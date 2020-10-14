Early voting opens Friday and ends Oct. 27 for the Nov. 3 primary and general election. The ballot includes races for U.S. president, members of Congress, the Public Service Commission, mayors, city councils, state justices, local judges and a number of state constitutional amendments.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail ballot is Oct. 30. The local Registrar of Voters must receive the completed ballot no later than Nov. 2.

More information on voting and the full list of candidates are available at the Secretary of State's web site at geauxvote.com

Party abbreviations: Dem-Democrat, GOP-Republican, Ind-Independent; Lib-Libertarian

All voters statewide will consider races for president, the U.S. Senate, seven proposed constitutional amendments and a local question on expanded sports gambling.

All voters

President

  • Joseph R. Biden, Kamala Harris, Democratic
  • Jo Jorgensen, Jeremy Cohen, Libertarian
  • Donald J. Trump, Michael Pence, Republican
  • Brian Carroll, Amar Patel, American Solidarity Party
  • Jade Simmons, Claudeliah Roze, Becoming One Nation
  • President Boddie,Eric Stoneham, C.U.P.
  • Don Blankenship, William Mohr, Constitution Party
  • Brock Pierce, Karla Ballard, Freedom and Prosperity
  • Tom Hoefling, Andy Prior, Life, Liberty, Constitution
  • Gloria La Riva, Sunil Freeman, Socialism and Liberation
  • Alyson Kennedy,Malcolm Jarrett, Socialist Workers Party
  • Kanye West, Michelle Tidball, The Birthday Party
  • Bill Hammons, Eric Bodenstab, Unity Party America

U.S. Senate

  • Beryl Billiot, No Party
  • John Paul Bourgeois, No Party
  • "Bill" Cassidy, GOP
  • Reno Jean Daret III, No Party
  • Derrick "Champ" Edwards, Dem
  • "Xan" John, Other
  • David Drew Knight, Dem
  • M.V. "Vinny" Mendoza, Ind
  • Jamar Montgomery, No Party
  • Dustin Murphy, GOP
  • Adrian Perkins, Dem
  • Antoine Pierce, Dem
  • Melinda Mary Price, Other
  • Aaron C. Sigler, Lib
  • Peter Wenstrup, Dem

Constitutional Amendments/Local Question

  • CA-1 Do you support an amendment declaring that, to protect human life, a right to abortion and the funding of abortion shall not be found in the Louisiana Constitution?
  • CA-2 Do you support an amendment to permit the presence or production of oil or gas to be included in the methodology used to determine the fair market value of an oil or gas well for the purpose of property assessment?
  • CA-3 Do you support an amendment to allow for the use of the Budget Stabilization Fund, also known as the Rainy Day Fund, for state costs associated with a disaster declared by the federal government?
  • CA-4 Do you support an amendment to limit the growth of the expenditure limit for the state general fund and dedicated funds and to remove the calculation of its growth factor from the Constitution?
  • CA-5 Do you support an amendment to authorize local governments to enter into cooperative endeavor ad valorem tax exemption agreements with new or expanding manufacturing establishments for payments in lieu of taxes?
  • CA-6 Do you support an amendment to increase the maximum amount of income a person may receive and still qualify for the special assessment level for residential property receiving the homestead exemption?
  • CA-7 Do you support an amendment to create the Louisiana Unclaimed Property Permanent Trust Fund to preserve the money that remains unclaimed by its owner or owners?
  • Local Question - Shall sports wagering activities and operations be permitted in your parish?

Ascension Parish

U. S. Representative, 2nd Congressional District

  • Belden "Noonie Man" Batiste, Ind
  • Glenn Adrain Harris, Dem
  • Colby James, Ind
  • Cedric L. Richmond, Dem
  • David M. Schilling, GOP
  • Sheldon C. Vincent, Sr., GOP

U. S. Representative, 6th Congressional District

  • Garret Graves, GOP
  • Shannon Sloan, Lib
  • Richard "RPT" Torregano, No Party
  • Dartanyon "DAW" Williams, Dem

PSC, District 1

  • William Boartfield, Jr., Green
  • Allen H. Borne, Jr., Dem
  • "Big John" Mason, GOP
  • Kevin Pearson, GOP
  • Richard "Richie" Sanderson II, GOP
  • John F. Schwegmann, No Party
  • Eric Skrmetta, GOP

