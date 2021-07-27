A state judge disqualified Baton Rouge City Court candidate Colette Greggs from the Oct. 9 election on Tuesday, noting that, because of where she lives, she isn't even qualified to vote in the contest for the job she wants.

Greggs, daughter of the late, legendary Southern University Band Director Isaac Greggs, said she will appeal 19th Judicial District Judge Tim Kelley's ruling to the state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal in Baton Rouge.

A post-qualifying challenge also has been filed against another of the City Court candidates, Carson Marcantel, claiming he doesn't meet all of the qualifications to run for the Division A seat. Marcantel says he does. A court hearing is set in that case Wednesday before 19th JDC Judge Don Johnson.

The other candidates in the race are Terrel "TK" Kent and Whitney Higginbotham Greene.

EBR Family Court race draws 2 candidates; 4 jump into Baton Rouge City Court race The three-day qualifying period for the Oct. 9 elections ended Friday, leaving two candidates vying for an East Baton Rouge Parish Family Cour…

Greggs filed her qualifying papers July 14, declaring a domicile address on Lone Pine Lane — located outside the city limits and City Court's jurisdiction — and a mailing address on Huron Street.

The Lone Pine residence, for which she claims a homestead exemption, also includes her home office, Greggs testified Tuesday during a hearing on a disqualification petition filed last week by city residents Scott Keeler Cornelius and James C. Finney.

Greggs also testified that she has been renting the Huron property, located inside the city limits, since 2015 and stays there several days a week.

Brian Blackwell, who represents Cornelius and Finney, argued to Kelley that Greggs does not meet the statutory requirement of a "qualified resident elector" of City Court's territorial jurisdiction.

"She can't even vote for City Court," Blackwell told the judge.

Greggs' attorney, Andrew Murrell, argued that the phrase "qualified resident elector" is vague and ambiguous and said Greggs has resided about three days a week at Huron Street since early 2015 and is qualified to run for City Court.

The scoop on state politics in your inbox Get the Louisiana politics insider details once a week from us. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Murrell had urged Kelley to allow Greggs to remain in the race and "let the voters decide."

The judge acknowledged he could not find a definition of "qualified resident elector" but said the "common-sense meaning" is that a person is qualified to vote within the territorial limits.

Murrell argued during the hearing, and said after it, that election laws should be construed liberally in order to "promote candidacy rather than defeat it."

The City Court Division A seat, previously held by Judge Chris Hester, became vacant when he won election last December to the 1st Circuit. His old City Court term does not expire until the end of 2024.

Greggs, a Democrat, ran in 2014 for a 19th Judicial District Court seat but was defeated by incumbent Judge Todd Hernandez, who has since retired from the Baton Rouge state court.

Marcantel, a Republican, is a longtime criminal defense lawyer and a former East Baton Rouge Parish assistant district attorney. He and five others ran in 2017 for the City Court Division E seat after veteran Judge Suzan Ponder retired, but Judy Moore Vendetto, the sister of East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III, won that election.

Both Marcantel and Greggs previously worked for the East Baton Rouge public defender's office.

Kent, a Democrat, has been a prosecutor in Hillar Moore's office for 6½ years, but she is currently on leave during the campaign. She previously clerked for several 19th JDC judges.

Greene, who spent more than a decade as a prosecutor in the Louisiana Attorney General's Office, is the daughter of retired 1st Circuit Judge Toni Higginbotham and retired Judge Leo Higginbotham, and sister of 19th JDC Judge Beau Higginbotham.

Greene, who lists her political affiliation as "no party," ran as a Republican for City Court in 2015, 2017 and last year.

Early voting for the election runs Sept. 25 through Oct. 2, excluding Sunday, Sept. 26.