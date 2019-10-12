WAFB is calling the elections for the incumbents in the Louisiana lieutenant governor, attorney general and treasurer races.

The Baton Rouge-based television station called the election for the following races:

Billy Nungesser for lieutenant governor

Jeff Landry for attorney general

John M. Schroder for treasurer

The polls closed at 8 p.m.

Follow full election results and live updates below.

