WAFB is calling the elections for the incumbents in the Louisiana lieutenant governor, attorney general and treasurer races.
The Baton Rouge-based television station called the election for the following races:
- Billy Nungesser for lieutenant governor
- Jeff Landry for attorney general
- John M. Schroder for treasurer
The polls closed at 8 p.m.
