Eddie Rispone, the Republican megadonor who lost a competitive bid to unseat Gov. John Bel Edwards, told party activists Tuesday he’s supporting Attorney General Jeff Landry for governor in 2023, and he wants the party to break with tradition to back a single candidate ahead of the primary.
Rispone, in an email to members of the Republican State Central Committee, said he wants the party apparatus to coalesce behind one candidate, something he has opposed in the past. Rispone himself advanced out of a competitive primary in 2019 in which traded attacks with the other main Republican, Ralph Abraham.
“A few people have indicated that they will run for governor, but only Jeff Landry has made a formal announcement,” Rispone wrote. “Considering those that have indicated they will run, I have decided to support Jeff Landry. I encourage other RSCC members to consider doing the same, so we can start organizing ourselves around the state and ensure the election of a strong conservative governor.”
The move rankled other candidates eyeing the race. Treasurer John Schroder, who has told supporters he’s also running for governor, said in a statement that there are “ a lot of conservative Republicans planning to run for governor and all Republicans deserve a right to decide.”
“Trying to rig the process is exactly what all Republicans should stand firm in opposing,” Schroder said.
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, who has also indicated he’s planning to run, has been a vocal opponent of closed primaries, something Rispone has pushed. In an interview, Nungesser blasted the effort to get an early endorsement, accusing Rispone of losing the 2019 race because he "lied" about his Republican opponent.
"That’s what’s wrong with the Republican Party. They keep dividing," Nungesser said. "This is not the way the Republican Party is supposed to work...The Republican Party should not be controlled by a few people.”
In an interview, Rispone cited the 2015 and 2019 races as evidence the party needs to unite behind a single candidate. Edwards, a Democrat, won both races after Republican candidates – including Rispone – waged war with one another to advance to the runoff.
Louisiana has an unusual “jungle primary” system in which all candidates regardless of party face off in the primary, and the top two vote-getters advance to a runoff if no one hits 50%. Rispone said he wants the state to move to a closed primary system, where Republicans run against Republicans in the primary and face a Democrat in the general election. Such a system would likely result in more conservative Republicans making it to the general election.
The state Legislature earlier this year abandoned a push by some high-profile Republicans, including Landry, to close Louisiana’s primaries.
Rispone said he’s backing Landry because he thinks he’s the best candidate of those who have indicated they will run. That group includes Nungesser, who has touted his ability to work across the aisle, as well as Schroder. U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy and U.S. Sen. John Kennedy have also been floated as potential Republican candidates.
“People come to me and say what about Garret (Graves), what about John Kennedy?” Rispone said. “Aren’t they running for Congress and Senate?”
Landry, who is the only major candidate officially in the race so far, and his supporters have appealed to individual RSCC members to get an early endorsement, according to Lapolitics.com.
LAGOP Chairman Louis Gurvich said there’s “strong sentiment” among RSCC members to get behind a single candidate as soon as possible, but said he doesn’t yet have a formal motion before him to endorse anyone.