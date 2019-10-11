Hours before President Donald Trump's planned rally in Lake Charles Friday, Gov. John Bel Edwards said voters should not take cues from the "partisanship" of Washington, D.C., and touted his working relationship with the president on the eve of the open primary election in the governor's race.
Edwards, the only Democratic governor in the Deep South, responded to Trump's Twitter missives against him, noting he has long held a pro-gun stance and saying Trump doesn't know him or Louisiana.
"I don’t think Louisiana should be taking its inspiration from the partisanship of D.C.," he said in a half-hour-long press conference at SOWELA Community Technical College in Lake Charles. "I think Washington, instead, should take inspiration from the bipartisanship of Louisiana."
The governor is hoping to stave off a furious Republican effort to keep him from winning more than 50% of the vote in Saturday's open primary. If he surpasses that threshold, he wins the election outright, but if he falls short he will face either Congressman Ralph Abraham or businessman Eddie Rispone in a Nov. 16 runoff.
Both Abraham and Rispone are Republicans, and Trump is set to rally with them at 7 p.m. Friday at the James E. Sudduth Coliseum. However, the president is not expected to endorse one of the GOP candidates, but instead will do what most major party officials have done, which is embrace both as a better alternative to Edwards.
Edwards has tread carefully around Trump, who won Louisiana by 20 points in 2016. At the press conference, he panned the House impeachment inquiry into Trump, saying it will stifle any progress in Congress and will change "absolutely nothing."
Surrounded by blown up headlines of positive news stories about Louisiana's and Lake Charles' economies, Edwards touted his record on economic development, especially Lake Charles' industrial construction boom, which has driven job growth throughout his tenure. That is primarily because of huge petrochemical and liquified natural gas, LNG, export facilities being built in the region.
Trump earlier in the day urged Republicans to vote against Edwards to force him into a runoff. He said Edwards has "done a really poor job of tax cutting, car insurance cost (worst in USA), & is suspect on your 2nd Amendment!"
I will be in Louisiana tonight (Love it!) to get Republicans to vote for either of our two great Republican Candidates and force a run off with John Bel Edwards, who has done a really poor job of tax cutting, car insurance cost (worst in USA), & is suspect on your 2nd Amendment!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2019
Edwards called that "boilerplate language" the president regularly uses and said he is unaware of any policy differences between himself and Trump on guns.
"I suspect he doesn't know the state of Louisiana," he added, noting the state's current budget surplus and GOP-dominated Legislature.
After Wednesday night's TV debate in Shreveport, Edwards said Trump is "doing what the party expects of him" by coming to Louisiana to gin up excitement among Republicans.
"But at the end of the day he’s going to have to say, ‘vote for one of these two guys.’ I just don’t think that’s going to work," he said.