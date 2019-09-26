The three major candidates for governor had their most direct opportunity to bombard one another Thursday in the second of three televised debates in the race, as they sought to stand out two days before early voting begins.
Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, found himself in the familiar position of defending his record from his two major Republican challengers, Congressman Ralph Abraham and Eddie Rispone, a businessman from Baton Rouge.
But all three found themselves trading blows with one another at times, especially during a portion of the debate that allowed the candidates to pose questions to their challengers.
When asked by Rispone why he called on President Donald Trump to consider resigning when a recording emerged of Trump bragging about grabbing women by the genitals in 2016, Abraham took the opportunity to counterpunch Rispone for an attack ad he launched against the congressman earlier this month, which rankled the Republican establishment and turned the heat up in the race.
“When you stand up here and tell blatant lies to the good people of Louisiana, you’re the politician, not me,” Abraham said. “You know the target we should be working on is the one standing to your left,” he added, referring to Edwards.
Rispone and Abraham are battling for a spot in a runoff election in November that would take place if Edwards fails to win more than 50% of the vote on Oct. 12, something analysts and polls suggest is possible but far from certain. Edwards is the lone Democratic governor in the Deep South, and is running on the state’s budget stability, Medicaid expansion and teacher pay raises, all of which he touted Thursday.
Rispone has gone after Abraham’s conservative credentials, accusing him of siding with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and not being loyal enough to Trump. Abraham on Thursday said his votes with Pelosi were for bipartisan bills that supported troops, among other things.
The co-founder of an industrial construction firm, Rispone introduced himself to voters largely through television ads that professed his allegiance to the Republican president, in one ad referencing a Trump bumper sticker on his truck. Abraham on Thursday referenced that line, saying he as a congressman has done “more than just put a bumper sticker on my truck” and referring to Trump as “our wonderful president.”
The Republican candidates agree on most issues, but Rispone sought to distinguish himself on his support for a constitutional convention, of which Abraham is more skeptical. Likewise, Abraham declared his support for the death penalty, something Rispone said he opposes because of his Catholic faith.
Abraham also went after the image Rispone has cultivated as a political outsider, and beat back Rispone’s claims that Abraham is a “career politician.” Abraham, a doctor, noted he only joined Congress in 2014 and pointed to Rispone’s longtime status as a heavy political donor to GOP causes, especially in Louisiana.
When it came time for Edwards to ask Rispone a question, he highlighted Rispone’s past donations to former Gov. Bobby Jindal, a Republican who left office as the state faced a severe budget shortfall four years ago. The line of attack represents one of Edwards’ key talking points on the campaign trail, that his opponents represent a return to the Jindal era.
Rispone responded that Jindal is not running for governor. He also said the state needs a businessman who has skills to lift Louisiana out of its bottom-of-the-list rankings on a wide range of economic and other metrics. He also vowed to help Trump “build the wall” and address illegal immigration, an issue usually handled at the federal level.
“I am the only candidate that’s a job creator,” he said. “I am the only candidate that’s always supported Donald Trump. I’m the only candidate up here that’s a conservative outsider.”
The governor reeled off a familiar set of statistics that he says proves the state is doing “demonstrably better” than it was when he took office, and pushed back against his Republican challengers’ arguments that the state’s economy is floundering. He cited the state’s newfound budget stability and argued that despite Louisiana’s low rankings on many lists, he is steering it in the right direction.
“The state of Louisiana is doing much better than it was four years ago on just about every measure,” Edwards said.
Abraham played up his image as a family doctor who would bring “accountability” to agencies like the transportation department to find money for roads and bridges. He hammered Edwards’ administration of the state and said he would bring “leadership” to the state to fund priorities like early childhood education.
The debate, held at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette, was sponsored by Louisiana Public Broadcasting and the Council for a Better Louisiana, a Baton Rouge think tank. LPB President Beth Courtney and CABL Executive Director Barry Erwin moderated alongside a panel of journalists.
Edwards is trying to end the race on Oct. 12, when all candidates will appear on the same ballot in a jungle primary. If he wins more than 50% of the vote, the race is over and he gets another four years. If he falls short, the top two finishers advance to a Nov. 16 runoff.
Early voting for the primary begins Saturday and runs through Oct. 5, excluding Sunday, Sept. 29.
Abraham has led Rispone in most public polling so far, but the race has tightened between the Republicans in recent weeks. An independent poll recently found Rispone ahead of Abraham for the first time, though the Abraham campaign called it a fluke and put out its own poll Thursday ahead of the debate that had Abraham up 22% to Rispone’s 20%. Still, that suggested Rispone has closed the gap, as it showed a tighter race than an internal poll Abraham released earlier this month showing him up 27% to 19%.
Despite trailing in most polls, Rispone has a huge funding advantage and has spent millions advertising on television. He has poured at least $11.5 million of his own personal wealth into the race. That has allowed him to drown out Abraham in TV advertising, where the bulk of campaign ad dollars are spent. Abraham, meanwhile, has racked up more endorsements from Republican groups than Rispone has. Still, most of the state’s congressional delegation and other major party figures are staying out until the runoff--if one occurs.
The final debate in the primary race will take place in Shreveport on Oct. 9 on Gray Television stations.