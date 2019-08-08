The candidates who qualified to run in many of the races for the Oct. 12 primary in the Baton Rouge region are listed below. Early voting for the primary is Sept. 28-Oct. 5. A runoff, is necessary, is scheduled Nov. 16. The list of candidates for statewide offices is printed elsewhere in this edition. A complete list of candidates is also available online at https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/candidateinquiry.
D =Democrat
R = Republican
L = Libertarian
I = Independent
N = No party affiliation
O = Other party
(e) = elected without opposition
Multi-Parish Races
BESE
DISTRICT 2
(includes Assumption and St. James parishes)
Shawon Bernard, D-New Orleans
Kira Orange Jones, D-New Orleans
Ashonta Wyatt, D-New Orleans
DISTRICT 3
(includes Ascension, Assumption, Iberville and Pointe Coupee parishes)
"Sandy" LeBlanc Holloway, R-Thibodaux
Janice Perea, R-Houma
DISTRICT 6
(includes Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes)
Ciara Hart, D-Baton Rouge
"Ronnie" Morris, R-Baton Rouge
Gregory Spiers, R-Springfield
Vickie Tolliver Auguste, I-Prairieville
DISTRICT 8
(includes Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, Tangipahoa and West Baton Rouge parishes)
Preston Castille, D-Baton Rouge
Vereta Tanner Lee, D-Baton Rouge
Jonathan Loveall, D-Clinton
Chakesha Webb Scott, D-Zachary
State Senator
DISTRICT 2
(includes Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, St. James and West Baton Rouge parishes)
Troy E. Brown, D-Paincourtville
Edward "Ed" Price, D-Gonzales
DISTRICT 6
(includes East Baton Rouge, Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes)
DISTRICT 11
(includes Tangipahoa Parish)
Daniel Ducote, R-Madisonville
Reid Falconer, R-Madisonville
Patrick McMath, R-Covington
DISTRICT 12
(includes Tangipahoa Parish)
Darrell Fairburn, D-Kentwood
"Beth" Mizell, R-Franklinton
DISTRICT 13
(includes East Baton Rouge, Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes)
Edith Carlin, R-Denham Springs
Deven W. Cavalier, R-Denham Springs
J. Rogers Pope, R-Denham Springs
DISTRICT 14
(includes East Baton Rouge Parish)
Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge
Patricia "Pat" Smith, D-Baton Rouge
DISTRICT 15
(includes East Baton Rouge Parish)
Regina A. Barrow, D-Baton Rouge
Gary Chambers, D-Baton Rouge
DISTRICT 16
(includes East Baton Rouge Parish)
Everett Baudean, L-Baton Rouge
"Bob" Bell, R-Baton Rouge
Beverly Brooks Thompson, D-Baton Rouge
"Steve" Carter, R-Baton Rouge
Franklin Foil, R-Baton Rouge
DISTRICT 17
(includes Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Pointe Coupee and West Baton Rouge parishes)
Richard "Rick" Ward, R-Port Allen (e)
DISTRICT 18
(includes Ascension, Livingston and St. James parishes)
Eddie J. Lambert, R-Gonzales (e)
State Representative
DISTRICT 18
(includes Iberville, Pointe Coupee and West Baton Rouge parishes)
Brandon Bergeron, R-Fordoche
Jeremy S. LaCombe, D-New Roads
DISTRICT 29
(includes East Baton Rouge and West Baton Rouge parishes)
