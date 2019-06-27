In this March 18, 2019, file photo, U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, a GOP candidate for Louisiana governor, speaks at a business event hosted by the Republican Governors Association in Baton Rouge, La. GovTrack, an independent clearinghouse for congressional data, shows Republican U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham had strong attendance in his first two terms in the U.S. House. But the data shows that since November, has missed nearly 200 votes in Congress, nearly 39 percent. And the absence rate is growing.