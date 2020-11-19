Early voting opens Friday for the Dec. 5 runoff election. It ends Saturday, Nov. 28.
An extra day was added to the early voting period this year because of next week's holidays, Thanksgiving on Thursday and Acadian Day on Friday.
Early voting locations will be open from 8:30 to 6 p.m. Voters in line at 6 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.
Below are races in the Baton Rouge area.
- D = Democrat
- L = Libertarian
- R = Republican
- NP = No Party
- I = Independent
- * = Incumbent
STATEWIDE
Constitutional Amendment 1: Do you support an amendment to allow the governor to appoint a person who resides out-of-state to serve as an at-large member of a public postsecondary education board of supervisors?
MULTIPARISH
U.S. House District 5
- Lance Harris, R
- Luke J. Letlow, R
(includes West Feliciana and parts of East Feliciana, St. Helena and Tangipahoa parishes, among others)
Public Service Commission, District 1
- Allen H. Borne Jr., D
- Eric Skrmetta, R
(includes Ascension, Livingston, St. Helena and Tangipahoa parishes, among others)
Judge, Court of Appeal — 5th Circuit, 2nd Dist., Division A
- Jude G. Gravois, D
- Sharrolyn Jackson Miles, D
(includes St. James and St. John the Baptist parishes)
LOCAL RACES
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH
Judge, Court of Appeal — 1st Circuit, 2nd Dist., Subdist. 1, Div. A
- Christopher Hester, R
- Melanie Newkome Jones, D
District Judge — 19th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. K
- Eboni Johnson-Rose, D
- Quintillis K. Lawrence, D
Mayor-President — Metro Council, City of Baton Rouge—
- *-Sharon Weston Broome, D
- Steve Carter, R
Councilperson — Metro District 1
- Eric Lewis, D
- Brandon Noel, R
Councilperson — Metro District 4
- Tenika James, D
- Aaron Moak, R
Councilperson — Metro District 6
- Dawn Chanet Collins, D
- Cleve Dunn, Jr., D
Councilperson — Metro District 7
- Alfred Bell, D
- *-Lamont Cole, D
Councilperson — Metro District 10
- Carolyn Coleman, D
- "Jay" Gaudet, D
Councilperson — Metro District 12
- Tania Nyman, D
- *-"Jen" Racca, R
Councilperson — District 2, City of Zachary
- "Beetle" Boudreaux Fisher, R
- John LeBlanc, R
Propositions
- St. George FPD No. 2 Proposition No. 1 of 3 — 1.25 mills extension - 10 Yrs.
- St. George FPD No. 2 Proposition No. 2 of 3 — 1.50 mills extension - 10 Yrs.
- St. George FPD No. 2 Proposition No. 3 of 3 — $32 service charge - 10 Yrs.
- Chaneyville FPD No. 7 Proposition No. 1 of 2 — 15 mills in lieu - 10 Yrs.
- Chaneyville FPD No. 7 Proposition No. 2 of 2 — $32 service charge renewal - 10 Yrs.
- Broadmoor Crime Prevention and Improvement District — $100 parcel fee renewal - 10 Yrs.
- Forest Oak Windsor Crime Prevention and Improvement District — $175 parcel fee - 10 Yrs.
- Jefferson Place/Bocage Crime Prevention and Improvement District — $500 parcel fee renewal - 10 Yrs.
- Jefferson Place/Bocage Crime Prevention and Improvement District — District Expansion
- South Burbank Crime Prevention and Improvement District — $100/$25 parcel fee renewal - 4 Yrs.
- Park Forest East Crime Prevention and Improvement District — $70 parcel fee renewal - 10 Yrs.
- Westminster Pine Park Crime Prevention and Improvement District — $100 parcel fee renewal - 10 Yrs.
- Hospital Service District No. 1 — 20 mills - 10 Yrs.
Ascension
Justice of the Peace — 1st Justice Court
- *-Andrew Falcon, D
- Tamiko Francis Garrison, D
Donaldsonville Council Member — District 2
- *-Raymond Aucoin, D
- Kurt Mitchell, NP
Gonzales Council Member — Division C
- Terri Lynn Lambert, R
- *-Harold Stewart, D
ASSUMPTION
Constable — 2nd Justice of the Peace Ward
- Andre Arcement, D
- Don Michael LeBlanc, NP
Proposition
- Gravity Drainage Dist. Number Five (5) — $.35 acreage tax renewal - 10 Yrs.
EAST FELICIANA
Police Juror — District 2
- Catherine Davis, R
- Ronald Johnson, D
IBERVILLE
Constable — Justice of the Peace Ward 6
- *-Larry Johnson, D
- Thomas Jones, NP
Plaquemine Selectman — District V
- Shannon Courtade, D
- "Rudy" Ourso, D
LIVINGSTON
French Settlement Mayor
- Rhonda Lobell, R
- Haley Unbehagen, R
Port Vincent Mayor
- Monya H. Crowell, R
- Angela Elmore, NP
POINTE COUPEE
None at parish level or smaller
ST HELENA
None at parish level or smaller
ST JAMES
Justice of the Peace District 5
- *-Trina Moll, D
- Lisa Braud Weber, D
Propositions
- Parishwide Proposition No. 1 of 2 — 3 mills renewal - 10 Yrs.
- Parishwide Proposition No. 2 of 2 — 3.92 mills renewal - 7 Yrs.
- Fire Protection District No. 2 — 0.74 mills renewal - 10 Yrs.
TANGIPAHOA
Hammond City Marshal — City Court
- Charles "Bert" Deliberto, R
- *-"Pat" Farris, R
Tangipahoa Mayor
- Dawn D. Gray, D
- Sheila Martin, D
Roseland Chief of Police
- Ray Francois, D
- Andrew Henderson, NP
Amite City Council Member — District 3
- Claire Bel, NP
- *-Emanuel Zanders III, D
Propositions
- Parishwide Proposition — 1% sales and use tax renewal - 4 Yrs.
- Road Lighting Dist. No. 3 — 15 mills - 10 Yrs.
- Town of Roseland — 10 mills - 10 Yrs.
- Cons. Gravity Drainage Dist. No. 1 — 5.0 mills renewal - 10 Yrs.
WEST BATON ROUGE
Port Allen Chief of Police
- *-Esdron Brown, D
- Corey Hicks, D
Port Allen Council Member at Large
- Clerice "Clo" Lacy, D
- Bart J. Saia, NP
WEST FELICIANA
Propositions
- Parishwide Home Rule Charter — Alter term limits for boards and commissions
- Town of St. Francisville — 1/2% sales and use tax - 15 Yrs.
- Fire Protection District No. 1 — 6.00 mills renewal - 10 Yrs.