District Judge, 23rd Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. B

  • Aaron Chaisson, Jr., GOP
  • Cody M. Martin, GOP

District Judge, 23rd Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. D

  • Christopher J. Bridges, GOP
  • Steven Tureau, GOP

Justice of the Peace, 1st Justice Court

  • Dwayne Bailey, Dem
  • Andrew Falcon, Dem
  • Tamiko Francis Garrison, Dem
  • Charles Sanders, Dem

Justice of the Peace, 2nd Justice Court

  • James Landry, GOP
  • Christie Mayeux, GOP

Justice of the Peace, 3rd Justice Court

  • John C. Hebert, Ind
  • Lynelle Johnson, GOP

Constable, 1st Justice Court

  • Robert Gibson, No Party
  • Jeffery Henry, Sr., Dem
  • Murray Henry Walker, Dem

Constable, 2nd Justice Court

  • Thomas Mayeux, GOP
  • Danny Thibodeaux, GOP

Mayor, City of Donaldsonville

  • Travis London, No Party
  • Glenn Price, Dem
  • Leroy Sullivan, Dem

Council Member, District 1, City of Donaldsonville

  • Lauthaught Delaney, Sr., Dem
  • Russell Gray, Dem

Council Member, District 2, City of Donaldsonville

  • Raymond Aucoin, Dem
  • David Hambrick, GOP
  • Kurt Mitchell, No Party
  • Jessica Wade Washington, Dem

Council Member, District 4, City of Donaldsonville

  • Charles Brown, Dem
  • Trevis Fernandez, Dem
  • David Joseph, Jr., Dem

Council Member, District 5, City of Donaldsonville

  • Thomas "Moose" Pearce, Ind
  • Michael Sullivan, Sr., Dem

Council Member, Division A, City of Gonzales

  • David J. Guitreau, Dem
  • Timothy "Tim" Riley, Dem

Council Member, Division C, City of Gonzales

  • Terri Lynn Lambert, GOP
  • Willie Robinson, Dem
  • Harold Stewart, Dem

Assumption Parish

U. S. Representative, 2nd Congressional District

  • Belden "Noonie Man" Batiste, Ind
  • Glenn Adrain Harris, Dem
  • Colby James, Ind
  • Cedric L. Richmond, Dem
  • David M. Schilling, GOP
  • Sheldon C. Vincent, Sr., GOP

U. S. Representative, 6th Congressional District

  • Garret Graves, GOP
  • Shannon Sloan, Lib
  • Richard "RPT" Torregano, No Party
  • Dartanyon "DAW" Williams, Dem

District Judge, 23rd Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. B

  • Aaron Chaisson, Jr., GOP
  • Cody M. Martin, GOP

District Judge, 23rd Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. D

  • Christopher J. Bridges, GOP
  • Steven Tureau, GOP

Justice of the Peace, 1st Justice of the Peace Ward

  • Donna B. Booty, Dem
  • Daryl Ovide, Dem

Constable, 2nd Justice of the Peace Ward

  • Andre Arcement, Dem
  • Quinn Gauthe, No Party
  • Don Michael LeBlanc, No Party

Constable, 3rd Justice of the Peace Ward

  • Don Breaux, GOP
  • Glen P. Comeaux, Ind

East Baton Rouge Parish

U. S. Representative, 2nd Congressional District

  • Belden "Noonie Man" Batiste, Ind
  • Glenn Adrain Harris, Dem
  • Colby James, Ind
  • Cedric L. Richmond, Dem
  • David M. Schilling, GOP
  • Sheldon C. Vincent, Sr., GOP

U. S. Representative, 6th Congressional District

  • Garret Graves, GOP
  • Shannon Sloan, Lib
  • Richard "RPT" Torregano, No Party
  • Dartanyon "DAW" Williams, Dem

Judge, Court of Appeal, 1st Circuit, 2nd Dist., Subdist. 1, Div. A

  • Christopher Hester, GOP
  • Melanie Newkome Jones, Dem
  • Johanna R. Landreneau, GOP

