Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins won a small victory in the Senate race Friday against incumbent U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy by announcing he had outraised raised Cassidy during the latest campaign financial filing period, from Oct. 1 to Oct. 14.
Perkins, a Democrat, had raised $436,000 to Cassidy’s $311,000.
But Cassidy, a Baton Rouge Republican, has raised millions more during the entire campaign, having started after his 2014 election while Perkins didn’t enter the race until July.
Through Oct. 14, Cassidy had raised $10.17 million overall compared to $1.74 million for Perkins.
Cassidy also had a big advantage with $3.26 million in cash on hand compared to $540,000 for Perkins.