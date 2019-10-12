In what was the only competitive race statewide, other than the gubernatorial contest, three-term Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon barely held on to his job as the final votes were counted Saturday night.
Donelon faced self-financed opponent Tim Temple, a fellow Republican who is spending almost $2 million in what is the only real competitive campaign among the seven statewide races – with the exception of the governor’s contest.
Donelon survived with about 54 percent of the vote in the heads-up contest with Temple.
Donelon, who took over 13 years ago after the 2005 hurricanes sent insurance companies scurrying, says more companies are competing in the state than ever before and the results are the companies decreasing rates.
Donelon blames lawyers and a legal system that he claims makes suing all too easy for the injured and that’s at the heart of Louisiana’s struggle with higher costing policies.
Temple, a second-generation career insurance man who is pretty much self-funding his challenge, dismisses the recently announced rate reductions, saying those three auto insurance companies are just trading around the same 100,000 policyholders.
“The commissioner shouldn’t be focused on driving rates up or down. The commissioner needs to be focused on bringing competition to the state of Louisiana; that’s what brings rates down,” Temple said. "Louisiana needs a commissioner who understands the marketplace, the distribution channels, and is dedicated to making insurance affordable again.”
One answer – and this really is a key difference between the candidates – is the regulation that limits insurance companies to a single rate increase per year.
Donelon would keep the rule thereby allowing insurers to apply each year for higher rates. Temple would eliminate that rule and allow insurers to, basically, determine their product’s prices at will.
Temple said insurance executives tell him that their companies would return to Louisiana if the state jettisoned the ratemaking limitations. “That gives them back the ability to manage their risk; to change their pricing as market conditions allow not when the commissioner says it’s alright,” Temple said. “My goal is to bring more companies, true competition to Louisiana and that is what they have identified as inhibiting them coming to the state.”