District Judge, 19th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. D

  • Dele Adebamiji, Dem
  • William "Will" Jorden, Dem

District Judge, 19th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. K

  • Eboni Johnson-Rose, Dem
  • Quintillis K. Lawrence, Dem
  • Joel Porter, Dem

District Judge, 19th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. G

  • Richard Anderson, GOP
  • Christopher Dassau, Dem

District Judge, 19th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. M

  • Yvette Alexander, Dem
  • Tiffany Foxworth, Dem

Judge, Family Court, Election Section 3, Division D

  • Hunter Greene, GOP
  • "Kathy" Reznik Benoit, GOP

Mayor-President, Metro Council, City of Baton Rouge

  • Sharon Weston Broome, Dem
  • Steve Carter, GOP
  • "E Eric" Guirard, Ind
  • C. Denise Marcelle, Dem
  • Jordan Piazza, GOP
  • Frank Smith III, GOP
  • Matthew "Matt" Watson, GOP

Councilman, Metro District 1

  • "Bones" Addison, GOP
  • Eric Lewis, Dem
  • Brandon Noel, GOP

Councilman, Metro District 2

  • Chauna Banks, Dem
  • Vincent Jemison, Dem
  • Dina Johnson, Dem
  • Eugene Rico Williams III, Dem

Councilman, Metro District 4

  • Tenika James, Dem
  • Matthew McCoy, GOP
  • Aaron Moak, GOP
  • Lon Vicknair, GOP

Councilman, Metro District 5

  • Erika L. Green, Dem
  • Darryl Hurst, Dem

Councilman, Metro District 6

  • Dawn Chanet Collins, Dem
  • Cleve Dunn, Jr., Dem
  • Susan Kaufman, Ind
  • Reginald Pitcher, Dem
  • Corey Smith, Dem
  • Pamela Smith, Dem

Councilman, Metro District 7

  • Everett Baudean, Lib
  • Alfred Bell, Dem
  • Lamont Cole, Dem
  • Brandon Robertson, Dem
  • Jamie R. Robinson, Dem
  • Tyjuana Smith, Dem

Councilman, Metro District 8

  • Denise Amoroso, GOP
  • Wendell Piper, Dem

Councilman, Metro District 9

  • Dwight Hudson, GOP
  • "Jim" Mora, GOP

Councilman, Metro District 10

  • Quentin Anthony Anderson, Dem
  • Carolyn Coleman, Dem
  • Eugene Collins, Dem
  • Andrea Cosey, Dem
  • Markeda Cottonham, Dem
  • "Jay" Gaudet, Dem
  • Davante Lewis, Dem

Councilman, Metro District 11

  • Laura White "Laurie" Adams, GOP
  • Gordon "Trey" Bargas, GOP
  • Jonathan M. Snyder, GOP

Councilman, Metro District 12

  • Steve Myers, No Party
  • Tania Nyman, Dem
  • "Jen" Racca, GOP

Justice of the Peace, Justice of the Peace Ward 3, District 2

  • J. Andrew Murrell, GOP
  • Steven Sanders, GOP

Justice of the Peace, Justice of the Peace Ward 3, District 3

  • Dajuana LeDuff W. Moore, Ind
  • Larry Spencer, GOP

Constable, Justice of the Peace Ward 2, District 3

  • Andrea D. Hamilton, Dem
  • Vereta Tanner Lee, Dem

Constable, Justice of the Peace Ward 3, District 1

  • Gordon Hutchinson, GOP
  • James Salsbury, GOP

Constable, Justice of the Peace Ward 3, District 2

  • Norman Browning, GOP
  • Carey Jenkins, GOP

Councilman, District 2, City of Zachary

  • "Beetle" Boudreaux Fisher, GOP
  • April Hawthorne, No Party
  • John LeBlanc, GOP

Fire Protection District No. 1, 9 Mills Renewal - MC - 5 Yrs.

Brownsfield Fire Protection District No. 3, $32.00 Service Charge Renewal - MC - 10 Yrs.

Pride Fire Protection District No. 8, $32.00 Service Charge Renewal - MC - 10 Yrs.

Alsen/St. Irma Lee Fire Protection District No. 9, $32.00 Service Charge Renewal - MC - 10 Yrs.

Downtown Development District, 10 Mills Renewal - MC - 5 Yrs.

