Voters cast their votes at Lafayette Middle School on election day Saturday, October 12, 2019 in Lafayette, La..

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD KEMP

WAFB is calling the elections for the incumbents in the Louisiana lieutenant governor, attorney general and treasurer races.

The Baton Rouge-based television station called the election for the following races:

  • Billy Nungesser for lieutenant governor
  • Jeff Landry for attorney general
  • John M. Schroder for treasurer

The polls closed at 8 p.m.

Follow full election results and live updates below.