Edmond Jordan, D-Brusly (e)
DISTRICT 51
(includes Assumption Parish)
Beryl Amedee, R-Gray
Clayton Voisin, R-Houma
DISTRICT 58
(includes Ascension, Iberville and St. James parishes)
"Ken" Brass, D-Vacherie
"Chris" Delpit, D-Gonzales
DISTRICT 59
(includes Ascension Parish)
"Tony" Bacala, R-Prairieville (e)
DISTRICT 60
(includes Assumption and Iberville parishes)
Chad Brown, D-Plaquemine (e)
DISTRICT 61
(includes East Baton Rouge Parish)
C. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge
Amy Pollard, D-Baton Rouge
DISTRICT 62
(includes East Baton Rouge and East Feliciana parishes)
Roy Daryl Adams, I-Jackson
"Johnny" Arceneaux, R-St. Francisville
Bradley Behrnes, R-Slaughter
Derald Spears Sr., N-Ethel
DISTRICT 63
(includes East Baton Rouge Parish)
Barbara West Carpenter, D-Baker
Dalton Honore, D-Baton Rouge
DISTRICT 64
(includes East Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes)
Valarie Hope Hodges, R-Denham Springs (e)
DISTRICT 66
(includes East Baton Rouge Parish)
"Rick" Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge
Morgan Lamandre, D-Baton Rouge
David Smith, L-Baton Rouge
DISTRICT 67
(includes East Baton Rouge Parish)
Leah Cullins, D-Baton Rouge
Sonya E. Hall, D-Baton Rouge
Larry Selders, D-Baton Rouge
Jocita Williams, R-Baton Rouge
DISTRICT 68
(includes East Baton Rouge Parish)
Laura White "Laurie" Adams, R-Baton Rouge
Taryn C. Branson, D-Baton Rouge
"Tommy" Dewey, R-Baton Rouge
Joshua "Fini" Hajiakbarifini, D-Baton Rouge
Scott McKnight, R-Baton Rouge
DISTRICT 69
(includes East Baton Rouge Parish)
Paula Davis, R-Baton Rouge
Ryan Chase Lee, L-Baton Rouge
DISTRICT 70
(includes East Baton Rouge Parish)
Belinda Davis, D-Baton Rouge
Michael DiResto, R-Baton Rouge
Mallory Mayeux, L-Baton Rouge
Barbara Reich Freiberg, R-Baton Rouge
"Ricky" Sheldon, R-Baton Rouge
DISTRICT 71
(includes Livingston Parish)
Lori Callais, D-Denham Springs
Jonathan Davis, R-Walker
Ivy Graham, R-Denham Springs
"Buddy" Mincey Jr., R-Denham Springs
Robert Poole, R-Denham Springs
DISTRICT 72
(includes East Feliciana, St. Helena and Tangipahoa parishes)
Marylee Bellau, N-Kentwood
"Robby" Carter, D-Greensburg
DISTRICT 73
(includes Tangipahoa Parish)
Michael Chatellier, R-Ponchatoula
William "Bill" Wheat Jr., R-Ponchatoula
DISTRICT 74
(includes Tangipahoa Parish)
"Larry" Frieman, R-Covington
Cindy Renee Winch, D-Covington
DISTRICT 81
(includes Ascension, Livingston and St. James parishes)
Clay Schexnayder, R-Sorrento (e)
DISTRICT 86
(includes Tangipahoa Parish)
Nicholas Muscarello Jr., R-Hammond (e)
DISTRICT 88
(includes Ascension Parish)
Ryan Beissinger, R-Prairieville
Kathy Edmonston, R-Gonzales
Brandon Trosclair, R-Gonzales
DISTRICT 95
(includes Livingston Parish)
Sherman Mack, R-Albany
Robin Parrott, D-Walker
DISTRICT 101
(includes East Baton Rouge Parish)
Edward "Ted" James II, D-Baton Rouge (e)
Ascension Parish
Sheriff
(unexpired and full terms)
Moses Black Jr., D
Byron Hill, R
"Bobby" Webre, R
Clerk of Court
Bridget Hanna, R (e)
Assessor
M.J. "Mert" Smiley Jr., R (e)
Coroner
John Fraiche, R (e)