East Feliciana Parish

U. S. Representative, 5th Congressional District

  • Sandra "Candy" Christophe, Dem
  • Allen Guillory, Sr., GOP
  • Lance Harris, GOP
  • "Matt" Hasty, GOP
  • Jesse P. Lagarde, Dem
  • Martin Lemelle, Jr., Dem
  • Luke J. Letlow, GOP
  • "Scotty" Robinson, GOP

U. S. Representative, 6th Congressional District

  • Garret Graves, GOP
  • Shannon Sloan, Lib
  • Richard "RPT" Torregano, No Party
  • Dartanyon "DAW" Williams, Dem

Police Juror, District 2

  • Dexter Armstead, Dem
  • Catherine Davis, GOP
  • Ronald Johnson, Dem
  • Willie "BJ" Sims, Jr., Dem

Mayor, Town of Clinton

  • Mark L. Kemp, Dem
  • DeQuincey Matthews, Dem

Aldermen, Town of Clinton

(5 to be elected)

  • "Johnny" Beauchamp, Dem
  • Janice Betrece, Dem
  • Bart Blackledge, GOP
  • Bradley Chaney, Dem
  • Mary Dunaway, GOP
  • Robert Flowers, Dem
  • Dayshawn Harris, Dem
  • Tommie J. King, Dem
  • Darren Matthews, Dem
  • Lisa Davis Washington, Dem
  • Kim Young, Dem

Iberville Parish

U. S. Representative, 2nd Congressional District

  • Belden "Noonie Man" Batiste, Ind
  • Glenn Adrain Harris, Dem
  • Colby James, Ind
  • Cedric L. Richmond, Dem
  • David M. Schilling, GOP
  • Sheldon C. Vincent, Sr., GOP

U. S. Representative, 6th Congressional District

  • Garret Graves, GOP
  • Shannon Sloan, Lib
  • Richard "RPT" Torregano, No Party
  • Dartanyon "DAW" Williams, Dem

Justice of the Peace, Justice of the Peace Ward 1

  • Eric "Moon Baby" Jackson, Dem
  • Janelle Poche, Ind

Justice of the Peace, Justice of the Peace Ward 5

  • Justin Kane Mendoza, Dem
  • Danielle Pugh, Dem

Justice of the Peace, Justice of the Peace Ward 6

  • Eugene Simpson, Ind
  • Sahajda "Wesley" Willis, No Party

Constable, Justice of the Peace Ward 1

  • Harold Brooks, Jr., Dem
  • Joseph "Joe" Richard, Dem

Constable, Justice of the Peace Ward 2

  • Randell Johnson, Dem
  • Lloyd Dwayne "Big Red" Snowten, Dem

Constable, Justice of the Peace Ward 6

  • Larry Johnson, Dem
  • Thomas Jones, No Party
  • Guy Thomas, Jr., Dem
  • Mayor, City of Plaquemine
  • Timothy L. "Timmy" Martinez, Dem
  • Edwin M. "Ed" Reeves, Jr., Dem

Mayor, Village of Rosedale

  • Riley J. Blanchet, No Party
  • Kevin Gantt, No Party

Aldermen, Village of Grosse Tete

(3 to be elected)

  • Kyle Booksh, GOP
  • Deisha Chaney, Dem
  • Barbara "Jeanie" David, GOP
  • Marcus D. Hill, Sr., Dem
  • Clint Seneca, Dem

Aldermen, Village of Rosedale

(3 to be elected)

  • Dana Nereaux Alexander, Ind
  • Carroll Devillier, Dem
  • "Tim" Doiron, Dem
  • Catrinia Hawkins Northern, Dem

Selectman, District I, City of Plaquemine

  • Ryan Comeaux, GOP
  • Lin Rivet, Jr., Dem

Selectman, District II, City of Plaquemine

  • Luke D. Avants, No Party
  • Oscar S. Mellion, Dem
  • Travis Purnell, No Party

Selectman, District III, City of Plaquemine

  • Herbert Jefferson, Sr., Dem
  • Wanda B. Jones, Dem

Selectman, District IV, City of Plaquemine

  • "Tommy" Leblanc, Dem
  • James Macdonald, GOP
  • Ray Toups III, No Party

Selectman, District V, City of Plaquemine

  • Shannon Courtade, Dem
  • Thomas "Tom Cat" Gaudet, GOP
  • "Rudy" Ourso, Dem

Livingston Parish

U. S. Representative, 6th Congressional District

  • Garret Graves, GOP
  • Shannon Sloan, Lib
  • Richard "RPT" Torregano, No Party
  • Dartanyon "DAW" Williams, Dem

