward 6

Larry Johnson, Dem

Thomas Jones, No Party

Guy Thomas, Jr., Dem

Mayor, City of Plaquemine

Timothy L. "Timmy" Martinez, Dem

Edwin M. "Ed" Reeves, Jr., Dem

Mayor, Village of Rosedale

Riley J. Blanchet, No Party

Kevin Gantt, No Party

Aldermen, Village of Grosse Tete

(3 to be elected)

Kyle Booksh, GOP

Deisha Chaney, Dem

Barbara "Jeanie" David, GOP

Marcus D. Hill, Sr., Dem

Clint Seneca, Dem

Aldermen, Village of Rosedale

(3 to be elected)

Dana Nereaux Alexander, Ind

Carroll Devillier, Dem

"Tim" Doiron, Dem

Catrinia Hawkins Northern, Dem

Selectman, District I, City of Plaquemine

Ryan Comeaux, GOP

Lin Rivet, Jr., Dem

Selectman, District II, City of Plaquemine

Luke D. Avants, No Party

Oscar S. Mellion, Dem

Travis Purnell, No Party

Selectman, District III, City of Plaquemine

Herbert Jefferson, Sr., Dem

Wanda B. Jones, Dem

Selectman, District IV, City of Plaquemine

"Tommy" Leblanc, Dem

James Macdonald, GOP

Ray Toups III, No Party

Selectman, District V, City of Plaquemine

Shannon Courtade, Dem

Thomas "Tom Cat" Gaudet, GOP

"Rudy" Ourso, Dem

Livingston Parish

U. S. Representative, 6th Congressional District

Garret Graves, GOP

Shannon Sloan, Lib

Richard "RPT" Torregano, No Party

Dartanyon "DAW" Williams, Dem

PSC, District 1

William Boartfield, Jr., Green

Allen H. Borne, Jr., Dem

"Big John" Mason, GOP

Kevin Pearson, GOP

Richard "Richie" Sanderson II, GOP

John F. Schwegmann, No Party

Eric Skrmetta, GOP

District Judge, 21st Judicial District Court, Division F

William Scott Dykes, GOP

Colt Fore, GOP

Justice of the Peace, Justice of the Peace Ward 1

Decky Pritchard, GOP

Jeff Sachse, GOP

Justice of the Peace, Justice of the Peace Ward 5

Clara Day, GOP

Tanya Moran, No Party

Justice of the Peace, Justice of the Peace Ward 7

Sandra Allen Causey, GOP

Lisa McCoy, No Party

Constable, Justice of the Peace Ward 4

Terry Glascock, GOP

Sidney "Sid" Woods, Jr., GOP

Constable, Justice of the Peace Ward 5

Troy Guitreau, Dem

Keith "Hawkeye" Landry, Dem

Travis Vernon, GOP

Constable, Justice of the Peace Ward 7

Mark Duncan, No Party

Kareena McCoy, No Party

Constable, Justice of the Peace Ward 9

"Nick" Dimattia, GOP

LeRoy Owens, GOP

Mayor, Town of Livingston

Rodney Erdey, GOP

Rodney Miller, No Party

Jonathan "J.T." Taylor, GOP

Mayor, Village of French Settlement

Rhonda Lobell, GOP

Christopher Saucier, GOP

Haley Unbehagen, GOP

Mayor, Village of Port Vincent

Monya H. Crowell, GOP

Angela Elmore, No Party

Kolby Frederick, GOP

Chief of Police, City of Walker

David Addison, GOP

"Jim" Brown, GOP

Chief of Police, Town of Livingston

Randy Dufrene, Sr., Dem

David McCreary, GOP

Chief of Police, Village of French Settlement

Cary Mosby, No Party

Wesley Murphy, GOP

Aldermen, Town of Livingston

(5 to be elected)

Percy Edler, GOP

Jessie "Dusty" Glascock, GOP

Duane May, GOP

James "Jimmy" Nesom, GOP

Joey Sibley, GOP

Joshua Smith, GOP

"Tray" Smith, GOP

Kacie Stewart, GOP

Robert Stewart, GOP

"Zach" Thomason, GOP

Aldermen, Village of French Settlement

(3 to be elected)

Sandy Ackerman, GOP

Angela Eastridge, GOP

"Gene" Eleazar, GOP

George Matherne, No Party

Catherine Moran, GOP

Chad Porche, Dem

Parishwide Proposition, 1% S&U Tax Renewal - PC - 15 Yrs.

