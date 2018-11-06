WASHINGTON — Voters are sending House Majority Whip Steve Scalise back to D.C. for a sixth term in Congress, picking the incumbent over a field of five challengers in Tuesday’s election.
WWL-TV projected the outcome of the race.
Scalise, a 53-year-old Jefferson Parish Republican, has romped to victory in each time on the ballot in Louisiana's 1st Congressional District. The district covers much of suburban New Orleans and parts of coastal Louisiana, taking in portions of Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes.
Scalise, the House majority whip and the chamber’s No. 3 ranking Republican, has spent much of the past year campaigning for vulnerable Republicans across the country and raising millions for the party. But Scalise went into Tuesday facing a relatively easy re-election bid against three Democrats, an Independent and a Libertarian.
Much of Scalise’s political future, however, is riding on the outcome of House races in battleground districts across the country. He’s expected to contend to replace retiring GOP Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisconsin, if Republicans hold their majority but will see his power reduced significantly if Democrats wrest control of the House.
Scalise’s re-election comes less than two years after he was shot by a would-be assassin during a baseball practice for the congressional GOP’s charity ball team. Scalise nearly died in the shooting and spent three months in the hospital before returning to work on Capitol Hill in October.
Full results of those races are available on the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website, voterportal.sos.la.gov/graphical.