Early voting opens Saturday and ends March 13 for the March 20 municipal primary and a pair of special elections for seats in the U.S. House. Polling places will be closed Sunday.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail ballot is March 16. The local Registrar of Voters must receive the completed ballot no later than March 19.
Polling places will be open from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. In East Baton Rouge Parish, they will be located at:
Baker Motor Vehicle Building, 2250 Main St., Baker
Central Branch Library, 11260 Joor Road
City Hall, 222 St. Louis St., Room 607
Fire Station, 11010 Coursey Blvd.
Louisiana State Archives, 3851 Essen Lane
The Archives, Central and City Hall locations could be open fewer days. A list of early voting locations statewide is at https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/earlyvoting and visit geauxvote.com for more information on candidates.
Party abbreviations: D-Democrat, R-Republican, I-Independent; L-Libertarian; NP-No Party.
MULTi-PARISH RACES
U.S. Representative, 2nd Congressional District
(Portions of Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, St. James and West Baton Rouge parishes, plus the New Orleans area)
Chelsea Ardoin, R
Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste, I
Claston Bernard, R
Troy A. Carter, D
Karen Carter Peterson, D
Gary Chambers Jr., D
Harold John, D
J. Christopher Johnson, D
Brandon Jolicoeur, NP
Lloyd M. Kelly, D
“Greg” Lirette, R
Mindy McConnell, Libertarian
Desiree Ontiveros, D
Jenette M. Porter, D
Sheldon C. Vincent Sr., R
U.S. House, 5th District
(Portions of East Feliciana, St. Helena, Tangipahoa and West Feliciana parishes, plus northeastern Louisiana)
Sandra “Candy” Christophe, D
Chad Conerly, R
“Jim” Davis, NP
Allen Guillory, R
Robert Lansden, R
Julia Letlow, R
Jaycee Magnuson, R
Horace Melton III, R
M.V. “Vinny” Mendoza, I
Richard H. Pannell, R
Sancha Smith, R
Errol Victor Sr., R
Ascension
Sorrento Town Council
(5 to be elected)
Randy Anny, D
Wanda LeBlanc Bourgeois, R
Chad Domingue, R
Darnell Gilbert Sr., D
Duane Humphrey, D
Patti Melancon Poche, D
East Baton Rouge
Central City Council, District 1
“Tim” Lazaroe, R
Wayne Messina, R
Livingston
Springfield Aldermen
(5 to be elected)
Tracy Bryson, R
James “Jimmy” Fabre, NP
Gregory Hill, NP
Roy Miller, R
Ronald “Marty” Starkey, R
Hunter Stoetzner, R
Port Vincent Aldermen
(2 to be elected)
Elda “Hootie” Carter, NP
Kolby Frederick, R
Carlton Haycook, R