Gov. John Bel Edwards, who polls show is flirting with winning re-election on Oct. 12, said Wednesday he is confident he will capture a second term.

"We are going to win this election whether we win it on the 12th of October or the 16th of November," he said, a reference to the runoff contest if no candidate captures over 50% of the vote in the primary this month.

The governor also said it is telling that Republican challengers Ralph Abraham and Eddie Rispone are trading charges.

"They know we have appealed to a broad number of Republicans and a majority of independents across the state of Louisiana," Edwards said.

"They know how well the campaign is going, how well our administration has been received by the state of Louisiana," he said. "That is why you are seeing what you are seeing."

Edwards made his comments after a gathering of Democratic leaders, and one Republican, touted his candidacy in downtown Baton Rouge.

The list included East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, state Sen. Yvonne Colomb, D-Baton Rouge, state Rep. Ted James, of Baton Rouge, and Pointe Coupee Parish President Major Thibaut, all Democrats. West Feliciana Parish President Kenny Havard, the lone Republican in the group and a former state representative.

Thibaut, who also served with Edwards in the House, said the governor was known for being approachable. "He always had an ear to listen to your side of the story," Thibaut said.

"He has always shot me straight," Thibaut added. "Where I come from that is what is most important."

Havard urged viewers to be cautious about anti-Edwards television ads.

"Don't look at the 30-second clips you see on TV," he said. "About 90 percent are inaccurate."

Abraham is a U.S. congressman who lives in Alto. Rispone is a Baton Rouge businessman.

Edwards, who has previously been praised by President Donald Trump despite their party differences, downplayed the president's tweets blasting his candidacy and said they will continue to work well together.

"That was to be expected," Edwards said.

"The president is tweeting out of Washington," he said. "Washington is hyper partisan. That is the way they function. I was not a bit surprised by that."