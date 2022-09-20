Luke Mixon, a Democrat who identifies as a “pro-life,” has launched his TV ad campaign in his long-shot bid to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. John Kennedy. And in his first ad, Mixon promises to vote to enshrine abortion rights in federal law.
“Forcing rape victims to give birth and risking women’s lives are not the American values I fought to defend,” Mixon says in the ad. “I’ll vote to codify Roe and protect women’s health care.”
Mixon is the first Democrat in the race to launch a TV ad, which is where much of the money in statewide campaigns is spent. His campaign said it is spending six figures to run the ad in the Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Monroe markets. Gary Chambers and Syrita Steib are the other major Democrats in the race.
Mixon’s ad is the latest indication that the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade, ending a half-century of abortion rights, has shifted the political sands around the issue, even in a state like Louisiana where voters are more hostile to abortion than perhaps anywhere in the country. Democrats across the U.S. are capitalizing on the popularity of abortion rights and the strict bans enacted by Republican leaders in a bid to hang on to power in the midterms.
Kennedy’s seat is considered safe by political handicappers. Republicans have dominated statewide elections in Louisiana for years, as the Democratic party continues to shed voters here. Both Kennedy and Louisiana’s other U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy are Republicans.
Mixon is running as a conservative Democrat in the mold of Gov. John Bel Edwards, who won an unlikely two terms over Republican challengers in part by highlighting his opposition to abortion rights, support of gun rights and past military service. Mixon says in his first ad he attended the Naval Academy before becoming a fighter pilot and graduating from Top Gun.
While Mixon has said he’s personally “pro-life,” he came out against the overturning of Roe v. Wade, saying in early August “there’s nothing pro-life about forcing the victim of rape to bear their assailant’s child.” Louisiana’s law bans abortion at zero weeks of pregnancy with no exceptions for survivors of rape or incest.
Kennedy already went on TV in early August, using his massive fundraising advantage over his challengers. Kennedy’s first ad featured several of his trademark one-liners that have landed him on cable news repeatedly throughout his first term. Kennedy was among several Republican senators to vote to refuse to certify President Joe Biden’s election victory. He was elected in 2016 after serving as state treasurer.
Louisiana’s unique jungle primary system pits all candidates against one another on Nov. 8. If Kennedy wins more than 50% of the vote in the primary, he wins re-election. If he falls short, the top two vote-getters advance to a December runoff.