Eddie Rispone, photographed Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 next to a religious devotion area that he and his wife set up at their Baton Rouge home, spent $13.5 million to go from being an unknown businessman to becoming the favored Republican candidate backed wholeheartedly by President Donald Trump, only to fall short to incumbent John Bel Edwards by 40,000 votes out of 1.5 million cast on Nov. 16. A man of deep Catholic faith, he expressed no major regrets about the campaign and said he will not run for governor again but will want to stay engaged in Louisiana politics somehow.