Parish President
Clint Cointment, R
Ricky Diggs, D
Murphy J. Painter Sr., R
Richard "Rick" Webre, R
Parish Council
DISTRICT 1
Oliver Joseph, D
Alvin Thomas Jr., D
DISTRICT 2
William "Bill" Dawson, R
Joel Robert, R
DISTRICT 3
Adrian Thompson, D
Travis J. Turner, D
DISTRICT 4
Corey Orgeron, R
Daniel Satterlee, R
DISTRICT 5
Dempsey Lambert, R
Cheryl Malbrough, I
DISTRICT 6
Chase Melancon, R (e)
DISTRICT 7
"Kim" Christy, D
Devin Graham, R
Aaron J. Lawler, R
DISTRICT 8
Teri Casso, R (e)
DISTRICT 9
Todd Lambert, D
Dal Waguespack, R
DISTRICT 10
John Cagnolatti, R
"Jeff" Pettit, N
DISTRICT 11
Benny Johnson, N
Michael Mason, R
Sorrento Town Council
(1 to be elected)
Robert J. DeBate Jr., D
Christopher "Chris" Guidry, R
Assumption Parish
Sheriff
Leland Falcon, D (e)
Clerk of Court
Seth Breaux, D
Billy Clark, D
Erin Hebert, N
Annette Smith Joseph, D
Assessor
Wayne "Cat" Blanchard, D
Jeffrey "Jeff" Bush, R
Coroner
Keith J. Landry, R (e)
Police Juror
WARD 1
Ron Alcorn, D
April Davis, D
Patrick Lawless, D
WARD 2
"Jeff Big Daddy" Naquin, D (e)
WARD 3
Irving Comeaux, D (e)
WARD 4
Patrick Johnson, D
Raymond Thomas Jr., D
Jamal Wheatley Sr., D
WARD 5
Michael "Mikie" Dias, D
Darrel C. Jupiter Sr., D
WARD 6
"Chris" Carter, D
Gil "Meatball" Verner, D
WARD 7
Leroy J. Blanchard III, D
Jerry Carter, D
Melinda E. Larkins, D
Toby Thibodeaux, D
WARD 8
Booster Breaux, D
Jamie P. Ponville, D
WARD 9
Milton Daigle, N
Myron Matherne, D
East Baton Rouge Parish
19th Judicial District Judge
ELECTION SECTION 2, DIVISION A
Beau Brock, R
Tarvald Smith, D
ELECTION SECTION 2, DIVISION L
Ronald "Ron" Johnson, D
William "Will" Jorden, D
"Trae" Welch, R
ELECTION SECTION 3, DIVISION C
Beau Higginbotham, R
"Joe" Prokop, R
ELECTION SECTION 3, DIVISION I
Kelly Balfour, R (e)
Juvenile Court Judge
ELECTION SECTION 2B
Gail Grover, D
Niles Haymer, D
Rica Harris Kwentua, D
Sheriff
"Sid" J. Gautreaux III, R
Charles "Carlos" Jean Jr., D
Mark Milligan, D
Clerk of Court
Donna Collins Lewis, D
"Doug" Welborn, R
Assessor
Jonathan Holloway Sr., D
Brian Wilson, R
Coroner
"Beau" Clark, R
Rani Whitfield, D
Constable
WARD 2, DISTRICT 1
Cleve Dunn Sr., N (e)
East Feliciana Parish
Sheriff
Kintell Scott, N
"Jeff" Travis, D
Ronnie Winters, D
Clerk of Court
David Dart, N (e)
Assessor
"Jeff" Gardner, N (e)
Coroner
Dewitt Bickham, I
Michael Cramer, N
Police Juror
DISTRICT 1A
"Chrissie" O'Quin, I
Larry Noel Thomas, I
DISTRICT 1B
"Chris" Hall, N
George Turner, R
DISTRICT 2
Edward Brooks Sr., D (e)
DISTRICT 3
Jason McCray, D
Perry Sagely, R
DISTRICT 4A
Keith Mills, D (e)
DISTRICT 4B
Dwight Hill, N
Richard Oliveaux, D
DISTRICT 5
Michael Cheatham, D (e)
DISTRICT 6
Michael Ray Bradford, D
Lyman Kyle Fleniken, R
"Chris" Rouchon, R
Sean P. Smith, D
DISTRICT 7
Dorman "Chip" Bunch, N
Louis Kent, D
Iberville Parish
Sheriff
Darren "D-Man" Bourgeois Sr., D
Brett M. Stassi, D
Clerk of Court
Amy Matirne Patin, D (e)
Assessor
"Randy" Sexton, D
Demi Lynn Vorise, D
Coroner
James E. Grace, R (e)
Parish President
Oneal "Elmo" Bosley, N
Percy E. Butler Jr., D
John "Mud-Bone" Lasseigne, D
Jessel "Mitchell" Ourso Jr., D
