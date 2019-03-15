Early voting starts Saturday and ends March 23 for the March 30 election. On the ballot in parishes in the Baton Rouge region are a number of special and regular elections and propositions. Runoff elections, if necessary, will be held May 4.
D = Democrat
R= Republican
I = Independent
N = No party indicated
Legislative races
State Representative
(Iberville, Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes)
- Tammi G. Fabre, R
- Jeremy S. LaCombe, D
(East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana and West Feliciana parishes)
- Roy Daryl Adams, I
- Dennis Aucoin, R
Ascension Parish
Parishwide School District Propositions
PROPOSITION NO. 1 OF 2
To renew a 10-year, 7.40-mill property tax beginning in 2021 and generating $9 million a year for additional support to public schools.
PROPOSITION NO 2 OF 2
To renew a 10-year, 2.5-mill property tax beginning in 2023 and generating $3 million a year for additional support to public schools.
East Baton Rouge Parish
Metro Council
DISTRICT 8
- Denise Amoroso, R
- Brendan Csaposs, D
Greenwood Crime Prevention and Improvement District
To continue to levy for 10 years a $125 a year parcel fee renewing in 2020 and generating $29,750 a year for crime prevention and beautification.
Iberville Parish
St. Gabriel Mayor
- George "Bongy" Bongiovanni, D
- Lionel Johnson Jr., D
- Atkins Williams Jr., D
St. Gabriel Chief of Police
- Kevin "Butchie" Ambeau, D
- Anthony Davis, D
St. Gabriel City Council
(5 to be elected)
- Deborah "Debbie" Alexander, D
- JaQuilla E. Corbin, D
- Juan Vashion Darville, D
- Keith Gordon, D
- Ronald "Ronnie" Grace, D
- Jimmy Green, N
- Melvin L. Hasten Sr., D
- Jeffery "Benny" Hayes, D
- Ralph "Big Guy" Johnson Sr., D
- Kenya L. Nelson, D
- Patrick Nelson, D
- Lourienzo Robinson Sr., N
- Catherine Williams, D
- Jacqueline D. "Jackie" Wilson, D
- Kelvin "Yorkey Boy" York, D
West Feliciana Parish
School Board
DISTRICT 4
- Angelia "Angie" Norwood, R
- Thomas Pate, D