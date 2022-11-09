Once elected, members of the Public Service Commission typically have an easy time hanging onto their jobs. Voters don’t know much about them or their work, and the only real money in the campaigns has traditionally come from utilities and others with business before the agency. They tend to keep incumbents well financed.
But Commissioner Lambert Boissiere III, a New Orleans Democrat who has sat on the PSC for 18 years, is facing the toughest re-election battle of his career, after falling well short of the 50% he needed in Tuesday’s primary to win outright.
His poor showing, which shocked many observers, can be traced to a number of factors, including high electric bills that have soured ratepayers on Entergy and its regulators. But perhaps the most important was an environmental super PAC that spent half a million dollars in a bid to force Boissiere into a runoff.
The runoff may be the highest-profile race on the Dec. 10 ballot.
The biggest question is whether Davante Lewis, a 30-year-old progressive policy advocate from Baton Rouge, can raise enough money to adequately promote himself to voters. Lewis edged out three other challengers to advance to a runoff, with 18% of the vote. Boissiere got 43%.
The PSC, whose members have often used the commission as a platform to run for higher office, operates in relative anonymity. Its monthly meetings are attended by well-heeled lawyers and lobbyists for power companies, telecommunications firms, water companies and others regulated by the five members - and almost no one else. Most of the money going to PSC campaigns comes from those same people and companies.
But climate activists and others have become increasingly focused on the commission, which has found itself at the center of crucial infrastructure questions related to climate change.
Recent hurricanes have exposed Louisiana’s electric grid as woefully unprepared for climate change. Prices for natural gas, the dominant power source for Louisiana’s utilities, have skyrocketed. The state is grappling with how quickly to transition to renewables, and the PSC is exploring breaking up Entergy and Cleco’s monopolies. Plus, efforts to reduce Louisiana’s electric bills – the highest in the country – have often languished.
Lewis has vowed to create a “ratepayer’s bill of rights” that would ban utility shutoffs, provide fixed billing for seniors, prohibit excessive late fees and clamp down on utility profits. He also says he would speed the move to renewables and create a rule to bar campaign contributions from regulated entities.
The latter point was a key part of the campaign, with Boissiere taking fire for accepting money from Entergy executives and the like – donations that allowed him to amass a big funding advantage.
One of the surprises in the race was how well the challengers all did. Lewis and the Rev. Gregory Manning, the most visible challengers, garnered 18% and 17% of the vote respectively. Despite low-key campaigns, the two other candidates, Willie Jones of New Orleans and Jesse Thompson of Plaquemine, had surprisingly strong showings, at 13% and 9%.
Lewis attributed that to an “anybody but Lambert” movement that he hopes to capitalize on in the runoff.
“I think it’s voters’ frustration,” he said. “People’s bills are higher than they’ve ever been. There’s a lack of accountability they see with utilities. And the incumbent has been asleep at the wheel. … It’s clear voters are ready for a new direction on the Public Service Commission.”
Boissiere has argued that he has consistently made progressive votes on the commission, adding that there’s only so much he can do as one of two Democrats on the PSC. He cited recent votes for new large-scale solar arrays and deals that cut against Entergy’s interests. He has also said he’s open to banning campaign contributions from regulated entities, while pointing out that his prolific fundraising from such donors doesn’t violate the law.
In TV ads, Boissiere has promoted his work with Gov. John Bel Edwards, who supports him, to bring broadband to areas that don’t have it. Boissiere has hammered the super PAC attacking him as “radical.”
Karen Carvin Shachat, a consultant for Boissiere, said the campaign was disappointed, but not surprised, to not win in the primary. The free spending by the super PAC that hammered Boissiere was a factor, she said.
“Half a million dollars is a lot of money,” Shachat said. “They were out there saying, ‘Vote for anyone but Lambert Boissiere,’ and that had an impact…I firmly believe when you get in a runoff, you start over again, and it’s not the same election as the primary.”
The super PAC that tormented Boissiere, Keep the Lights On PAC, got involved because Louisiana is at the tip of the spear when it comes to climate change, said Liz Russell, a New Orleans activist who runs the group. The group, funded by the political arm of the Environmental Defense Fund and a New Orleans nonprofit that lists Anne Rolfes of the Louisiana Bucket Brigade as its officer, spent far more than Boissiere’s challengers combined.
Russell said the PAC plans to stay on TV in the runoff, and is actively seeking more money. She said it’s difficult to find in-state money that isn’t tied to the PSC, which is why much of the PAC’s cash comes from out of state.
“This is the one progressive district in the commission. We’ve seen from Boissiere’s record he’s not that,” Russell said. “The 18-year record of mediocre, toeing the line, making sure the status quo stays is not the place, we need to move away from that.”
John Couvillon, a Republican pollster, said Boissiere being pushed to a runoff was a “shocker.” \ He likened the runoff to the 2021 race between U.S. Rep. Troy Carter and then-state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson in the 2nd Congressional District, which has similar boundaries to the PSC’s 3rd District. He said the politics of the district favors the more moderate candidate.
But PSC races could have different political dynamics from congressional races.“Utility rates are the kind of thing that can transcend party lines,” he said.
Couvillon also noted that Boissiere didn’t crack 50% in any of the 10 parishes in the district, including his home base of Orleans Parish.
“The fact that Commissioner Boissiere did not show overwhelming strength in any parish is a bright red flag,” he said.