Parish Council
DISTRICT 1
Ernest J. "Bayboy" Allen Sr., D
Shalanda Lewis Allen, D
Kipp V. Knight, D
DISTRICT 2
Chasity Berthelot Easley, D
Mitchel J. Ourso, D
DISTRICT 3
Thomas E. Dominique Sr., D
Joseph "Mr. Me" Oliver Jr., D
DISTRICT 4
Leonard "Buck" Jackson, D
Lloyd "Toot" Videau, D
Alphonse Williams Jr., D
DISTRICT 5
Steve "Pine" Smith, D (e)
DISTRICT 6
Marvin "Tucka" Miles, D
Raheem T. Pierce, D
Wilbert Pryor Jr., D
Claysha Williams, D
DISTRICT 7
Ty Arnold, D (e)
DISTRICT 8
Hunter S. Markins, D (e)
DISTRICT 9
Ida "Seadee" Anderson, D
Terry J. Bradford, D
DISTRICT 10
Louis "Pete" Kelley Jr., D (e)
DISTRICT 11
Charles "Stormy" Dardenne, D
"Tim" Vallet, D
DISTRICT 12
Matthew "Matt" Jewell, D
Clarence "D-Dot" Wiley, D
DISTRICT 13
"Bart" Morgan, N (e)
Livingston Parish
21st Judicial District Judge
DIVISION D
(Livingston, St. Helena and Tangipahoa parishes)
Brian Abels, R-Denham Springs
"Ernie" Drake, R-Springfield
William Scott Dykes, R-Hammond
Sheriff
Jason Ard, R
Walter Ray "Beau 22" Wesley, I
Clerk of Court
Jason Harris, R (e)
Assessor
Brandon Browning, R
Jeffrey "Jeff" Taylor, R
Coroner
"Ron" Coe, R (e)
Parish President
Layton Ricks, R (e)
Parish Council
DISTRICT 1
"Jeff" Ard, R
Julius Craig, R
DISTRICT 2
Kyle "Hoot" Parker, R
"Garry Frog" Talbert, R
DISTRICT 3
Maurice "Scooter" Keen, R
Brian Ross, R
Shannon Sloan, L
DISTRICT 4
John Wascom, R (e)
DISTRICT 5
R.C. "Bubba" Harris, R (e)
DISTRICT 6
Derek Babcock, R
Muriel Laws, D
"Steve" McDaniel, R
Gerald McMorris, R
DISTRICT 7
Tracy Girlinghouse, R (e)
DISTRICT 8
"Randy" Delatte, R
Barry Hardy, R
DISTRICT 9
Shane Mack, R (e)
Constable
WARD 8
Gerald Butch Mack, R
Leesha Robert, R
Troy Wagner, D
French Settlement Chief of Police
Cary Mosby, N (e)
Killian Board of Aldermen
(2 to be elected)
Caleb Atwell, R (e)
John Henry, R (e)
Livingston Board of Aldermen
(1 to be elected)
James "Jimmy" Nesom, I
Robert Stewart, R
Springfield Board of Aldermen
(2 to be elected)
Chad Maurello, R (e)
"Marty" Starkey, R (e)
Pointe Coupee Parish
Sheriff
René Thibodeaux, D
Beauregard "Bud" Torres III, D
Clerk of Court
Sherri LaGrone, N
Lanell Swindler Landry, D
Assessor
James A. "Jimmy" Laurent Jr., I (e)
Coroner
Joe M. Gannon, N
Harry J. Kellerman, N
Justice of the Peace
DISTRICT 11
Arleen Pizzolato Zito, D (e)
St. James Parish
Sheriff
Willy J. Martin Jr., D (e)
Clerk of Court
Kristina Collins Harrison, D
Shane M. LeBlanc, De
Assessor
Glenn Waguespack, D (e)
Coroner
Randall C. Poche, D (e)
Parish President
Peter "Pete" Dufresne, D
Brandon Keller, D
Wanda Dumas Pierre, D
Parish Council
DISTRICT 1
Alvin "Shark" St. Pierre Jr., D
Shelly M. Warren, N
DISTRICT 2
Jason Amato, R
Nathaniel "Nat" Jones, D
DISTRICT 3
Ryan Louque, N (e)
DISTRICT 4
Mason Bland, R
Michael Green, D
Roderick "Smooth" Williams, D
Ryan Zeringue, R
DISTRICT 5
Donta D. Braxton, D
Larry "Toot" Clarke Jr., D
Clyde Cooper, D
Deidra Geason, D
Charles "Ispy" Ketchens, D
Yvette Cantrelle Malancon, D
DISTRICT 6
Vondra Dee Etienne-Steib, D (e)
DISTRICT 7
"Eddie" Kraemer, N
Donald Nash, D
Tangipahoa Parish
