After months of town hall meetings followed by weeks of legislative sessions, a veto override, and legal challenges, candidates for Louisiana’s six seats in the U.S. House of Representatives will start Wednesday signing up to run in what basically are the same decade-old districts that have sent five White Republicans and one Black Democrat to Washington, D.C.
Lines of the status quo congressional districts hardened two weeks ago when the U.S. Supreme Court delayed any further consideration of adding a second Black majority district to better match the latest U.S. Census. In the end, at least until the Supreme Court acts, the maps have only been tweaked around the edges of what had been put in place in 2011. That still set state and local elections officials scurrying to get all the props in order before the curtain rises Wednesday on the Nov. 8 elections.
About 99,000 of the state’s 3 million registered voters will have new congresspersons. Another 110,000 or so will have both new congressional representatives and new utility regulators on the Public Service Commission.
Jefferson and East Baton Rouge, the state’s two most populous parishes, had the most voters impacted by the redrawn maps. But smaller parishes, like St. Landry, Grant and Pointe Coupee, experienced more sweeping changes.
"This redistricting period has resulted in a number of legal and operational challenges for our office and local registrars. The start of qualifying for the midterm congressional, state and local elections Wednesday is the culmination of months of hard work by election workers and officials to provide Louisiana voters with a fair, accurate and transparent opportunity to make their voices heard,” Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said Tuesday in a statement.
Congressional qualifying begins Wednesday at 8 a.m. and runs through 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Secretary of State's Office, 8585 Archives Ave., Baton Rouge.
Qualifying is basically filling out forms and paying a $600 fee for congressional candidates, plus $300 more if running under the Democratic or Republican banner. It’s how candidates get their name on the ballot.
All six congressional incumbents – U.S. Reps. Steve Scalise, R-Jefferson; Troy Carter, D-New Orleans; Clay Higgins, R-Lafayette; Mike Johnson, R-Bossier City; Julia Letlow, R-Start; and Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge – and U.S. Sen. John N. Kennedy, R-Madisonville, face reelection and are expected to sign up during the three-day period.
For the most part, the six congressional incumbents – Kennedy runs statewide – will be campaigning in familiar territory.
“It was really all about the math,” said Sen. Sharon Hewitt, the Slidell Republican who as Senate and Governmental Affairs was in charge of the Senate’s redistricting effort. The U.S. Census showed that voters needed to be moved from overpopulated districts in south Louisiana into the two north Louisiana congressional regions – Shreveport-based District 4 and Monroe-based District 5.
Near the middle of the state, St. Landry Parish was where three congressional districts converged. Higgins, Johnson and Letlow represent different parts of Opelousas and the parish.
“We heard very loudly from everyone in St. Landry that they wanted to be kept whole and in one congressional district,” said state Rep. John Stefanski, Hewitt’s counterpart in the House.
Lauren Jones, chief deputy registrar in St. Landry, said about 30,000 people were moved from Higgins’ and Letlow’s representation to Johnson’s. Her office has sent out thousands of post cards to voters informing them of the switch. And the office is planning a “voter education week” during which they’ll go into the community to make sure everyone understands.
“I’ll be going to nursing homes,” Jones said, adding that the office is asking grocery stores to allow them to set up card tables.
But to give Johnson all of St. Landry Parish required shifting the rest of 4th Congressional District eastward to avoid dipping too far into Acadiana. Letlow’s 4th District took an even greater swath of precincts along the Florida parishes and grabbed all of Pointe Coupee Parish from the Baton Rouge-based 6th Congressional District.
“We were 6, now we’re 5. It’s a huge a difference for us,” said Shanika Olinde, Pointe Coupee Registrar of Voters. Occasionally over the years Pointe Coupee would have been split between two congressmen, but at least since the 1980s the Baton Rouge suburb has been tethered to the 6th Congressional District seat based in the Capital City.
Her office started sending out post cards to inform voters of the changes in of situation.
In the bills that became law, legislators identified which precincts would make up a particular district. But some precincts grew and some shrank. Registrars, police juries and parish councils have been busy rearranging voters to ensure that all the precincts in an individual parish have roughly the same number of voters. Most completed the work last week and started mailing cards to affected voters.
West Baton Rouge Parish with its growing suburban communities started with 29 precincts. After redistricting, the parish had to merge four precincts, start eight new ones and now have 33 precincts. For instance, Precincts 2-1A, in and around Brusly, was split to become Precinct 2A and 2-B, Precinct 2-1B became the new Precinct 3. Some of those voters moved from Carter’s 2nd District into Graves’ 6th District. In all, about 3,000 West Baton Rouge voters were sent cards saying they know had a new congressional representative and a new PSC commissioner.
“Some voters get no cards, some get two, some get four,” said Corey Passantino, the West Baton Rouge Parish Registrar of Voters.