The candidates who qualified to run in many of the races for the Oct. 12 primary in the Baton Rouge region are listed below. Early voting for the primary is Sept. 28-Oct. 5. A runoff, is necessary, is scheduled Nov. 16. The list of candidates for statewide offices is printed elsewhere in this edition. A complete list of candidates is also available online at https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/candidateinquiry.

D =Democrat

R = Republican

L = Libertarian

I = Independent

N = No party affiliation

O = Other party

(e) = elected without opposition

Baton Rouge-area election qualifying, last day: Late candidate entries set stage for fall election A former West Baton Rouge judge who served a lengthy suspension for judicial improprieties before stepping down entered a crowded race for she…

+5 Louisiana election qualifying, last day: 9 more enter governor's race; naturalized citizen to run vs. Nungesser Nine candidates signed up to run for governor by the close of qualifying Thursday but none have bigger names than the three candidates who sig…

Multi-Parish Races

BESE

DISTRICT 2

(includes Assumption and St. James parishes)

Shawon Bernard, D-New Orleans

Kira Orange Jones, D-New Orleans

Ashonta Wyatt, D-New Orleans

DISTRICT 3

(includes Ascension, Assumption, Iberville and Pointe Coupee parishes)

"Sandy" LeBlanc Holloway, R-Thibodaux

Janice Perea, R-Houma

DISTRICT 6

(includes Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes)

Ciara Hart, D-Baton Rouge

"Ronnie" Morris, R-Baton Rouge

Gregory Spiers, R-Springfield

Vickie Tolliver Auguste, I-Prairieville

DISTRICT 8

(includes Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, Tangipahoa and West Baton Rouge parishes)

Preston Castille, D-Baton Rouge

Vereta Tanner Lee, D-Baton Rouge

Jonathan Loveall, D-Clinton

Chakesha Webb Scott, D-Zachary

State Senator

DISTRICT 2

(includes Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, St. James and West Baton Rouge parishes)

Troy E. Brown, D-Paincourtville

Edward "Ed" Price, D-Gonzales

DISTRICT 6

(includes East Baton Rouge, Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes)

DISTRICT 11

(includes Tangipahoa Parish)

Daniel Ducote, R-Madisonville

Reid Falconer, R-Madisonville

Patrick McMath, R-Covington

DISTRICT 12

(includes Tangipahoa Parish)

Darrell Fairburn, D-Kentwood

"Beth" Mizell, R-Franklinton

DISTRICT 13

(includes East Baton Rouge, Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes)

Edith Carlin, R-Denham Springs

Deven W. Cavalier, R-Denham Springs

J. Rogers Pope, R-Denham Springs

DISTRICT 14

(includes East Baton Rouge Parish)

Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge

Patricia "Pat" Smith, D-Baton Rouge

DISTRICT 15

(includes East Baton Rouge Parish)

Regina A. Barrow, D-Baton Rouge

Gary Chambers, D-Baton Rouge

DISTRICT 16

(includes East Baton Rouge Parish)

Everett Baudean, L-Baton Rouge

"Bob" Bell, R-Baton Rouge

Beverly Brooks Thompson, D-Baton Rouge

"Steve" Carter, R-Baton Rouge

Franklin Foil, R-Baton Rouge

DISTRICT 17

(includes Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Pointe Coupee and West Baton Rouge parishes)

Richard "Rick" Ward, R-Port Allen (e)

DISTRICT 18

(includes Ascension, Livingston and St. James parishes)

Eddie J. Lambert, R-Gonzales (e)

State Representative

DISTRICT 18

(includes Iberville, Pointe Coupee and West Baton Rouge parishes)

Brandon Bergeron, R-Fordoche

Jeremy S. LaCombe, D-New Roads

DISTRICT 29

(includes East Baton Rouge and West Baton Rouge parishes)

Edmond Jordan, D-Brusly (e)

DISTRICT 51

(includes Assumption Parish)

Beryl Amedee, R-Gray

Clayton Voisin, R-Houma

DISTRICT 58

(includes Ascension, Iberville and St. James parishes)

"Ken" Brass, D-Vacherie

"Chris" Delpit, D-Gonzales

DISTRICT 59

(includes Ascension Parish)

"Tony" Bacala, R-Prairieville (e)

DISTRICT 60

(includes Assumption and Iberville parishes)

Chad Brown, D-Plaquemine (e)

DISTRICT 61

(includes East Baton Rouge Parish)

C. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge

Amy Pollard, D-Baton Rouge

DISTRICT 62

(includes East Baton Rouge and East Feliciana parishes)