21st Judicial District Judge
DIVISION D
(Tangipahoa, St. Helena and Livingston parishes)
Brian Abels, R-Denham Springs
"Ernie" Drake, R-Springfield
William Scott Dykes, R-Hammond
Sheriff
Cameron P. Crockett, R
Daniel H. Edwards, D
Arden Wells, R
Clerk of Court
Gary T. Stanga, R (e)
Assessor
Joaquin "JR." Matheu, D (e)
Coroner
"Rick" Foster, D (e)
Parish President
"Robby" Miller, R (e)
Parish Council
DISTRICT 1
Trenton Craig "Trent" Forrest, D
Sheilah Varnado Stewart, R
DISTRICT 2
James D. Bailey, R
John Gary Ingraffia, R
"Don" Marshall, R
"Greg" Varnado, R
DISTRICT 3
Louis "Nick" Joseph, D
Eve Wilson, D
DISTRICT 4
Carlo S. Bruno, R
Phillip David Ridder Jr., R
DISTRICT 5
H.G. "Buddy" Ridgel, D (e)
DISTRICT 6
Emile "Joey" Mayeaux, R (e)
DISTRICT 7
"Lionell" Wells, D (e)
DISTRICT 8
"Ben" Husser, N
David P. Vial, R
DISTRICT 9
Glenn Dale Bridges, R
Brigette Delatte Hyde, R
Kyle Mitchell, R
"Joey" Richard, R
DISTRICT 10
Kimberly Landry Coates, R
"Bobby" Cortez, R
Independence Mayor
Angelo Mannino, D
Jim P. Paine, R
Independence Chief of Police
Frank M. Edwards III, D (e)
Independence Board of Aldermen
(5 to be elected)
Calvin Batiste, D
Larry Cardaronella, D
Ogdon Carter, D
Eric Costa, R
Jimmy W. Gregory II, N
Paul J. Liuzza Sr., R
"Mike" Muscarello, D
Luciano "Luke" Suarez IV, R
Ponchatoula Mayor
Guy Huffine, R
"Steve" Pugh, R
Bub Tucker II, N
Robert F. "Bob" Zabbia, D
Ponchatoula Chief of Police
Bry Layrisson, R
Jesse Wilson, I
Ponchatoula City Council
DISTRICT A
Melissa Gueldner, R
Braville J. LeBlanc, R
DISTRICT B
Roslind McKay Batiste, D
Veronica Palmer, D
DISTRICT C
"Jeff" Daniels, R
Thomas J. Kuhn, R
DISTRICT D
Melvin "Mussyboy" Austin, N
Morris Mashon, R
Melvin Toomer, D
DISTRICT E
Vergil J. Sandifer, R (e)
West Baton Rouge Parish
Sheriff
Michael "Mike" Cazes, D
J. Robin Free, D
Barnell L. Williams, D
"Mike" Zito, D
Clerk of Court
Mark Graffeo, D (e)
Assessor
"Chris" Guerin, I (e)
Coroner
"Phil" Padgett, R (e)
Parish President
Riley "Pee Wee" Berthelot, D
Clayton Hebert, D
Parish Council
DISTRICT 1
Kirk Allain, D (e)
DISTRICT 2
Jason Gill, R
Christopher "Fish" Kershaw, N
DISTRICT 3
"Tammy" Clayton-Jones, D
Jeannetta Bynum Franklin, D
Atley Walker Jr., D
DISTRICT 4
Jeffrey "Petit" Kershaw, I
Caleb Kleinpeter, R
DISTRICT 5
Reynard Douglas III, I
Kenneth Gordon, D
DISTRICT 6
Carey Denstel, D (e)
DISTRICT 7
Natahia Carter Benoit, D
Alan Crowe, R
Scott Roe, R
Ross Rumfola, N
DISTRICT 8
Craig "Moonie" Bergeron, D
Barry Hugghins, N
DISTRICT 9
Elliot Dogan Jr., N
Antionette Jackson, D
Gary "Shaq" Joseph, D
Constable
WARD 5
Michael David Jr., D (e)
West Feliciana Parish
Sheriff
"Stan" Branton Jr., I
Michael Roberts, D
Brian Spillman, R
Clerk of Court
Stewart Hughes, N (e)
Assessor
Richard Kendrick, D
"Jerry" Tanner, D
Coroner
Chaillie Daniel, N (e)
Parish President
Kenneth "Kenny" Havard, R (e)
Parish Council
DISTRICT A
Jerry Landrum, I
Melvin Young, D
DISTRICT B
John C. Thompson, R (e)
DISTRICT C
Clay Pinson, I (e)
DISTRICT D
"Bill" May, N
Justin Metz, R
DISTRICT E
Kevin Dreher, N (e)
School Board
DISTRICT 2
Scotty Owens, R (e)