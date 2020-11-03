Baton Rouge and Livingston Parish voters renewed separate taxes that generate funding for crucial public works initiatives in Livingston Parish and in development in downtown Baton Rouge.
Voters in downtown Baton Rouge overwhelmingly approved the renewal of a 10-mill property tax that’s aimed to fund development in the area.
It required a renewal every five years and money collected aims to fund affordable housing initiatives downtown, as well as grants marketing and research.
The tax was proposed in 2015 when it first passed. Officials say tax revenues collected generate about $90,000 annually.
In Livingston Parish, voters renewed a 15-year, 1-cent sales tax that helps pay for roads and drainage and the parish jail, complete but unofficial returns show.
Earlier this year, Parish President Layton Ricks called the tax Livingston’s “bread and butter” revenue source for the parish of nearly 141,000 people.
The parishwide tax is expected to generate $19.2 million per year. Three-quarters of its revenue is set aside for road and drainage and one-quarter to equip and maintain the parish jail.
Parish government maintains 744 miles of roads, Ricks has said.