Roy Daryl Adams, I-Jackson

"Johnny" Arceneaux, R-St. Francisville

Bradley Behrnes, R-Slaughter

Derald Spears Sr., N-Ethel

DISTRICT 63

(includes East Baton Rouge Parish)

Barbara West Carpenter, D-Baker

Dalton Honore, D-Baton Rouge

DISTRICT 64

(includes East Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes)

Valarie Hope Hodges, R-Denham Springs (e)

DISTRICT 66

(includes East Baton Rouge Parish)

"Rick" Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge

Morgan Lamandre, D-Baton Rouge

David Smith, L-Baton Rouge

DISTRICT 67

(includes East Baton Rouge Parish)

Leah Cullins, D-Baton Rouge

Sonya E. Hall, D-Baton Rouge

Larry Selders, D-Baton Rouge

Jocita Williams, R-Baton Rouge

DISTRICT 68

(includes East Baton Rouge Parish)

Laura White "Laurie" Adams, R-Baton Rouge

Taryn C. Branson, D-Baton Rouge

"Tommy" Dewey, R-Baton Rouge

Joshua "Fini" Hajiakbarifini, D-Baton Rouge

Scott McKnight, R-Baton Rouge

DISTRICT 69

(includes East Baton Rouge Parish)

Paula Davis, R-Baton Rouge

Ryan Chase Lee, L-Baton Rouge

DISTRICT 70

(includes East Baton Rouge Parish)

Belinda Davis, D-Baton Rouge

Michael DiResto, R-Baton Rouge

Mallory Mayeux, L-Baton Rouge

Barbara Reich Freiberg, R-Baton Rouge

"Ricky" Sheldon, R-Baton Rouge

DISTRICT 71

(includes Livingston Parish)

Lori Callais, D-Denham Springs

Jonathan Davis, R-Walker

Ivy Graham, R-Denham Springs

"Buddy" Mincey Jr., R-Denham Springs

Robert Poole, R-Denham Springs

DISTRICT 72

(includes East Feliciana, St. Helena and Tangipahoa parishes)

Marylee Bellau, N-Kentwood

"Robby" Carter, D-Greensburg

DISTRICT 73

(includes Tangipahoa Parish)

Michael Chatellier, R-Ponchatoula

William "Bill" Wheat Jr., R-Ponchatoula

DISTRICT 74

(includes Tangipahoa Parish)

"Larry" Frieman, R-Covington

Cindy Renee Winch, D-Covington

DISTRICT 81

(includes Ascension, Livingston and St. James parishes)

Clay Schexnayder, R-Sorrento (e)

DISTRICT 86

(includes Tangipahoa Parish)

Nicholas Muscarello Jr., R-Hammond (e)

DISTRICT 88

(includes Ascension Parish)

Ryan Beissinger, R-Prairieville

Kathy Edmonston, R-Gonzales

Brandon Trosclair, R-Gonzales

DISTRICT 95

(includes Livingston Parish)

Sherman Mack, R-Albany

Robin Parrott, D-Walker

DISTRICT 101

(includes East Baton Rouge Parish)

Edward "Ted" James II, D-Baton Rouge (e)

Ascension Parish

Sheriff

(unexpired and full terms)

Moses Black Jr., D

Byron Hill, R

"Bobby" Webre, R

Clerk of Court

Bridget Hanna, R (e)

Assessor

M.J. "Mert" Smiley Jr., R (e)

Coroner

John Fraiche, R (e)

Parish President

Clint Cointment, R

Ricky Diggs, D

Murphy J. Painter Sr., R

Richard "Rick" Webre, R

Parish Council

DISTRICT 1

Oliver Joseph, D

Alvin Thomas Jr., D

DISTRICT 2

William "Bill" Dawson, R

Joel Robert, R

DISTRICT 3

Adrian Thompson, D

Travis J. Turner, D

DISTRICT 4

Corey Orgeron, R

Daniel Satterlee, R

DISTRICT 5

Dempsey Lambert, R

Cheryl Malbrough, I

DISTRICT 6

Chase Melancon, R (e)

DISTRICT 7

"Kim" Christy, D

Devin Graham, R

Aaron J. Lawler, R

DISTRICT 8

Teri Casso, R (e)

DISTRICT 9

Todd Lambert, D

Dal Waguespack, R

DISTRICT 10

John Cagnolatti, R

"Jeff" Pettit, N

DISTRICT 11

Benny Johnson, N

Michael Mason, R

Sorrento Town Council

(1 to be elected)

Robert J. DeBate Jr., D

Christopher "Chris" Guidry, R

Assumption Parish

Sheriff

Leland Falcon, D (e)

