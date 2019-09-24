Gov. John Bel Edwards has a united front of New Orleans elected officials behind him in the primary as he runs for re-election this year – quite a difference from four years ago, when he was a long-shot state representative running for the state’s marquee job.
During the 2015 primary, state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson of New Orleans, also the chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party, tried to talk him out of the race. Then-Mayor Mitch Landrieu offered only tepid support. And when Edwards called a press conference to tout endorsements from New Orleans elected officials, only three showed up.
This time, Edwards counts on support from Mayor LaToya Cantrell, all Democratic members of New Orleans’ Democrat-dominated legislative delegation, all seven members of the City Council, Sheriff Marlin Gusman, Clerk of Criminal Court Arthur Morrell and Clerk of Civil Court Chelsey Richard Napoleon.
Nearly all of them stood on a stage at the New Orleans Jazz Market on Tuesday to offer their endorsements. Those invited to speak championed his decision to expand Medicaid to the working poor, the laws he and the Legislature passed to make it easier for non-violent offenders to win earlier release from prison and his dedication of $50 million in state money to help rebuild New Orleans’ woeful drainage system.
The endorsements came on a day when Edwards, a Democrat, and his two Republican opponents, U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham and businessman Eddie Rispone, continued to spend heavily on TV ads in advance of the Oct. 12 primary.
Rispone, who is mostly self-funding his campaign, is easily out-advertising Abraham, who has been forced to emphasize more of a traditional retail campaign that has generated strong grass-roots backing. On Tuesday, Abraham rolled out more endorsements from the Republican Party’s executive committees, this time from those in Winn, Caddo, Webster, Ascension and Calcasieu parishes.
The three candidates meet in their second televised debate on Thursday night.
New Orleans, the state’s largest city and a Democratic stronghold, is central to the governor’s re-election efforts.
In the 2015 gubernatorial primary, about 13% of Edwards’ vote statewide came from Orleans Parish. No parish gave him more than the 55,984 votes he received in Orleans Parish. (East Baton Rouge Parish was a close second.)
“A critical component of Gov. Edwards’ base is a strong Orleans Parish vote,” said John Couvillon, a Baton Rouge-based pollster and demographer.
This time, the political leaders there are behind him.
“John Bel Edwards has demonstrated that he is courageous when it comes to getting things done for the state of Louisiana,” Cantrell said. “He has been a true partner with me.”
Helena Moreno, president of the New Orleans City Council, recalled how Edwards’ predecessor, Gov. Bobby Jindal, slashed funding for mental health abuse and substance abuse and oversaw a criminal justice system that incarcerated more people on a per capita basis than perhaps anywhere else in the world.
“We’re standing up here because we don’t want to go back to that,” Moreno said on a stage with others arrayed behind her.
Peterson, now an enthusiastic supporter, noted that early voting begins on Saturday and ends on Oct. 5.
“I need you to join with me” in voting early, Peterson said.
Edwards basked in the praise and ticked off campaign talking points: Louisiana has gone from a budget deficit to a surplus under him, the state no longer is No. 1 in incarceration, the state has the lowest unemployment rate in 11 years and the Medicaid expansion has benefited 90,000 people in New Orleans. Murders in New Orleans last year were at their lowest level since 1971.
Here’s what Edwards didn’t say: that he angered many of those with him Tuesday by signing a strict anti-abortion bill, that Louisiana has fewer jobs now than the year before he took office and that the state’s main business trade groups say his tax policies have scared away investors.