A generator is seen next to a voting sign at the Mount Kingdom Missionary Baptist Church in New Orleans, La. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. The polling location was left without power due to Hurricane Zeta. Entergy has delivered generators to the location for Election Day. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)