Pointe Coupee Parish

U. S. Representative, 6th Congressional District

Garret Graves, GOP

Shannon Sloan, Lib

Richard "RPT" Torregano, No Party

Dartanyon "DAW" Williams, Dem

Justice of the Peace, Justice of the Peace District 5

Brett Aguillard, Ind

Crystal Guillory, No Party

Justice of the Peace, Justice of the Peace District 8

Claiborne Ashford, Dem

Gloria M. Harris, Dem

Justice of the Peace, Justice of the Peace District 12

Justin Deville, Ind

Kevin "Gismo" St. Cyr, No Party

Council Members, Town of Livonia

(5 to be elected)

"Greg" Jarreau, GOP

John "Terry" Jarreau, Dem

Ron LeBlanc, Ind

Warren Pourciau, Dem

Ronald "TB" Scallan, Ind

Henry "Itsawatson" Watson, Dem

St. Helena Parish

U. S. Representative, 5th Congressional District

Sandra "Candy" Christophe, Dem

Allen Guillory, Sr., GOP

Lance Harris, GOP

"Matt" Hasty, GOP

Jesse P. Lagarde, Dem

Martin Lemelle, Jr., Dem

Luke J. Letlow, GOP

"Scotty" Robinson, GOP

U. S. Representative, 6th Congressional District

Garret Graves, GOP

Shannon Sloan, Lib

Richard "RPT" Torregano, No Party

Dartanyon "DAW" Williams, Dem

PSC, District 1

William Boartfield, Jr., Green

Allen H. Borne, Jr., Dem

"Big John" Mason, GOP

Kevin Pearson, GOP

Richard "Richie" Sanderson II, GOP

John F. Schwegmann, No Party

Eric Skrmetta, GOP

District Judge, 21st Judicial District Court, Division F

William Scott Dykes, GOP

Colt Fore, GOP

Justice of the Peace, Justice of the Peace Ward 5

Gary Paul Cannon, Jr., Dem

Larry Charles Freeman, Dem

St. James Parish

U. S. Representative, 2nd Congressional District

Belden "Noonie Man" Batiste, Ind

Glenn Adrain Harris, Dem

Colby James, Ind

Cedric L. Richmond, Dem

David M. Schilling, GOP

Sheldon C. Vincent, Sr., GOP

Judge, Court of Appeal, 5th Circuit, 2nd Dist., Division A

Jude G. Gravois, Dem

Sharrolyn Jackson Miles, Dem

Robert Snyder, Jr., Dem

District Judge, 23rd Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. B

Aaron Chaisson, Jr., GOP

Cody M. Martin, GOP

District Judge, 23rd Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. D

Christopher J. Bridges, GOP

Steven Tureau, GOP

Justice of the Peace, Justice of the Peace District 5

Trina Moll, Dem

Adrianne Jasmin Octave, Dem

Lisa Braud Weber, Dem

Justice of the Peace, Justice of the Peace District 6

Trinette M. Jasmin, Dem

Sylvia "Sue" Williams, Dem

Justice of the Peace, Justice of the Peace District 7

Beverly S. Dumas, Dem

Michael "Mike" Guillot, Jr., Dem

Alderman, District 1, Town of Gramercy

Timothy Pittman, Dem

Barbara C. Woods, Dem

Tangipahoa Parish

U. S. Representative, 1st Congressional District

Lee Ann Dugas, Dem

Howard Kearney, Lib

Steve Scalise, GOP

U. S. Representative, 5th Congressional District

Sandra "Candy" Christophe, Dem

Allen Guillory, Sr., GOP

Lance Harris, GOP

"Matt" Hasty, GOP

Jesse P. Lagarde, Dem

Martin Lemelle, Jr., Dem

Luke J. Letlow, GOP

"Scotty" Robinson, GOP

PSC, District 1

William Boartfield, Jr., Green

Allen H. Borne, Jr., Dem

"Big John" Mason, GOP

Kevin Pearson, GOP

Richard "Richie" Sanderson II, GOP

John F. Schwegmann, No Party

Eric Skrmetta, GOP

District Judge, 21st Judicial District Court, Division F

William Scott Dykes, GOP

Colt Fore, GOP

City Judge, City Court, City of Hammond

Grace Bennett Gasaway, Dem

John Watts, GOP

City Marshal, City Court, City of Hammond

