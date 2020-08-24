Gov. John Bel Edwards, right, and Dr. Jimmy Guidry, state health officer, center, watch as Dr. G. E. Ghali, chancellor of the LSU Health Sciences Center-Shreveport, left, talks about the importance of wearing a mask during a press conference about the status of the state in regard to COVID-19 Thursday July 30, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. The state will remain in Phase 2 for at least another week. (Photo by Bill Feig, The Advocate)