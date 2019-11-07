For months, gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone and other Republicans have been bad-mouthing the performance of Louisiana’s economy under Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat.
Apparently, the White House didn’t get the memo.
The White House sent out two tweets on Wednesday offering a rosy take on Louisiana’s economy in hyping the upcoming appearance by President Donald Trump at the Monroe Civic Center.
The second tweet came as Attorney General Jeff Landry was warming up the crowd by saying that Louisiana needs a job creator like Rispone to turn around the state’s sagging economy.
“Over 21,000 jobs added since President Trump took office,” the White House tweeted at 6:18 p.m.
“Unemployment rate down from 6% to 4.3%. Wages up for blue collar workers. Louisiana energy industry is booming.”
It was as if Edwards had temporarily hacked into the White House’s Twitter feed.
Only he hadn’t.
Gov. John Bel Edwards, Eddie Rispone made competing claims on the economy; here's what the facts say
At 4:02 p.m., the White House had tweeted out excitedly that Trump was “wheels up for Louisiana!”
That tweet also described Louisiana’s economy as if it had stolen a page from Edwards’ talking points.
“’The Pelican State’ is booming — boasting its lowest unemployment rate since 2008, bringing back 5,000+ manufacturing jobs, and becoming one of our Nation's leading states in natural gas exports!”
Rispone's campaign did not respond to a request for comment.
And at 3:33 p.m., a tweet by Stephanie Grisham, the president’s press secretary, also highlighted the gains of Louisiana’s economy.
The tenures of Trump and Edwards have overlapped for nearly three years. Edwards took office in January 2016, while Trump became president one year later.
The Edwards campaign pounced 22 minutes after the White House first lauded Louisiana’s progress.
“Thank you, I agree,” tweeted the governor. “It's taken a lot of hard work, but we're much better off than we were four years ago when I took office. And when I'm re-elected, we'll keep moving our state in the right direction.”
The governor’s campaign manager and campaign press secretary had a field day, sending out more tweets and several statements from the governor highlighting the three tweets.
“Claims that Louisiana isn't on the right track are just phony,” the governor’s office wrote even before Trump took the stage.
Trump, however, stuck to the Republican script on Louisiana’s economy.
"You're rated No. 50 in economic development," the president told the crowd. "Can you believe it, with all we're doing, you're rated 50 out of 50."