Clerk of Court

Seth Breaux, D

Billy Clark, D

Erin Hebert, N

Annette Smith Joseph, D

Assessor

Wayne "Cat" Blanchard, D

Jeffrey "Jeff" Bush, R

Coroner

Keith J. Landry, R (e)

Police Juror

WARD 1

Ron Alcorn, D

April Davis, D

Patrick Lawless, D

WARD 2

"Jeff Big Daddy" Naquin, D (e)

WARD 3

Irving Comeaux, D (e)

WARD 4

Patrick Johnson, D

Raymond Thomas Jr., D

Jamal Wheatley Sr., D

WARD 5

Michael "Mikie" Dias, D

Darrel C. Jupiter Sr., D

WARD 6

"Chris" Carter, D

Gil "Meatball" Verner, D

WARD 7

Leroy J. Blanchard III, D

Jerry Carter, D

Melinda E. Larkins, D

Toby Thibodeaux, D

WARD 8

Booster Breaux, D

Jamie P. Ponville, D

WARD 9

Milton Daigle, N

Myron Matherne, D

East Baton Rouge Parish

19th Judicial District Judge

ELECTION SECTION 2, DIVISION A

Beau Brock, R

Tarvald Smith, D

ELECTION SECTION 2, DIVISION L

Ronald "Ron" Johnson, D

William "Will" Jorden, D

"Trae" Welch, R

ELECTION SECTION 3, DIVISION C

Beau Higginbotham, R

"Joe" Prokop, R

ELECTION SECTION 3, DIVISION I

Kelly Balfour, R (e)

Juvenile Court Judge

ELECTION SECTION 2B

Gail Grover, D

Niles Haymer, D

Rica Harris Kwentua, D

Sheriff

"Sid" J. Gautreaux III, R

Charles "Carlos" Jean Jr., D

Mark Milligan, D

Clerk of Court

Donna Collins Lewis, D

"Doug" Welborn, R

Term-limited Metro Councilwoman Donna Collins-Lewis qualifies for Clerk of Court this fall East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Councilwoman Donna Collins-Lewis is is running for the parish's Clerk of Court position, qualifying Thursday for…

Assessor

Jonathan Holloway Sr., D

Brian Wilson, R

Coroner

"Beau" Clark, R

Rani Whitfield, D

Constable

WARD 2, DISTRICT 1

Cleve Dunn Sr., N (e)

East Feliciana Parish

Sheriff

Kintell Scott, N

"Jeff" Travis, D

Ronnie Winters, D

Clerk of Court

David Dart, N (e)

Assessor

"Jeff" Gardner, N (e)

Coroner

Dewitt Bickham, I

Michael Cramer, N

Police Juror

DISTRICT 1A

"Chrissie" O'Quin, I

Larry Noel Thomas, I

DISTRICT 1B

"Chris" Hall, N

George Turner, R

DISTRICT 2

Edward Brooks Sr., D (e)

DISTRICT 3

Jason McCray, D

Perry Sagely, R

DISTRICT 4A

Keith Mills, D (e)

DISTRICT 4B

Dwight Hill, N

Richard Oliveaux, D

DISTRICT 5

Michael Cheatham, D (e)

DISTRICT 6

Michael Ray Bradford, D

Lyman Kyle Fleniken, R

"Chris" Rouchon, R

Sean P. Smith, D

DISTRICT 7

Dorman "Chip" Bunch, N

Louis Kent, D

Iberville Parish

Sheriff

Darren "D-Man" Bourgeois Sr., D

Brett M. Stassi, D

Clerk of Court

Amy Matirne Patin, D (e)

Assessor

"Randy" Sexton, D

Demi Lynn Vorise, D

Coroner

James E. Grace, R (e)

Parish President

Oneal "Elmo" Bosley, N

Percy E. Butler Jr., D

John "Mud-Bone" Lasseigne, D

Jessel "Mitchell" Ourso Jr., D

Parish Council

DISTRICT 1

Ernest J. "Bayboy" Allen Sr., D

Shalanda Lewis Allen, D

Kipp V. Knight, D

DISTRICT 2

Chasity Berthelot Easley, D

Mitchel J. Ourso, D

DISTRICT 3

Thomas E. Dominique Sr., D

Joseph "Mr. Me" Oliver Jr., D

DISTRICT 4

Leonard "Buck" Jackson, D

Lloyd "Toot" Videau, D

Alphonse Williams Jr., D

DISTRICT 5

Steve "Pine" Smith, D (e)

