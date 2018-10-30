One candidate for Secretary of State is hoping that a “stay-cation” sweepstakes will help turn the tide in what has been lackluster fundraising for all the candidates in the Nov. 6 election.

In exchange for “liking” candidate A.G. Crowe’s Facebook page, registered voters and campaign contributors of at least $25 have a chance to win a week-long vacation in the "Crowe Mobile".

The Pearl River Republican bought a camper for the campaign and has driven the vehicle about 14,000 miles around the state attending the small forums and speaking at the luncheons where the poorly funded campaign has been waged for the third highest-ranking job in Louisiana government. Crowe said a lot of people he’s met on the campaign trail have complimented the camper. The winner will be selected and announced on Dec. 9.

Crowe’s staff said they checked the legality when the candidate floated the idea and found no legal prohibitions.

Crowe said Monday night he came up with the idea after talking with Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, who holds the number two job in state government and oversees tourism. Nungesser has been pushing residents to vacation in Louisiana, visit state parks that are being refurbished after more than a decade of underfunding and attend the cultural festivals in just about every community.

Many of Crowe’s nine opponents waved off the sweepstakes as a gimmick, worthy of the businessman Crowe is, then quickly said “that was off the record.”

Secretary of State candidates differ in style The major candidates in the Nov. 6 election for Secretary of State pretty much agreed on the main issues during a forum at LSU on Monday night.

Crowe easily has the most personal wealth of the candidates in the Secretary of State’s race. He built a multi-million business that stores the records of corporate clients.

All nine candidates have had trouble raising campaign funds and have dug deep into their own pockets. State Rep. Julie Stokes, R-Kenner, leads the field with money in the bank, and about half of it is hers. State Rep. Rick Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge, loaned his campaign $50,000 last week as did Crowe, who loaned himself $10,000, according to Ethics Board disclosures released Monday. Crowe had raised about $7,800 in campaign contributions since Sept. 28 and spent $17,908.

Unlike state treasurer who has lots of lucrative contracts to hand out to banks and bond attorneys, a Secretary of State is mostly an administrative job: organizing the mechanics of elections, registering new businesses, keeping mold off the state’s documents, and running 10 small museums like the Mansfield Female College Museum, which is open three days a week.

Tuesday is the last day of early voting. Polls reopen at 6 a.m. Election Day, next Tuesday, Nov. 6. A winner likely won’t be decided until the Dec. 8 runoff between the top two vote-getters in next week’s election.

Nine candidates are running to fill out the final year of Tom Schedler’s term. He quit abruptly in May after being accused of sexually harassing an employee. Schedler denied the allegations but personally contributed to the state’s settlement of a lawsuit over the matter.

In addition to Crowe, Stokes and Edmonds, the field includes interim Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, of Baton Rouge; Turkey Creek Mayor Heather Cloud and Metairie attorney Thomas Kennedy III, all Republicans. Gwen Collins-Greenup, an attorney from Clinton, and Baton Rouge Assistant Attorney General Renée Fontenot Free, a former chief assistant to two previous Secretary of States, are running as Democrats. Zachary’s Matt Moreau is running without party affiliation.