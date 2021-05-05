Missy Abbott of the Milton H. Latter Memorial Public Library helps carrying in voting equipment as voting machines are delivered to the library that will serve as a polling location in New Orleans, La. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate) ORG XMIT: BAT2011021031451094