DISTRICT 6

Marvin "Tucka" Miles, D

Raheem T. Pierce, D

Wilbert Pryor Jr., D

Claysha Williams, D

DISTRICT 7

Ty Arnold, D (e)

DISTRICT 8

Hunter S. Markins, D (e)

DISTRICT 9

Ida "Seadee" Anderson, D

Terry J. Bradford, D

DISTRICT 10

Louis "Pete" Kelley Jr., D (e)

DISTRICT 11

Charles "Stormy" Dardenne, D

"Tim" Vallet, D

DISTRICT 12

Matthew "Matt" Jewell, D

Clarence "D-Dot" Wiley, D

DISTRICT 13

"Bart" Morgan, N (e)

Livingston Parish

21st Judicial District Judge

DIVISION D

(Livingston, St. Helena and Tangipahoa parishes)

Brian Abels, R-Denham Springs

"Ernie" Drake, R-Springfield

William Scott Dykes, R-Hammond

Sheriff

Jason Ard, R

Walter Ray "Beau 22" Wesley, I

Clerk of Court

Jason Harris, R (e)

Assessor

Brandon Browning, R

Jeffrey "Jeff" Taylor, R

Coroner

"Ron" Coe, R (e)

Parish President

Layton Ricks, R (e)

Parish Council

DISTRICT 1

"Jeff" Ard, R

Julius Craig, R

DISTRICT 2

Kyle "Hoot" Parker, R

"Garry Frog" Talbert, R

DISTRICT 3

Maurice "Scooter" Keen, R

Brian Ross, R

Shannon Sloan, L

DISTRICT 4

John Wascom, R (e)

DISTRICT 5

R.C. "Bubba" Harris, R (e)

DISTRICT 6

Derek Babcock, R

Muriel Laws, D

"Steve" McDaniel, R

Gerald McMorris, R

DISTRICT 7

Tracy Girlinghouse, R (e)

DISTRICT 8

"Randy" Delatte, R

Barry Hardy, R

DISTRICT 9

Shane Mack, R (e)

Constable

WARD 8

Gerald Butch Mack, R

Leesha Robert, R

Troy Wagner, D

French Settlement Chief of Police

Cary Mosby, N (e)

Killian Board of Aldermen

(2 to be elected)

Caleb Atwell, R (e)

John Henry, R (e)

Livingston Board of Aldermen

(1 to be elected)

James "Jimmy" Nesom, I

Robert Stewart, R

Springfield Board of Aldermen

(2 to be elected)

Chad Maurello, R (e)

"Marty" Starkey, R (e)

Pointe Coupee Parish

Sheriff

René Thibodeaux, D

Beauregard "Bud" Torres III, D

Clerk of Court

Sherri LaGrone, N

Lanell Swindler Landry, D

Assessor

James A. "Jimmy" Laurent Jr., I (e)

Coroner

Joe M. Gannon, N

Harry J. Kellerman, N

Justice of the Peace

DISTRICT 11

Arleen Pizzolato Zito, D (e)

St. James Parish

Sheriff

Willy J. Martin Jr., D (e)

Clerk of Court

Kristina Collins Harrison, D

Shane M. LeBlanc, De

Assessor

Glenn Waguespack, D (e)

Coroner

Randall C. Poche, D (e)

Parish President

Peter "Pete" Dufresne, D

Brandon Keller, D

Wanda Dumas Pierre, D

Parish Council

DISTRICT 1

Alvin "Shark" St. Pierre Jr., D

Shelly M. Warren, N

DISTRICT 2

Jason Amato, R

Nathaniel "Nat" Jones, D

DISTRICT 3

Ryan Louque, N (e)

DISTRICT 4

Mason Bland, R

Michael Green, D

Roderick "Smooth" Williams, D

Ryan Zeringue, R

DISTRICT 5

Donta D. Braxton, D

Larry "Toot" Clarke Jr., D

Clyde Cooper, D

Deidra Geason, D

Charles "Ispy" Ketchens, D

Yvette Cantrelle Malancon, D

DISTRICT 6

Vondra Dee Etienne-Steib, D (e)

DISTRICT 7

"Eddie" Kraemer, N

Donald Nash, D

Tangipahoa Parish

21st Judicial District Judge

DIVISION D

(Tangipahoa, St. Helena and Livingston parishes)

Brian Abels, R-Denham Springs

"Ernie" Drake, R-Springfield

William Scott Dykes, R-Hammond

Sheriff

Cameron P. Crockett, R

Daniel H. Edwards, D

Arden Wells, R

Clerk of Court

Gary T. Stanga, R (e)

