The political arm of the Louisiana State Medical Society endorsed Republican U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, a fellow doctor, in the race for governor and 33 candidates in the legislative races.
All but five of those endorsed in the legislative races are Republicans. Most of those endorsed are incumbents or currently serving legislators seeking seats in the other chamber. But two incumbents – Sen. Jay Luneau, D-Alexandria, and Rep. Beryl Amedee, R-Houma – didn’t get endorsed.
The Louisiana Medical Political Action Committee, better known as LAMPAC in political circles, raises money and supports candidates.
In addition to backing Dr. Abraham, LAMPAC also picked Dr. Greg Lord of Leesville among the three candidates seeking to replace Rep. Frank Howard, who is term limited, in the 24th House District. The PAC also support Dr. Beau Clark for East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner.
“LAMPAC is pleased to offer our support to these endorsed candidates, three of whom are LSMS (Louisiana State Medical Society) members and physicians,” Robert Bass, MD, LAMPAC’s chairman. “We believe that physicians supporting physicians is important.”
Bass noted that it has been a while since LAMPAC weighed in on a gubernatorial race, but backing Abraham was an easy decision. “Dr. Abraham has a wealth of knowledge that is critical to helping Louisiana improve healthcare outcomes,” he said.
LAMPAC endorsed candidates include:
Governor
Ralph Abraham, R-Alto
Senate Districts
- 6th Senate District: Bodie White, R-Central;
- 9th Senate District: Cameron Henry, R-Metarie;
- 10th Senate District: Kirk Talbot, R-River Ridge;
- 12th Senate District: Beth Mizell, R-Franklinton;
- 15th Senate District: Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge;
- 16th Senate District: Franklin Foil, R-Baton Rouge;
- 24th Senate District: Gerald Boudreaux, D-Lafayette;
- 25th Senate District: Mark Abraham, R-Lake Charles;
- 26th Senate District: Bob Hensgens, R-Abbeville;
- 28th Senate District: Heather Cloud, R-Turkey Creek;
- 29th Senate District: Randy Wiggins, R-Pineville;
- 36th Senate District: Robert Mills, R-Bossier City;
- 37th Senate District: Barrow Peacock, R-Shreveport.
House Districts
- 1st House District: Danny McCormick, R-Oil City;
- 5th House District: Alan Seabaugh, R-Shreveport;
- 18th House District: Jeremy LaCombe, D-New Roads;
- 24th House District: Greg Lord, R-Leesville;
- 33rd House District: Stuart Moss, R-Sulphur;
- 34th House District: Kevin Guidry, D-Lake Charles;
- 35th House District: Stephen Dwight, R-Westlake;
- 36rd House District: Mike Eason, R-Lake Charles;
- 40th House District: Allen Guillory, R-Lawtell;
- 43rd House District: Stuart Bishop, R-Lafayette;
- 45th House District: Jean-Paul Coussan, R-Lafayette;
- 51st House District: Clayton Voisin, R-Houma;
- 69th House District: Paula Davis, R-Baton Rouge;
- 74th House District: Larry Frieman, R-Covington;
- 75th House District: Malinda White, D-Bogalusa;
- 76th House District: Bob Owen, R-Slidell;
- 77th House District: Mark Wright, R-Covington;
- 80th House District: Polly Thomas, R-Metairie;
- 82nd House District: Charles Henry, R-Jefferson;
- 89th House District: Vince Liuzza, R-Mandeville.