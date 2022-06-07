The two Democrats challenging U.S. Sen. John N. Kennedy – Gary Chambers Jr. and Luke Mixon – released campaign ads online Tuesday, each one aiming at a different target and a different audience.
In his latest provocative ad, Chambers calls for background checks on gun purchases and is seen shooting a handgun at three life-size Ku Klux Klan cut-outs. He adds that owning a gun is necessary for protection against White supremacists.
It’s a powerful message aimed at political progressives, said Albert Samuels, who chairs the political science and geography departments at Southern University.
“Chambers is saying, ‘If I can inspire people who are sitting on the sidelines – because they don’t like milquetoast moderate Democrats – and if we can expand the base of voters, we can win the election,’” Samuels said.
Mixon, meanwhile, shows images of Kennedy talking on TV and says of the Republican senator, “I know BS when I see it.” The ad shows video of flooded streets while Mixon talks about the need to reduce inflation and health care costs.
Mixon is targeting the political center in Louisiana, which is not ideologically driven, Samuels said.
“He’s trying to portray John Kennedy as a cartoon figure who is not interested in dealing with the practical problems Louisiana citizens face,” Samuels said.
“Both ads reflect different theories of the case,” he added. “It’s not clear either one will work. But this will be an interesting science experiment.”
If Twitter is any gauge – and it may not be – the reactions to the two ads were roughly equivalent in scale.
Mixon had 751 retweets, 2,101 likes and 51,700 views, while Chambers had 671 retweets, 1,868 likes and 55,800 views.
The two Democrats launched their ads five months before the Nov. 8 primary, in an election where voters are not yet fully engaged. Kennedy, who is seeking a second six-year U.S. Senate term, has yet to tap into his big war chest and begin advertising on TV. He has been calling his opponents “liberals” in fundraising appeals but has otherwise ignored them.
Political handicappers rate Kennedy a heavy favorite in a conservative state where it’s been 14 years since voters elected a Democrat to the Senate.
Kennedy has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump and has vilified President Joe Biden at every turn.
The Democrats’ two ads launched Tuesday illustrate each candidate’s theory on how to score high enough in the primary to qualify for the Dec. 10 runoff against Kennedy.
In showing video of him shooting at the Klan cut outs, Chambers, a social justice progressive from Baton Rouge, is following up on his first two online ads. Both won him nationwide attention.
In one, he smoked a blunt – a cigarette with marijuana and tobacco – while decrying marijuana laws that have incarcerated millions of people who possessed small amounts of the drug.
In the other, Chambers brazenly burned a Confederate flag and said racism has forced too many Black people to live in poverty, go without health insurance and not have the right to vote.
Mixon, a former Navy fighter pilot, is running as a centrist in the mold of Gov. John Bel Edwards, the only Democrat holding statewide office in Louisiana. Edwards endorsed Mixon last week and will be headlining a fundraiser for him next week.
In his latest ad, Mixon speaks plainly against a white backdrop, and it shows images of a fighter plane taking off from an aircraft carrier and shows him talking to his father, a farmer, and his wife.
“Senator Kennedy is an entertainer, not a public servant,” Mixon says. “He’s failing the people of Louisiana … I'm running to defeat John Kennedy. Because Louisiana needs serious leaders.”
Chambers is shown on his way into a supermarket with his mother – just after noting that a White supremacist went to a market in Buffalo and killed elderly Black people shopping for food – and picking up his daughter at school.
“I own a gun because it’s my right to protect my family,” Chambers says. “I own a gun because America refuses to protect all of us. Background checks, safe storage laws and raising the age of gun ownership is about public safety.”
Those proposals are generally popular with voters, said Ron Faucheux, a former state representative from New Orleans who has been a pollster and campaign expert for years.
“The Chambers ad moves left and right at the same time,” Faucheux said in an email. “He stresses his own gun ownership, and the need for guns to protect his family from danger, especially against attacks from White supremacists.”
Mixon’s commercial, Faucheux added, “is an attempt to turn Kennedy’s folksy expressions into a negative. He’s also trying to get people to laugh at Kennedy, and not with him.”