Assessor

Joaquin "JR." Matheu, D (e)

Coroner

"Rick" Foster, D (e)

Parish President

"Robby" Miller, R (e)

Parish Council

DISTRICT 1

Trenton Craig "Trent" Forrest, D

Sheilah Varnado Stewart, R

DISTRICT 2

James D. Bailey, R

John Gary Ingraffia, R

"Don" Marshall, R

"Greg" Varnado, R

DISTRICT 3

Louis "Nick" Joseph, D

Eve Wilson, D

DISTRICT 4

Carlo S. Bruno, R

Phillip David Ridder Jr., R

DISTRICT 5

H.G. "Buddy" Ridgel, D (e)

DISTRICT 6

Emile "Joey" Mayeaux, R (e)

DISTRICT 7

"Lionell" Wells, D (e)

DISTRICT 8

"Ben" Husser, N

David P. Vial, R

DISTRICT 9

Glenn Dale Bridges, R

Brigette Delatte Hyde, R

Kyle Mitchell, R

"Joey" Richard, R

DISTRICT 10

Kimberly Landry Coates, R

"Bobby" Cortez, R

Independence Mayor

Angelo Mannino, D

Jim P. Paine, R

Independence Chief of Police

Frank M. Edwards III, D (e)

Independence Board of Aldermen

(5 to be elected)

Calvin Batiste, D

Larry Cardaronella, D

Ogdon Carter, D

Eric Costa, R

Jimmy W. Gregory II, N

Paul J. Liuzza Sr., R

"Mike" Muscarello, D

Luciano "Luke" Suarez IV, R

Ponchatoula Mayor

Guy Huffine, R

"Steve" Pugh, R

Bub Tucker II, N

Robert F. "Bob" Zabbia, D

Ponchatoula Chief of Police

Bry Layrisson, R

Jesse Wilson, I

Ponchatoula City Council

DISTRICT A

Melissa Gueldner, R

Braville J. LeBlanc, R

DISTRICT B

Roslind McKay Batiste, D

Veronica Palmer, D

DISTRICT C

"Jeff" Daniels, R

Thomas J. Kuhn, R

DISTRICT D

Melvin "Mussyboy" Austin, N

Morris Mashon, R

Melvin Toomer, D

DISTRICT E

Vergil J. Sandifer, R (e)

West Baton Rouge Parish

Sheriff

Michael "Mike" Cazes, D

J. Robin Free, D

Barnell L. Williams, D

"Mike" Zito, D

Former West Baton Rouge judge accused of harassing deputies files for sheriff's race A former West Baton Rouge judge who served a lengthy suspension for judicial improprieties before stepping down amid harassment allegations en…

Clerk of Court

Mark Graffeo, D (e)

Assessor

"Chris" Guerin, I (e)

Coroner

"Phil" Padgett, R (e)

Parish President

Riley "Pee Wee" Berthelot, D

Clayton Hebert, D

Parish Council

DISTRICT 1

Kirk Allain, D (e)

DISTRICT 2

Jason Gill, R

Christopher "Fish" Kershaw, N

DISTRICT 3

"Tammy" Clayton-Jones, D

Jeannetta Bynum Franklin, D

Atley Walker Jr., D

DISTRICT 4

Jeffrey "Petit" Kershaw, I

Caleb Kleinpeter, R

DISTRICT 5

Reynard Douglas III, I

Kenneth Gordon, D

DISTRICT 6

Carey Denstel, D (e)

DISTRICT 7

Natahia Carter Benoit, D

Alan Crowe, R

Scott Roe, R

Ross Rumfola, N

DISTRICT 8

Craig "Moonie" Bergeron, D

Barry Hugghins, N

DISTRICT 9

Elliot Dogan Jr., N

Antionette Jackson, D

Gary "Shaq" Joseph, D

Constable

WARD 5

Michael David Jr., D (e)

West Feliciana Parish

Sheriff

"Stan" Branton Jr., I

Michael Roberts, D

Brian Spillman, R

Clerk of Court

Stewart Hughes, N (e)

Assessor

Richard Kendrick, D

"Jerry" Tanner, D

Coroner

Chaillie Daniel, N (e)

Parish President

Kenneth "Kenny" Havard, R (e)

Parish Council

DISTRICT A

Jerry Landrum, I

Melvin Young, D

DISTRICT B

John C. Thompson, R (e)

DISTRICT C

Clay Pinson, I (e)

DISTRICT D

"Bill" May, N

Justin Metz, R

DISTRICT E

Kevin Dreher, N (e)

School Board

DISTRICT 2

Scotty Owens, R (e)