Charles "Bert" Deliberto, GOP

"Pat" Farris, GOP

Arden Wells, GOP

Constable, Justice of the Peace Ward 8

"J.R." Bardwell, GOP

"Don" Marshall, GOP

Mayor, Town of Amite City

Richard "Ricky" Ardillo, Dem

Walter Daniels, Dem

Jerry Trabona, Dem

Mayor, Town of Roseland

Wanda "Yodie" McCoy, Dem

Gloria Steptoe, Dem

Mayor, Village of Tangipahoa

Dawn D. Gray, Dem

Sheila Martin, Dem

Brenda V. Nevels, Dem

Chief of Police, Town of Amite City

Lendrick "Len" Francois, Dem

Patrick M. Murphy, GOP

Chief of Police, Town of Roseland

Ray Francois, Dem

Darcey Neal Garrett, Sr., Dem

Andrew Henderson, No Party

Lawrence Jones, Jr., Dem

Decarlos Trice, Dem

Chief of Police, Village of Tangipahoa

Darrell Martin, Dem

Jermey Robinson, Dem

Aldermen, Town of Roseland

(5 to be elected)

Tracy E. Johnson, Dem

Shavanna McCoy, Dem

Kevin Robinson, Dem

Van Showers, Dem

Sandra W. Turner, Dem

Ruthie L. Vernon, Dem

Aldermen, Village of Tangipahoa

(3 to be elected)

"Pam" Bean, Dem

Reginald D. Johnson, Dem

Shanita McKnight, Dem

Margaret P. Morris, Dem

Willis Smith, Dem

Council Member, District 1, Town of Amite City

Raymond Brown, Jr., Dem

"Kris" Hart, Dem

Andrew "Kabaka" Johnson, Dem

Council Member, District 3, Town of Amite City

Claire Bel, No Party

Mark Vining, Dem

Emanuel Zanders III, Dem

Council Member, District 4, Town of Amite City

"Neil" Currier, GOP

Damon S. Ellzey, GOP

Council Member, District 5, Town of Amite City

Heather Damitio Howell, No Party

Rose Sumrall, GOP

West Baton Rouge Parish

U. S. Representative, 2nd Congressional District

Belden "Noonie Man" Batiste, Ind

Glenn Adrain Harris, Dem

Colby James, Ind

Cedric L. Richmond, Dem

David M. Schilling, GOP

Sheldon C. Vincent, Sr., GOP

U. S. Representative, 6th Congressional District

Garret Graves, GOP

Shannon Sloan, Lib

Richard "RPT" Torregano, No Party

Dartanyon "DAW" Williams, Dem

City Marshal, City Court, City of Port Allen

Dwayne E. Lee, Sr., No Party

Michael A. Zito, Dem

Mayor, City of Port Allen

Jason Hammack, Ind

Richard N. Lee III, Dem

Chief of Police, City of Port Allen

Esdron Brown, Dem

Corey Hicks, Dem

Bryan Simmons, GOP

John Summers, Ind

Council Member at Large, City of Port Allen

Clerice "Clo" Lacy, Dem

Bart J. Saia, No Party

Carey S. Williams, Dem

Council Member, District I, City of Port Allen

Charlene Gordon, Dem

Ray Helen Lawrence, Dem

Council Members, Town of Addis

(5 to be elected)

Bliss Kelley Bernard, GOP

Rhonda LeBlanc Kelley, Dem

Allen J. Kirkland, GOP

Kevin J. LeBlanc, Ind

Ray LeJeune, Sr., No Party

Russell "Rusty" Parrish, Dem

Donald Thomas, Jr., Dem

Council Members, Town of Brusly

(5 to be elected)

Shane Andre, No Party

Joanne C. Bourgeois, No Party

"Rusty" Daigle, GOP

"Don" Neisler, Ind

Kenneth "Pop" Popleon II, Dem

Blake Tassin, GOP

West Feliciana Parish

U. S. Representative, 5th Congressional District

Sandra "Candy" Christophe, Dem

Allen Guillory, Sr., GOP

Lance Harris, GOP

"Matt" Hasty, GOP

Jesse P. Lagarde, Dem

Martin Lemelle, Jr., Dem

Luke J. Letlow, GOP

"Scotty" Robinson, GOP

Constable, Justice of the Peace Parishwide

"Ronnie" Bourgeois, Ind

Michael Dedon, Dem

Mayor, Town of St. Francisville

Robert "Bobee" Leake, GOP

Susanne "Susie" Tully, Ind

Aldermen, Election Section 2, Town of St. Francisville

(4 to be elected)