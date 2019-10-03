The sexual harassment allegations against a former top aide to Gov. John Bel Edwards are at the center of a new attack ad launched by a national Republican group that will run on TV in the final week and a half of the race.

The Republican Governor’s Association, a Washington, D.C.-based group that is spending heavily to unseat the Democrat Edwards, released the ad Thursday, and it will run statewide on broadcast and cable through the Oct. 12 primary.

The ad dredges up the tenure of Johnny Anderson, who Edwards hired as his deputy chief of staff for programs and planning despite an investigation made by Southern University into allegations of harassment by Anderson a decade earlier, which found no wrongdoing.

In 2017, amid new sexual harassment allegations made against Anderson while he was serving in Edwards’ administration, Anderson resigned and the state paid more than $100,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by the accuser.

“Meet Johnny Anderson,” the narrator in the new ad says. “Gov. Edwards’ former deputy for women’s issues and sexual harassment complaints. But Anderson had already been investigated for sexually harassing six women. Edwards hired him anyway. It happened again. Anderson was accused of forcing a woman into sex acts to keep her job. Edwards’ response? He spent a hundred thousand taxpayer dollars to keep it quiet. Speak for the victims. Vote against John Bel Edwards.”

The allegation that Edwards sought to “keep it quiet” apparently refers to a non-disparagement clause included in a settlement with Anderson’s accuser. However, that language did not prevent the woman, Juanita Washington, from speaking out about the facts of the case and she later detailed her allegations to the Times-Picayune | nola.com. Washington did say the non-disparagement language was the toughest part about signing the settlement.

Washington told the paper she experienced more than a year of verbal and physical harassment and demands from sexual favors from Anderson. She also faulted Edwards for his hiring of Anderson.

The ad represents the first major attack on Edwards over Anderson’s tenure, something that has been expected in the race. Ralph Abraham, one of Edwards’ Republican opponents, briefly mentioned it in a debate in Lafayette last week.

Edwards was also asked about it in the first TV debate at LSU last month, where he said he believed Anderson was a “good, competent public servant” at the time because the investigations into him at Southern University found no wrongdoing.

The governor later said Anderson knew he would be fired if he didn’t resign quickly once the allegations surfaced.

“What I would also like to point out is that when the new allegations came forward, it was about 12 hours later that he was no longer employed in the governor’s office,” Edwards told the Advocate. “We took that issue very, very seriously, not just with respect to him but more generally, and I ordered a survey of all the policies of the executive branch agencies across the state of Louisiana.”

Edwards faces Abraham and businessman Eddie Rispone as his two main Republican challengers, and all will appear on the same ballot Oct. 12. If Edwards gets more than 50% of the vote, he wins the election outright, but if he falls short he faces one of the two Republicans in a Nov. 16 runoff.

The RGA has spent heavily attacking Edwards with TV ads in an effort to flip Louisiana’s governorship from blue to red. Edwards is the only Democratic governor in the Deep South.