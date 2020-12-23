Eddie Rispone, the previously little-known Republican businessman and donor who came within about 40,000 votes of unseating Gov. John Bel Edwards last year, is running for chair of the state GOP.
Rispone said the Republican party was “out-spent and outworked by our Democratic opposition” in 2019, when President Donald Trump rallied for Rispone several times to try to unseat Edwards, the only Democratic governor in the Deep South.
The founder of ISC Constructors and major GOP donor had waded into the elections for Republican State Central Committee this year, recruiting a host of candidates for the typically low-profile races. In an email to committee members, Rispone said he’s worried Republicans “will continue to be at a competitive disadvantage,” noting nearly 40% of committee members did not attend a single meeting in 2019.
“Now, after months of work and countless conversations with membership, I have decided to run for Chairman of the Louisiana Republican Party,” Rispone said. “It was never my intention to run but recognizing the substantial challenges we face as a body and as a party, I believe we need someone with major business and large organizational skills to ensure the party can be the most effective in helping elect conservatives in the future.”
The current chair of the party is Louis Gurvich, a New Orleans businessman who was elected in 2018, succeeding Roger Villere who was the longest tenured state party chairman before stepping down. Villere is now a consultant and was elected this fall as Republican National Committeeman for Louisiana.
Rispone said he wants to “refocus our priorities” on recruitment, registration and turnout operations. The Democrats spent more than $2 million on election day workers and more than $6 million in get out the vote expenses in 2019, he noted. Edwards benefitted from substantially increased turnout in the cities in the runoff, while Rispone’s turnout couldn’t keep up.
The Republican’s involvement in the Republican State Central Committee races could help his chances unseating Gurvich; those committee members vote on the chairperson. Lenar Whitney, the Republican National Commiteewoman for Louisiana, has also been floated as a potential candidate for chair and recruited a host of candidates for the state central committee.