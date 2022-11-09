After a stunning performance Tuesday night, Connie Bernard has changed her mind and will resume her pursuit of a fourth term representing District 8 on the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board.
"After prayerful thought and discussion with my family and friends, I have decided to remain in the race for School Board, District 8," Bernard said in a statement Wednesday morning. "This was not my intention when I offered to withdraw in the primary election. However, it is clear that the voters in my district prefer the type of representation I have offered during my time on the board."
Bernard said she is gratified.
"My first thought when I woke up this morning was an incredible sense of gratitude for those supporters who chose to cast what could have been a meaningless vote for me over very diverse options," she said. "Those votes were not meaningless."
Bernard made it into a Dec. 10 runoff — even though she announced in September that she was ending her reelection campaign.
Bernard led a three-person field, earning 35% of the vote, despite spending only $3 on her campaign after she called things off Sept. 2. Bernard benefited from being the lone Republican in a historically conservative district.
"I feel an obligation to those voters and, most importantly, to the children in our Parish, to give them that option if they choose me in December," Bernard said in her statement.
Bernard led the next closest challenger, Katie Kennison — a Democrat who is running her first race for public office — by just 98 votes. Kennison, a mother of a student at Mayfair Lab School, reported even less campaign finance activity than Bernard, raising $0 and spending $0 in her campaign.
Elbowed out of the runoff was Independent Joseph Britt, who spent more than $35,000 of money he raised. Another $41,000 and counting was spent on his behalf by outside interest groups.
Britt is a senior regional procurement manager for Westlake Corporation in Geismar and also a first-time candidate for public office.
Almost 50% of the district's 33,734 registered voters voted in Tuesday’s election.
Bernard is one of only four incumbent School Board members still standing. Two were re-elected, while Bernard and fellow incumbent Mike Gaudet made it to a runoff. Voters ousted three more incumbents Tuesday. Meanwhile two more opted not to run for re-election, leaving their seats open.
Most, but not all incumbents, faced a wave of outside spending, funded by rich, mostly anonymous, out-of-state donors. At last count, more than $1.4 million was spent leading up to Tuesday's School Board elections, about 80% of all spending. More than $2.4 million has been raised for these nine races so far.
In pulling the plug on her re-election campaign early, Bernard, however, escaped the wave of attacks that surely would have come her way and which beset other incumbents.
Bernard has courted controversy throughout her 12-year tenure on the board. She pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor after an August 2018 altercation with a teenager. In 2020, she was the target of a failed recall attempt after she shopped online during a controversial meeting at which the board voted to rename Lee High to Liberty High to remove any continued attachment to the Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
District 8 covers the center of the southern portion of the parish. It is bounded by Kenilworth Parkway, Gardere Lane and River Road in the west and by Perkins Road and Interstate 10 in the north.
Its southern end stretches from River Road east to the I-10 bridge over Bayou Manchac.
Of its registered voters, 66% are White and 25% are Black. Thirty-four percent of the voters are Democrats, 38% are Republicans and 28% are registered either with another political party or no party at all.