Gov. John Bel Edwards said Monday he has accepted an invitation to a statewide televised debate hosted by Louisiana Public Broadcasting at the end of the month, the first planned debate in the gubernatorial runoff.
It was not immediately clear if his Republican challenger, Eddie Rispone, was also planning to accept the invitation.
The debate is slated for 7 p.m. on Oct. 30, said LPB President Beth Courtney, and would take place at the LPB studios on Perkins Road in Baton Rouge. That would put the debate just ahead of the early voting period beginning Nov. 2.
Edwards, the only Democratic governor in the Deep South, faced off with Rispone and the third-place finisher, Congressman Ralph Abraham, in three televised primary debates, including one hosted by LPB.
"I look forward to debating Eddie Rispone on the issues and discussing the hard, bipartisan work we did to put Louisiana first, investing in education and job creation," Edwards said in a statement. "Eddie Rispone has no vision for Louisiana. He just wants to bring back the failed policies of Bobby Jindal that put our state in a ditch and left working people without healthcare."
Rispone's campaign did not respond to a messages Monday morning.
The runoff election is Nov. 16. Edwards failed to win the election outright in the open primary Saturday, garnering about 47% of the vote. Rispone edged out Abraham by a 27% to 24% margin.