A state House district that has been vacant since January will be one step closer to being filled after Saturday's special election, and barring a runoff could be filled by the end of the night.
Three people filed to replace former state Rep. Ted James in the 101st District, which includes the Sherwood Forest area in East Baton Rouge Parish. The Legislature held its redistricting session without a representative from the area last month, and for the past two weeks has been in its regular session without one.
If no candidate wins more than 50 percent of the vote Saturday, a runoff will be held April 30, extending the vacancy.
James resigned to become a regional administrator at the Small Business Administration, and three people entered the race to succeed him: Democrat Dawn Chanet Collins, a member of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board; real estate agent Terry Hebert, who is without party affiliation; and Vanessa Lafleur, an attorney and former staffer at the Public Service Commission and the Louisiana Department of Revenue.
The contest is one of three special elections in East Baton Rouge during Saturday's Louisiana municipal primary.
Voters parishwide will select a judge for the 19th Judicial District Court. Judge William Morvant retired last year and the contest to replace him has drawn former LSU baseball player Jordan Faircloth, former federal prosecutor Brad Myers and Metro Council member Jen Racca.
Three candidates also are in a contest for a District 5 Metro Council seat that had been held by Erika Green, who was elected last year to the East Baton Rouge Family Court.
The post is currently held temporarily by Darryl Hurst, who is in the contest for the permanent seat. He faces School Board member Dadrius Lanus and political consultant Daniel Banguel.
Outside Baton Rouge, a number of school districts area asking voters to extend property taxes for their schools.
Zachary's is 38.2 mills and produces more than $10 million annually. Livingston's 5-mill property tax generates about $3.1 million a year. It was first imposed in 1952.
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Voters in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.