Former Gov. Edwin W. Edwards extolled the virtues of former Gov. Kathleen Blanco to the New Light Missionary Baptist Church Sunday, recounting a career of not only her government initiatives but her unpublicized individual acts of kindness.
The four-term governor was so into his introduction that Edwards, who is known for liberal policies, lost track of where Blanco was standing. He looked around then quipped, “There she is, always to my right.”
Blanco was honored by the north Baton Rouge congregation for her work at racial reconciliation and her contributions to bettering the state.
Louisiana's first woman governor – she served from 2004 to 2008 – recently was diagnosed with a liver cancer, which likely will be terminal. She said the disease served to remind her of the importance of helping others. She added that working towards tolerance, inclusion and diversity is the solution for the toxic atmosphere that has taken over public discourse recently.
Her recognition was the climax of the church’s Annual Family and Friends Day Celebration, which awarded public officials, community leaders, military veterans, law enforcement and church members for their service to the community.