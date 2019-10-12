Republican Mike Strain knocked off four opponents to win a fourth term as Louisiana Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Saturday night.
Elected in 2008, Strain became the first Republican to hold the post ending the 28-year reign of Bob Odom.
A veterinarian by trade, Strain faced three farmers.
Charlie Greer, a former official in the ag department and now Natchitoches Parish farmer who ran unsuccessfully in 2015. Strain won with 58% of the vote in the primary four years ago, to Greer’s 30%. New Orleans vegetable and flower farmer Marguerite Green and Lettsworth tree farmer Peter Williams are Democrats, while rice and crawfish farmer Bradley Zaunbrecher from Egan is a Republican.
Strain has $625,850 in his campaign war chest was is 35 times the amount of the candidate with the second-most cash on hand.
Green, a 31-year-old farmer and executive director of the farmer training and advocacy group Sprout Nola, is running on a platform of addressing climate change, legalizing recreational marijuana and expanding local food production.
Greer said Strain has done little to seek more money from the Legislature. A former head of forest enforcement, Greer said Strain has been lucky to have several wet seasons, but he warned the agency’s shoestring budget is ill-equipped to handle a spate of wildfires.
Williams, a Pointe Coupee Parish tree farmer, said he wants to put a heavy emphasis on Louisiana’s nascent industrial hemp program, which was legalized this past legislative session and is awaiting regulatory action from the federal government.
“Industrialized hemp, if implemented right … would create equity for all of the farmers,” Williams said. “That would be a great asset for the state of Louisiana.”
An Egan rice, crawfish and cattle farmer, Zaunbrecher said he decided to run in part because of the loss of young farmers.