When the vote count is completed Saturday night, and barring a tie, either Jordan Faircloth or Brad Myers will have been elected as a 19th Judicial District Court judge.
Faircloth, an ex-LSU baseball player, and Myers, a former federal prosecutor, are Republicans. They advanced to Saturday's runoff by virtue of their first- and second-place finishes, respectively, in the March 26 primary.
In other races on Saturday's ballot in the Baton Rouge area, Albany-area voters will consider a half-cent sales tax to fund school construction projects and those in areas around Denham Springs will vote on a 15-mill property tax increase to boost fire protection.
Faircloth said this week that "connected, motivated leadership" will move the city and parish in the right direction, and he will bring that same energy to the bench.
"Voters have overwhelmingly vented their frustrations to me in regards to ongoing violent crime and the need for firm leadership and fresh energy to move our city and parish forward," he said. "People are looking for answers and for someone who can help move the needle.
"My message has never wavered — I am ready and motivated to answer the call," Faircloth added.
Myers said his message — that Baton Rouge needs an experienced litigator who has actually tried criminal cases and has the experience in courtrooms to know how to move a docket along and speed up the wheels of justice — is being well-received.
“I’m humbled by the wide range of support from all segments of the community; from the Republican Party endorsement that said I’m one of the best qualified candidates to seek a district judgeship in many years, to defense lawyers who know I will be fair and impartial, will follow the law as written and have the character to do the right thing and treat everyone fairly in my courtroom,” he said.
Faircloth, 40, or Myers, 65, would replace retired 19th JDC Judge William Morvant, a Republican who served on the Baton Rouge state court from 1997 until the end of last year.
The winner will serve the remainder of Morvant's unexpired Division E term, which doesn't end until the close of 2026. Division E includes south Baton Rouge and southeast East Baton Rouge Parish.
Faircloth pitched on the LSU baseball team that won the SEC regular season title in 2003 and advanced to the College World Series that same year and in 2004. He has practiced law in Baton Rouge since 2008, and his litigation practice at Taylor, Wellons, Politz & Duhe includes premises liability claims, insurance and contractual disputes, personal injury defense, collection matters and construction disputes.
Myers has been practicing law since 1982 and served as an assistant U.S. attorney in Baton Rouge from 1983 to '87 before joining the Kean Miller law firm in 1987. He was a partner in the firm for 31 years before transitioning to a senior counsel position to run for judge. He continues to serve as general counsel for the Louisiana Municipal Association.
In Livingston Parish, the proposed Albany-area sales tax has no expiration date and would raise $300,000 a year. The property tax in fast-growing Fire Protection District No. 4 would be in effect for 20 years and raise $3.9 million a year.
Hammond voters will choose from among Republican Britain Sledge and Democrat Erica D. Williams for a spot on the city court bench.
Voters in St. James, Tangipahoa and West Baton Rouge parishes also have property tax renewals to consider, and voters in the Lower Texas Gravity Drainage District No. 15 in Assumption Parish will consider a $50 parcel fee.