La. Commissioner of Agriculture Mike Strain chats with attendees during a Republican rally Monday, October 7, 2019, at the Cajundome Convention Center in Lafayette, La.

Republican Mike Strain knocked off four opponents to win a fourth term as Louisiana Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Saturday night.

Elected in 2008, Strain became the first Republican to hold the post ending the 28-year reign of Bob Odom.

A veterinarian by trade, Strain faced three farmers.

Charlie Greer, a former official in the ag department and now Natchitoches Parish farmer who ran unsuccessfully in 2015. Strain won with 58% of the vote in the primary four years ago, to Greer’s 30%. New Orleans vegetable and flower farmer Marguerite Green and Lettsworth tree farmer Peter Williams are Democrats, while rice and crawfish farmer Bradley Zaunbrecher from Egan is a Republican.

Strain has $625,850 in his campaign war chest was is 35 times the amount of the candidate with the second-most cash on hand.

Green, a 31-year-old farmer and executive director of the farmer training and advocacy group Sprout Nola, is running on a platform of addressing climate change, legalizing recreational marijuana and expanding local food production.

Greer said Strain has done little to seek more money from the Legislature. A former head of forest enforcement, Greer said Strain has been lucky to have several wet seasons, but he warned the agency’s shoestring budget is ill-equipped to handle a spate of wildfires.

Williams, a Pointe Coupee Parish tree farmer, said he wants to put a heavy emphasis on Louisiana’s nascent industrial hemp program, which was legalized this past legislative session and is awaiting regulatory action from the federal government.

“Industrialized hemp, if implemented right … would create equity for all of the farmers,” Williams said. “That would be a great asset for the state of Louisiana.”

An Egan rice, crawfish and cattle farmer, Zaunbrecher said he decided to run in part because of the loss of young farmers.