PSC, District 1

  • William Boartfield, Jr., Green
  • Allen H. Borne, Jr., Dem
  • "Big John" Mason, GOP
  • Kevin Pearson, GOP
  • Richard "Richie" Sanderson II, GOP
  • John F. Schwegmann, No Party
  • Eric Skrmetta, GOP

District Judge, 21st Judicial District Court, Division F

  • William Scott Dykes, GOP
  • Colt Fore, GOP

Justice of the Peace, Justice of the Peace Ward 1

  • Decky Pritchard, GOP
  • Jeff Sachse, GOP

Justice of the Peace, Justice of the Peace Ward 5

  • Clara Day, GOP
  • Tanya Moran, No Party

Justice of the Peace, Justice of the Peace Ward 7

  • Sandra Allen Causey, GOP
  • Lisa McCoy, No Party

Constable, Justice of the Peace Ward 4

  • Terry Glascock, GOP
  • Sidney "Sid" Woods, Jr., GOP

Constable, Justice of the Peace Ward 5

  • Troy Guitreau, Dem
  • Keith "Hawkeye" Landry, Dem
  • Travis Vernon, GOP

Constable, Justice of the Peace Ward 7

  • Mark Duncan, No Party
  • Kareena McCoy, No Party

Constable, Justice of the Peace Ward 9

  • "Nick" Dimattia, GOP
  • LeRoy Owens, GOP

Mayor, Town of Livingston

  • Rodney Erdey, GOP
  • Rodney Miller, No Party
  • Jonathan "J.T." Taylor, GOP

Mayor, Village of French Settlement

  • Rhonda Lobell, GOP
  • Christopher Saucier, GOP
  • Haley Unbehagen, GOP

Mayor, Village of Port Vincent

  • Monya H. Crowell, GOP
  • Angela Elmore, No Party
  • Kolby Frederick, GOP

Chief of Police, City of Walker

  • David Addison, GOP
  • "Jim" Brown, GOP

Chief of Police, Town of Livingston

  • Randy Dufrene, Sr., Dem
  • David McCreary, GOP

Chief of Police, Village of French Settlement

  • Cary Mosby, No Party
  • Wesley Murphy, GOP

Aldermen, Town of Livingston

(5 to be elected)

  • Percy Edler, GOP
  • Jessie "Dusty" Glascock, GOP
  • Duane May, GOP
  • James "Jimmy" Nesom, GOP
  • Joey Sibley, GOP
  • Joshua Smith, GOP
  • "Tray" Smith, GOP
  • Kacie Stewart, GOP
  • Robert Stewart, GOP
  • "Zach" Thomason, GOP

Aldermen, Village of French Settlement

(3 to be elected)

  • Sandy Ackerman, GOP
  • Angela Eastridge, GOP
  • "Gene" Eleazar, GOP
  • George Matherne, No Party
  • Catherine Moran, GOP
  • Chad Porche, Dem

Parishwide Proposition, 1% S&U Tax Renewal - PC - 15 Yrs.

Pointe Coupee Parish

U. S. Representative, 6th Congressional District

  • Garret Graves, GOP
  • Shannon Sloan, Lib
  • Richard "RPT" Torregano, No Party
  • Dartanyon "DAW" Williams, Dem

Justice of the Peace, Justice of the Peace District 5

  • Brett Aguillard, Ind
  • Crystal Guillory, No Party

Justice of the Peace, Justice of the Peace District 8

  • Claiborne Ashford, Dem
  • Gloria M. Harris, Dem

Justice of the Peace, Justice of the Peace District 12

  • Justin Deville, Ind
  • Kevin "Gismo" St. Cyr, No Party

Council Members, Town of Livonia

(5 to be elected)

  • "Greg" Jarreau, GOP
  • John "Terry" Jarreau, Dem
  • Ron LeBlanc, Ind
  • Warren Pourciau, Dem
  • Ronald "TB" Scallan, Ind
  • Henry "Itsawatson" Watson, Dem

St. Helena Parish

U. S. Representative, 5th Congressional District

  • Sandra "Candy" Christophe, Dem
  • Allen Guillory, Sr., GOP
  • Lance Harris, GOP
  • "Matt" Hasty, GOP
  • Jesse P. Lagarde, Dem
  • Martin Lemelle, Jr., Dem
  • Luke J. Letlow, GOP
  • "Scotty" Robinson, GOP

