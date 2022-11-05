Public Service Commissioner Lambert Boissiere has unleashed an advertising blitz ahead of Tuesday’s election, as he looks to avoid a runoff in the face of stiff opposition from environmental advocates and progressives looking to unseat him.
His challengers include the progressive advocate Davante Lewis of Baton Rouge, the Rev. Gregory Manning of New Orleans and Willie Jones, a candidate for several elected offices in recent years. Jesse Thompson of Plaquemine is also running.
Boissiere spent nearly $100,000 per week in October, according to campaign finance reports, draining a war chest that dwarfed those of his rivals, in an effort to keep up with an environmental-advocacy super PAC that has spent big attacking him. The money went largely to TV ads responding to the PAC’s attacks, which centered largely around his acceptance of campaign contributions from industries the commission regulates.
The nearly $300,000 he spent over the period is a significant sum for a PSC race. Contests for seats on the commission are typically sleepy affairs that get little attention from voters or the media.
The PSC, an obscure five-member body that regulates electric companies, telecommunications and prison phones, among other things, has become a key target for progressive activists concerned about climate change and high electric bills. The body is grappling with how to harden Louisiana’s electric grid in the face of climate change-fueled hurricanes, a shift away from fossil fuels and pricey power bills that are largely the result of power companies’ reliance on natural gas.
Boissiere’s district is heavily Democratic, following similar lines to the state’s only Democratic congressional seat.
His challengers, who are cash-strapped, are relying on grassroots efforts, with volunteers waving signs and knocking doors.
Two of his four challengers who have raised some money: Manning, who is involved with several advocacy groups including Together New Orleans; and Lewis, who is known at the state Capitol for his work for the Louisiana Budget Project.
Manning and Lewis have outlined similar platforms: Accelerate the transition to renewables, push for energy efficiency programs to reduce bills, and harden the electric grid. Manning said his campaign is a “movement to transform the relationship” between the PSC and the companies it regulates. Manning and Lewis have both vowed not to take money from such companies in the campaign.
“We have hundreds of volunteers working their neighborhoods over a 10-parish area,” Manning said in a statement. “We’re not taking any money from utility companies but we’ve raised over $80,000 from 295 donations. We think we’ve put together a campaign that’s going to win this race.”
Lewis said the campaign is about bringing change for the district.
“While the incumbent has been using Entergy’s money to prop his campaign up, we’ve built a diverse coalition fighting for clean and affordable utilities,” Lewis said. “I'm confident voters on Tuesday will see through the hurricane of corporate-funded advertising and show they're ready for an independent commissioner by supporting our campaign."
If one of them advances to a runoff, a major reason will be the outside groups targeting Boissiere. Activists are upset with what they see as a lack of action by Boissiere to move the ball on key issues like energy efficiency, renewables and scrutinizing Entergy. Boissiere has argued he has consistently taken progressive votes at the commission.
Keep the Lights On PAC took in $250,000, mostly from the Environmental Defense Fund’s political arm, as well as a group called Louisiana 2030, which lists local environmental advocate Anne Rolfes of the Bucket Brigade as its officer. The PAC spent $175,000, largely on TV and digital ads attacking Boissiere, from Sept. 30 to Oct. 19, according to filings with the Louisiana Board of Ethics.
Boissiere spent nearly $300,000 over the same period, putting his campaign more than $20,000 in the red, though he reloaded with donations in the ensuing week.
Voters Organized to Educate, a progressive outfit in New Orleans focused on restoring the rights of former convicts, has lined up behind Lewis. The group has run billboards attacking Boissiere, sent out mailers and has phone bankers and canvassers working ahead of the election, said Bruce Reilly, deputy director for the group.
“We fully expect it to go to a runoff. We have a really hard time imagining the incumbent getting 50% plus one,” Reilly said.
Karen Carvin Shachat, a consultant for Boissiere, said the campaign is “cautiously optimistic” he can avoid a runoff. She said the campaign feels good about early vote numbers, and said the big spending is an effort to keep up with the super PAC. She also shot back at the super PAC for targeting the only African American on the PSC, and argued Boissiere's voting record is in line with his largely Democratic district.
“We were not going to cede the airwaves to them,” she said.
Commissioner Mike Francis, R-Crowley, is also running for re-election to his southwest Louisiana district. Francis holds a big fundraising edge over his opponents, Republican Shalon Latour and independent Keith Bodin.