Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has ended speculation that he might mount a run for governor next year by announcing Wednesday that he will seek a second term as attorney general.
In a Facebook post, Landry detailed efforts put forth at the Department of Justice since taking office in 2016.
"I believe we are getting the job done!" he wrote. "Thank you for your prayers, your confidence, and your support."
The announcement puts to an end to months of speculation that Landry, a Republican, was gearing up to challenge Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards' re-election bid. Landry and Edwards have been frequent foes on several issues over the past three years.
His decision to seek re-election was subtly made public earlier in the week when the Republican Attorney General Association, of which he serves on the executive board, released as statement identifying Landry's re-election among its top priorities in the coming election cycle.
No Democrat has publicly announced plans to run for attorney general in 2019 at this time.
Landry had openly flirted with a run for governor, but has also often said that he enjoys his role as attorney general. He had said he would not run if U.S. Sen. John Kennedy decided to challenge Edwards. Kennedy, who has admitted he's interested in the race, has said he will make an announcement by Dec. 1.
