Gary Chambers Jr. has done it again.
On Monday, Chambers released his fourth online ad in the uphill campaign to defeat U.S. Sen. John N. Kennedy, and like the first three, this one goes far beyond traditional norms as Chambers deplores the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision ending the nationwide right to abortion.
“Viewer discretion advised,” the 90-second spot warns at the beginning.
The ad, imagining the risky and illegal abortions that will occur in post-Roe America, contains a graphic dramatization of a procedure gone wrong. A young woman is seen lying on a bed in a cheap motel room, her legs spread apart, while a man performs the abortion. But, cash in hand, he is seen gathering up his instruments and scurrying away before the procedure is over. Moments later, viewers see the young woman lying on the bathroom floor, drenched in blood.
In a voiceover, Chambers says that an estimated 1.2 million women received unsafe abortions each year before the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalized the procedure nationwide, adding that poor women are less likely to receive safe abortions now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe.
“The government, mostly comprised of mostly White men, has no place to decide for women what is right for them,” Chambers says. “The ability for any woman in America to make choices concerning her own health is a natural, basic democratic right of everyone. Abortions won’t end, but this democracy will if the government refuses to stay out of people’s personal choices. Make no mistake about it, women will die. There’s nothing pro-life about that.”
Chambers says he is running for the U.S. Senate “to be one of the votes needed to codify a woman’s right to choose as the law of the land.”
The ad ends with Chambers visiting a cemetery and staring at a fake tombstone placed atop a grave site.
It reads: “In loving memory of Jane,” referring to Roe v. Wade. “R.I.P. Women’s Rights. 1973-2022.”
Louisiana is one of the many states in the country that are poised to ban abortion, under a 2006 state law that triggered the prohibition if Roe were overruled.
Chambers released the ad two days before qualifying begins for the Senate race. The candidates who have been campaigning so far are Kennedy, a Republican, and three Democrats: Chambers, Luke Mixon and Syrita Steib.
Kennedy opposes abortion and supported the three Supreme Court justices nominated by then-President Donald Trump, all of whom voted to overturn Roe.
Mixon also opposes abortion except in cases of rape and incest and to protect the life of the mother.
Steib supports abortion rights.
National handicappers rate Kennedy a heavy favorite because he has a conservative voting record since joining the Senate nearly six years ago, and he is running for re-election in a state that has not elected a Democrat to the Senate since 2008. Kennedy has Trump’s support.
Last week, Kennedy reported that he had raised $28 million through June and had $15.8 million on hand, far outpacing the Democrats.
Mixon had raised $1.1 million and had $584,000 on hand, while Chambers had raised $964,000 and had $137,000 in cash. Steib had raised $260,000 and had $25,000 left.