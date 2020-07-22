Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins opened three days of candidate qualifying Wednesday with the announcement of his long-hinted at challenge to Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy’s reelection.

The addition of a well-known and well-funded Democrat promises to enliven what had been a quiet campaign for Cassidy, who convincingly defeated incumbent Mary Landrieu in 2014. Cassidy’s seat had been tagged as a “safe Republican” by national pundits in a state that, with the exception of governor, have elected only Republicans in statewide offices for the past decade.

As of last night, Perkins’ team said the candidate was still “seriously considering” the race, which he announced by press release this morning.

“We face a virus that threatens our lives, our safety, and our economy, but Washington’s political games are only making us sick,” said Perkins, a former soldier and Harvard law school grad. “Together, we can demand a government that serves all of our people, not just the wealthy and well-connected. It’s time to take a new road, and with faith and family, we can get there together.”

Hundreds of offices are up for grabs in the Nov. 3 election.

The race for president probably between incumbent Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden will top November’s ticket. That race will be followed by the U.S. Senate contest and races for all six of Louisiana’s congressmen.

Chief Louisiana Supreme Court Justice Bernette J. Johnson, D-New Orleans, is up for reelection to a 10-year-term on the seven-member Louisiana Supreme Court. She was first elected to fill a spot on the high court in 1994. Associate Justice Marcus R. Clark, R-Monroe, is stepping down for health reasons and his seat is up in the 2020 elections.

A dozen judges on various Court of Appeal circuits across the state also will be on the ballot in November.

Both Public Service Commissioner Eric Skrmetta, the Metairie Republican who represents much of suburban New Orleans, and Commissioner Foster Campbell, D-Bossier Parish, plan to qualify to run for reelection. And both are expected to draw well-funded and well-known opponents. The five elected members of the Public Service Commission regulate utilities and trucking, setting the rates that customers pay for their electricity each month.

Literally hundreds of local offices are up for election. Baton Rouge is electing a mayor-president and Metro Council. New Orleans is picking a school board.

All 43 district attorneys, 217 district court judges across the state and a handful of city court judges are on the ballot.

Many towns are electing aldermen, mayors and filling other local posts.

These state candidates will be required to travel to Baton Rouge to perform the paperwork and pay the fees at the Secretary of State’s office. Because of the social distancing and other requirements to stifle the spread of COVID-19, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin moved qualifying to the Louisiana State Archives, which has more room to spread out.

Candidates will be allowed to bring only one additional person into the signing room. Usually, candidates fill up the space with family and supporters. The candidates will then be allowed to give a short presentation in the Archives’ auditorium. Before the pandemic, the speeches took place in the Secretary of State’s small reception area.

All candidates for local races will qualify with their parish clerk of court.

