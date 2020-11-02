Very few polling locations in southeast Louisiana will be relocated because of Hurricane Zeta, officials said Monday, after power restoration, generators and outdoor lights alleviated much of the worry by election administrators about the lingering impacts of the storm.
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said in an interview Monday morning he was aware of only two polling places, in Lafourche Parish, that would be moved from their original locations because of the storm.
Ardoin, who was traveling to storm-affected areas to meet with local election officials Monday, said power has been restored to the vast majority of polling locations, after Entergy placed the buildings high on the priority list following Zeta. And assessments by the state Fire Marshal and National Guard uncovered little structural damage at the precincts.
“Our goal was to minimize the number of polling locations we might have to move,” Ardoin said.
Officials have raced to provide generators, light towers and other equipment in the days leading up to Tuesday's election after Zeta slammed into southeast Louisiana as a Category 2 hurricane, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses.
In addition to the two locations in Lafourche Parish, Orleans Parish Clerk of Court Arthur Morrell said one polling place at Xavier will likely need to be moved to a different building on the campus. Ardoin said he hadn’t yet been asked to make the switch as of Monday morning.
Entergy has provided about 200 small generators that supply lighting and power for voting machines, Ardoin said. Some polling locations will be provided generators in Plaquemines, Jefferson and Orleans parishes as well.
The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is also providing “lighting trees” to illuminate parking lots that may still be without power because of the storms, Ardoin said. Voting on election day runs from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., and anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
Christina Stephens, a spokeswoman for Gov. John Bel Edwards, said GOHSEP plans to provide 50 light towers to Jefferson Parish and 10 each to Orleans, Plaquemines, Calcasieu and Cameron Parishes. St. Bernard, Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes all are expected to get a combination of light towers and generators as well.
The emergency department also provided generators to registrars of voters in St. Bernard and Plaquemines parishes, Stephens said, and will have a team on standby to help local officials Tuesday.
While southeast Louisiana will retain most of its original polling places, officials have already moved dozens of polling locations in southwest Louisiana to mega-precincts at the Burton Coliseum, Lake Charles Civic Center and other places because of the damage brought by Hurricanes Laura and Delta.
Ardoin, a Republican, and New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, a Democrat, spent Sunday feuding over the placement of generators at New Orleans polling locations still without power. By the end of it, Cantrell’s office said they only expected three polling locations, serving eight precincts, to be without power Tuesday. Those are Mt. Kingdom Missionary Baptist Church, 3756 Louisa St.; Blessed Seelos Parish Hall, 3024 Burgundy St.; and St. David Catholic Church Parish Hall, 5617 St. Claude Ave. Plans to get generator power for those places were finalized as of Sunday evening.
As of Monday, about 67,000 customers in Louisiana were without power, mostly in the greater New Orleans area, according to the Public Service Commission.
Jefferson Parish had only six polling places that needed generator power as of Monday afternoon, said Clerk of Court Jon Gegenheimer, after the number fell from 20 Monday morning. Gegenheimer said none of the parish's polling places will be relocated.
Morrell, who will oversee the election in Orleans Parish, said officials have been able to resolve almost all of the issues related to Zeta. Immediately after the storm, Morrell and other local officials were considering using the Smoothie King center as a mega-precinct in case a number of the parish’s polling places weren’t able to operate on Tuesday.
“Wherever voters went for the last election, they’ll go there,” Morrell said. The Xavier location being moved will have poll workers at the original site to direct people to the new building on campus.
Louisiana has seen a dramatic increase in turnout in the early voting and mail voting period compared to 2016.
As of Monday, 977,685 had already cast ballots in the election, an increase of 446,130 from the same period in 2016. The pandemic has helped drive a 153% increase in mail ballots this year, with about 160,000 mail ballots already returned to the state. Morrell said Orleans Parish has already received 13,000 mail ballots--up from 5,650 in 2016--and has 8,000 outstanding.
Voters have until 4:30 p.m. Monday to return mail ballots to the state. Officials advise voters to drop them off at their local registrar of voters’ office.
www.GeauxVote.com has voters’ polling locations and sample ballots. Voters are encouraged to bring a photo ID to vote, though people without an ID will still be allowed to vote if they fill out an affidavit. State and local election officials are urging voters to wear a mask to vote, though it is not required.
“It’s going to be a beautiful day tomorrow,” Morrell said. “You might want to bring along a folding chair and something to drink if you’re in the line.”
“Don’t let anything stop you from voting,” he added.
Staff writer Faimon Roberts contributed to this story.