U. S. Representative, 6th Congressional District

  • Garret Graves, GOP
  • Shannon Sloan, Lib
  • Richard "RPT" Torregano, No Party
  • Dartanyon "DAW" Williams, Dem

PSC, District 1

  • William Boartfield, Jr., Green
  • Allen H. Borne, Jr., Dem
  • "Big John" Mason, GOP
  • Kevin Pearson, GOP
  • Richard "Richie" Sanderson II, GOP
  • John F. Schwegmann, No Party
  • Eric Skrmetta, GOP

District Judge, 21st Judicial District Court, Division F

  • William Scott Dykes, GOP
  • Colt Fore, GOP

Justice of the Peace, Justice of the Peace Ward 5

  • Gary Paul Cannon, Jr., Dem
  • Larry Charles Freeman, Dem

St. James Parish

U. S. Representative, 2nd Congressional District

  • Belden "Noonie Man" Batiste, Ind
  • Glenn Adrain Harris, Dem
  • Colby James, Ind
  • Cedric L. Richmond, Dem
  • David M. Schilling, GOP
  • Sheldon C. Vincent, Sr., GOP

Judge, Court of Appeal, 5th Circuit, 2nd Dist., Division A

  • Jude G. Gravois, Dem
  • Sharrolyn Jackson Miles, Dem
  • Robert Snyder, Jr., Dem

District Judge, 23rd Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. B

  • Aaron Chaisson, Jr., GOP
  • Cody M. Martin, GOP

District Judge, 23rd Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. D

  • Christopher J. Bridges, GOP
  • Steven Tureau, GOP

Justice of the Peace, Justice of the Peace District 5

  • Trina Moll, Dem
  • Adrianne Jasmin Octave, Dem
  • Lisa Braud Weber, Dem

Justice of the Peace, Justice of the Peace District 6

  • Trinette M. Jasmin, Dem
  • Sylvia "Sue" Williams, Dem

Justice of the Peace, Justice of the Peace District 7

  • Beverly S. Dumas, Dem
  • Michael "Mike" Guillot, Jr., Dem

Alderman, District 1, Town of Gramercy

  • Timothy Pittman, Dem
  • Barbara C. Woods, Dem

Tangipahoa Parish

U. S. Representative, 1st Congressional District

  • Lee Ann Dugas, Dem
  • Howard Kearney, Lib
  • Steve Scalise, GOP

U. S. Representative, 5th Congressional District

  • Sandra "Candy" Christophe, Dem
  • Allen Guillory, Sr., GOP
  • Lance Harris, GOP
  • "Matt" Hasty, GOP
  • Jesse P. Lagarde, Dem
  • Martin Lemelle, Jr., Dem
  • Luke J. Letlow, GOP
  • "Scotty" Robinson, GOP

PSC, District 1

  • William Boartfield, Jr., Green
  • Allen H. Borne, Jr., Dem
  • "Big John" Mason, GOP
  • Kevin Pearson, GOP
  • Richard "Richie" Sanderson II, GOP
  • John F. Schwegmann, No Party
  • Eric Skrmetta, GOP

District Judge, 21st Judicial District Court, Division F

  • William Scott Dykes, GOP
  • Colt Fore, GOP

City Judge, City Court, City of Hammond

  • Grace Bennett Gasaway, Dem
  • John Watts, GOP

City Marshal, City Court, City of Hammond

  • Charles "Bert" Deliberto, GOP
  • "Pat" Farris, GOP
  • Arden Wells, GOP

Constable, Justice of the Peace Ward 8

  • "J.R." Bardwell, GOP
  • "Don" Marshall, GOP

Mayor, Town of Amite City

  • Richard "Ricky" Ardillo, Dem
  • Walter Daniels, Dem
  • Jerry Trabona, Dem

Mayor, Town of Roseland

  • Wanda "Yodie" McCoy, Dem
  • Gloria Steptoe, Dem

Mayor, Village of Tangipahoa

  • Dawn D. Gray, Dem
  • Sheila Martin, Dem
  • Brenda V. Nevels, Dem

Chief of Police, Town of Amite City

  • Lendrick "Len" Francois, Dem
  • Patrick M. Murphy, GOP

Chief of Police, Town of Roseland

  • Ray Francois, Dem
  • Darcey Neal Garrett, Sr., Dem
  • Andrew Henderson, No Party
  • Lawrence Jones, Jr., Dem
  • Decarlos Trice, Dem

