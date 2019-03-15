voting stock ballot election
Early voting starts Saturday and ends March 23 for the March 30 election. On the ballot in parishes in the Baton Rouge region are a number of special and regular elections and propositions. Runoff elections, if necessary, will be held May 4.

D = Democrat

R= Republican

I = Independent

N = No party indicated

Legislative races

State Representative

DISTRICT 18

(Iberville, Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes)

  • Tammi G. Fabre, R
  • Jeremy S. LaCombe, D

DISTRICT 62

(East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana and West Feliciana parishes)

  • Roy Daryl Adams, I
  • Dennis Aucoin, R

Ascension Parish

Parishwide School District Propositions

PROPOSITION NO. 1 OF 2

To renew a 10-year, 7.40-mill property tax beginning in 2021 and generating $9 million a year for additional support to public schools.

PROPOSITION NO 2 OF 2

To renew a 10-year, 2.5-mill property tax beginning in 2023 and generating $3 million a year for additional support to public schools.

East Baton Rouge Parish

Metro Council

DISTRICT 8

  • Denise Amoroso, R
  • Brendan Csaposs, D

Greenwood Crime Prevention and Improvement District

To continue to levy for 10 years a $125 a year parcel fee renewing in 2020 and generating $29,750 a year for crime prevention and beautification.

Iberville Parish

St. Gabriel Mayor

  • George "Bongy" Bongiovanni, D
  • Lionel Johnson Jr., D
  • Atkins Williams Jr., D

St. Gabriel Chief of Police 

  • Kevin "Butchie" Ambeau, D
  • Anthony Davis, D

St. Gabriel City Council

(5 to be elected)

  • Deborah "Debbie" Alexander, D
  • JaQuilla E. Corbin, D
  • Juan Vashion Darville, D
  • Keith Gordon, D
  • Ronald "Ronnie" Grace, D
  • Jimmy Green, N
  • Melvin L. Hasten Sr., D
  • Jeffery "Benny" Hayes, D
  • Ralph "Big Guy" Johnson Sr., D
  • Kenya L. Nelson, D
  • Patrick Nelson, D
  • Lourienzo Robinson Sr., N
  • Catherine Williams, D
  • Jacqueline D. "Jackie" Wilson, D
  • Kelvin "Yorkey Boy" York, D

West Feliciana Parish

School Board

DISTRICT 4

  • Angelia "Angie" Norwood, R
  • Thomas Pate, D