Chief of Police, Village of Tangipahoa

  • Darrell Martin, Dem
  • Jermey Robinson, Dem

Aldermen, Town of Roseland

(5 to be elected)

  • Tracy E. Johnson, Dem
  • Shavanna McCoy, Dem
  • Kevin Robinson, Dem
  • Van Showers, Dem
  • Sandra W. Turner, Dem
  • Ruthie L. Vernon, Dem

Aldermen, Village of Tangipahoa

(3 to be elected)

  • "Pam" Bean, Dem
  • Reginald D. Johnson, Dem
  • Shanita McKnight, Dem
  • Margaret P. Morris, Dem
  • Willis Smith, Dem

Council Member, District 1, Town of Amite City

  • Raymond Brown, Jr., Dem
  • "Kris" Hart, Dem
  • Andrew "Kabaka" Johnson, Dem

Council Member, District 3, Town of Amite City

  • Claire Bel, No Party
  • Mark Vining, Dem
  • Emanuel Zanders III, Dem

Council Member, District 4, Town of Amite City

  • "Neil" Currier, GOP
  • Damon S. Ellzey, GOP

Council Member, District 5, Town of Amite City

  • Heather Damitio Howell, No Party
  • Rose Sumrall, GOP

West Baton Rouge Parish

U. S. Representative, 2nd Congressional District

  • Belden "Noonie Man" Batiste, Ind
  • Glenn Adrain Harris, Dem
  • Colby James, Ind
  • Cedric L. Richmond, Dem
  • David M. Schilling, GOP
  • Sheldon C. Vincent, Sr., GOP

U. S. Representative, 6th Congressional District

  • Garret Graves, GOP
  • Shannon Sloan, Lib
  • Richard "RPT" Torregano, No Party
  • Dartanyon "DAW" Williams, Dem

City Marshal, City Court, City of Port Allen

  • Dwayne E. Lee, Sr., No Party
  • Michael A. Zito, Dem

Mayor, City of Port Allen

  • Jason Hammack, Ind
  • Richard N. Lee III, Dem

Chief of Police, City of Port Allen

  • Esdron Brown, Dem
  • Corey Hicks, Dem
  • Bryan Simmons, GOP
  • John Summers, Ind

Council Member at Large, City of Port Allen

  • Clerice "Clo" Lacy, Dem
  • Bart J. Saia, No Party
  • Carey S. Williams, Dem

Council Member, District I, City of Port Allen

  • Charlene Gordon, Dem
  • Ray Helen Lawrence, Dem

Council Members, Town of Addis

(5 to be elected)

  • Bliss Kelley Bernard, GOP
  • Rhonda LeBlanc Kelley, Dem
  • Allen J. Kirkland, GOP
  • Kevin J. LeBlanc, Ind
  • Ray LeJeune, Sr., No Party
  • Russell "Rusty" Parrish, Dem
  • Donald Thomas, Jr., Dem

Council Members, Town of Brusly

(5 to be elected)

  • Shane Andre, No Party
  • Joanne C. Bourgeois, No Party
  • "Rusty" Daigle, GOP
  • "Don" Neisler, Ind
  • Kenneth "Pop" Popleon II, Dem
  • Blake Tassin, GOP

West Feliciana Parish

U. S. Representative, 5th Congressional District

  • Sandra "Candy" Christophe, Dem
  • Allen Guillory, Sr., GOP
  • Lance Harris, GOP
  • "Matt" Hasty, GOP
  • Jesse P. Lagarde, Dem
  • Martin Lemelle, Jr., Dem
  • Luke J. Letlow, GOP
  • "Scotty" Robinson, GOP

Constable, Justice of the Peace Parishwide

  • "Ronnie" Bourgeois, Ind
  • Michael Dedon, Dem

Mayor, Town of St. Francisville

  • Robert "Bobee" Leake, GOP
  • Susanne "Susie" Tully, Ind

Aldermen, Election Section 2, Town of St. Francisville

(4 to be elected)

  • Abby Temple Cochran, No Party
  • Andrew "Andy" D'Aquilla, Dem
  • "Andy" Green, No Party
  • Elbert "Butch" Jones, Jr., No Party
  • Rucker Leake, GOP
  • "Al" Lemoine, Dem
